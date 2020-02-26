BOYS BASKETBALL
REGION 6B
Friday’s final
Massaponax at Potomac, 7
REGION 4B
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Courtland 60, Patrick Henry 56
Chancellor at Huguenot, 7
Louisa 66, George Wythe 52
Eastern View at Monacan, 7:45
Friday’s semifinals
Courtland vs. Chancellor/Huguenot winner
Louisa vs. Eastern View/Monacan winner
REGION 1A
Wednesday’s semifinals
Colonial Beach 61, Northampton 53
Mathews 54, Lancaster 37
Saturday’s final
Mathews at Colonial Beach
VISAA DIVISION III
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Carmel 63, Walsingham Academy 48
Eastern Mennonite 63, Amelia 49
Carlisle at Life Christian
Covenant at Fairfax Christian
Friday’s semifinals
At Virginia State U.
Carlisle/Life Christian winner vs. Covenant, noon
Carmel vs. Eastern Mennonite, 1:45
GIRLS BASKETBALL
REGION 4B
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
King George 53, Powhatan 34
Monacan 72, Chancellor 29
Eastern View 53, Patrick Henry–Ashland 52
Hanover 56, Louisa 41
Friday’s semifinals
Hanover at King George, 6:30
Eastern View at Monacan
VISAA DIVISION II
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Steward 58, Fredericksburg Christian 39
Miller School 61, Seton 47
Highland 61, Covenant 27
Nansemond Suffolk 59, Trinity Christian 21
Friday’s semifinals
At Richard Bland College
Nansemond Suffolk vs. Highland, 3
Steward vs. Miller School, 4:30
