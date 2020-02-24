BOYS BASKETBALL

REGION 6B

Tuesday’s semifinals

Massaponax at Patriot, 7

Forest Park at Potomac, 7

REGION 5D

Tuesday’s semifinals

North Stafford at Patrick Henry–Roanoke, 6:30

William Fleming at Albemarle

REGION 4B

Monday’s first round

Eastern View 60, Orange 46

Patrick Henry–Ashland 60, Hanover 54

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Patrick Henry at Courtland, 7

Chancellor at Huguenot, 7

George Wythe at Louisa

Eastern View at Monacan, 7:45

REGION 3B

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

James Monroe at Central-Woodstock, 7

William Monroe at Skyline, 6

George Mason at Goochland, 8

Armstrong at Maggie Walker, 7:15

REGION 1A

Monday’s quarterfinals

Colonial Beach 68, Rappahannock 45

Northampton 73, Charles City 61

Mathews d. West Point

Lancaster 67, Washington & Lee 58

Wednesday’s semifinals

Northampton at Colonial Beach 6,

Lancaster at Mathews

VISAA DIVISION III

Tuesday’s first round

Portsmouth Christian at Carlisle

Williamsburg Christian at Covenant

Christ Chapel at Amelia

Walsingham Academy at Richmond Academy

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Walsingham/Richmond winner at Carmel School

Portsmouth Christian/Carlisle winner at Life Christian

Williamsburg/Covenant winner at Fairfax Christian

Christ Chapel/Amelia winner at Eastern Mennonite

GIRLS BASKETBALL

REGION 6B

Tuesday’s semifinals

Colonial Forge at Osbourn Park, 7

Stonewall Jackson at Colgan, 7

REGION 5D

Tuesday’s semifinals

North Stafford at Patrick Henry–Roanoke, 5

William Fleming at Albemarle

REGION 4B

Monday’s first round

Chancellor 64, Caroline 35

Powhatan 59, Huguenot 46

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Powhatan at King George, 7

Chancellor at Monacan, 6

Patrick Henry–Ashland at Eastern View, 6

Louisa at Hanover, 7

REGION 3B

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

James Monroe at Maggie Walker, 5:30

Central at William Monroe, 6

George Mason at Goochland, 6

Warren County at Brentsville, 6

REGION 1A

Monday’s quarterfinals

West Point 42, Colonial Beach 21

Rappahannock d. Chincoteague

Middlesex at Lancaster, 6

Mathews at Northampton, 6

Wednesday’s semifinals

West Point vs. Rappahannock

Middlesex/Lancaster winner vs. Mathews/Northampton winner

VISAA DIVISION II

Tuesday’s first round

Norfolk Collegiate at Fredericksburg Christian

Atlantic Shores at Seton

Covenant at Hampton Roads Academy

Oakcrest at Trinity Christian

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Norfolk Collegiate/FCS winner at Steward

Atlantic Shores/Seton winner at Miller School

Covenant/Hampton Roads winner at Highland

Oakcrest/Trinity winner at Nansemond Suffolk

