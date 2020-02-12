BOYS BASKETBALL

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

Friday's semifinals

Riverbend at Massaponax, 6

Stafford at North Stafford, 6

Tuesday's final

Semifinal winners

GIRLS BASKETBALL

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

Friday's semifinals

North Stafford at Colonial Forge, 6

Massaponax at Brooke Point, 6

Tuesday's final

Semifinal winners

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments