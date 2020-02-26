BOYS BASKETBALL

REGION 6B

Friday’s final

Massaponax at Potomac, 7

REGION 4B

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Courtland 60, Patrick Henry 56

Chancellor at Huguenot, 7

Louisa 66, George Wythe 52

Eastern View at Monacan, 7:45

Friday’s semifinals

Courtland vs. Chancellor/Huguenot winner

Louisa vs. Eastern View/Monacan winner

REGION 1A

Wednesday’s semifinals

Colonial Beach 61, Northampton 53

Mathews 54, Lancaster 37

Saturday’s final

Mathews at Colonial Beach

VISAA DIVISION III

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Carmel 63, Walsingham Academy 48

Eastern Mennonite 63, Amelia 49

Carlisle at Life Christian

Covenant at Fairfax Christian

Friday’s semifinals

At Virginia State U.

Carlisle/Life Christian winner vs. Covenant, noon

Carmel vs. Eastern Mennonite, 1:45

GIRLS BASKETBALL

REGION 4B

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

King George 53, Powhatan 34

Monacan 72, Chancellor 29

Eastern View 53, Patrick Henry–Ashland 52

Hanover 56, Louisa 41

Friday’s semifinals

Hanover at King George, 6:30

Eastern View at Monacan

VISAA DIVISION II

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Steward 58, Fredericksburg Christian 39

Miller School 61, Seton 47

Highland 61, Covenant 27

Nansemond Suffolk 59, Trinity Christian 21

Friday’s semifinals

At Richard Bland College

Nansemond Suffolk vs. Highland, 3

Steward vs. Miller School, 4:30

