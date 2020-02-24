BOYS BASKETBALL
REGION 6B
Tuesday’s semifinals
Massaponax at Patriot, 7
Forest Park at Potomac, 7
REGION 5D
Tuesday’s semifinals
North Stafford at Patrick Henry–Roanoke, 6:30
William Fleming at Albemarle
REGION 4B
Monday’s first round
Eastern View 60, Orange 46
Patrick Henry–Ashland 60, Hanover 54
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Patrick Henry at Courtland, 7
Chancellor at Huguenot, 7
George Wythe at Louisa
Eastern View at Monacan, 7:45
REGION 3B
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
James Monroe at Central-Woodstock, 7
William Monroe at Skyline, 6
George Mason at Goochland, 8
Armstrong at Maggie Walker, 7:15
REGION 1A
Monday’s quarterfinals
Colonial Beach 68, Rappahannock 45
Northampton 73, Charles City 61
Mathews d. West Point
Lancaster 67, Washington & Lee 58
Wednesday’s semifinals
Northampton at Colonial Beach 6,
Lancaster at Mathews
VISAA DIVISION III
Tuesday’s first round
Portsmouth Christian at Carlisle
Williamsburg Christian at Covenant
Christ Chapel at Amelia
Walsingham Academy at Richmond Academy
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Walsingham/Richmond winner at Carmel School
Portsmouth Christian/Carlisle winner at Life Christian
Williamsburg/Covenant winner at Fairfax Christian
Christ Chapel/Amelia winner at Eastern Mennonite
GIRLS BASKETBALL
REGION 6B
Tuesday’s semifinals
Colonial Forge at Osbourn Park, 7
Stonewall Jackson at Colgan, 7
REGION 5D
Tuesday’s semifinals
North Stafford at Patrick Henry–Roanoke, 5
William Fleming at Albemarle
REGION 4B
Monday’s first round
Chancellor 64, Caroline 35
Powhatan 59, Huguenot 46
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Powhatan at King George, 7
Chancellor at Monacan, 6
Patrick Henry–Ashland at Eastern View, 6
Louisa at Hanover, 7
REGION 3B
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
James Monroe at Maggie Walker, 5:30
Central at William Monroe, 6
George Mason at Goochland, 6
Warren County at Brentsville, 6
REGION 1A
Monday’s quarterfinals
West Point 42, Colonial Beach 21
Rappahannock d. Chincoteague
Middlesex at Lancaster, 6
Mathews at Northampton, 6
Wednesday’s semifinals
West Point vs. Rappahannock
Middlesex/Lancaster winner vs. Mathews/Northampton winner
VISAA DIVISION II
Tuesday’s first round
Norfolk Collegiate at Fredericksburg Christian
Atlantic Shores at Seton
Covenant at Hampton Roads Academy
Oakcrest at Trinity Christian
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Norfolk Collegiate/FCS winner at Steward
Atlantic Shores/Seton winner at Miller School
Covenant/Hampton Roads winner at Highland
Oakcrest/Trinity winner at Nansemond Suffolk
