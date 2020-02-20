BOYS BASKETBALL

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

Thursday’s semifinals

At Courtland

Chancellor 64, Eastern View 62

Courtland 70, James Monroe 61

Friday’s final

Chancellor at Courtland, 6:30

NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT

Friday’s final

Colonial Beach at Lancaster, 8

REGION 6B

Thursday’s quarterfinal

Patriot 77, Colgan 57

Friday’s quarterfinals

Battlefield at Massaponax, 7

Gar-Field at Potomac, 7

John Champe at Forest Park, 7

REGION 5D

Friday’s first round

Stafford at North Stafford, 7

Brooke Point at Albemarle, 7

Mountain View at Patrick Henry–Roanoke, 7

Harrisonburg at William Fleming

REGION 4B

Monday’s first round

Orange at Eastern View

Hanover at Patrick Henry-Ashland

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Hanover/Patrick Henry winner at Courtland

Chancellor at Huguenot

George Wythe at Louisa

Orange/Eastern View winner at Monacan

REGION 3B

Friday’s first round

Manassas Park at George Mason, 7:45

Saturday’s quarterfinal

Independence at James Monroe, 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

Thursday’s semifinals

At King George

Eastern View 57, Chancellor 47

King George 44, Caroline 27

Friday’s final

Eastern View at King George, 6:30

REGION 6B

Friday’s quarterfinals

Patriot at Colonial Forge, 6

Potomac at Colgan, 7

Stonewall Jackson at Woodbridge, 7

Forest Park at Osbourn Park, 7

REGION 5D

Friday’s first round

Stafford at Patrick Henry–Roanoke, 5

Mountain View at Albemarle, 5:30

North Stafford at Brooke Point, 6

Harrisonburg at William Fleming

REGION 4B

Monday’s first round

Chancellor at Caroline

Huguenot at Powhatan

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Huguenot/Powhatan winner at King George

Caroline/Chancellor winner at Monacan

Patrick Henry–Ashland at Eastern View

Louisa at Hanover

DELANEY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Thursday’s semifinals

Fredericksburg Christian 48, Seton 47

Highland 54, Trinity Christian 22

Saturday’s final

Fredericksburg Christian at Highland, 5

