BOYS BASKETBALL

REGION 6B

Friday’s quarterfinals

Battlefield at Massaponax, 7

Gar-Field at Potomac, 7

John Champe at Forest Park, 7

REGION 5D

Thursday’s first round

Stafford at North Stafford, 6

Brooke Point at Albemarle, 7

Mountain View at Patrick Henry–Roanoke, 7

JEFFERSON DISTRICT

Monday’s quarterfinals

Charlottesville at Louisa, 7

Albemarle at Western Albemarle, 7

DELANEY CONFERENCE

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Trinity Christian at Fredericksburg Christian

Randolph–Macon at Seton

Wakefield at Tandem Friends

GIRLS BASKETBALL

REGION 6B

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Patriot at Colonial Forge, 6

Potomac at Colgan, 7

REGION 5D

Thursday’s first round

Stafford at Patrick Henry–Roanoke, 5

North Stafford at Brooke Point, 6

JEFFERSON DISTRICT

Monday’s quarterfinals

Louisa at Charlottesville, 6

Fluvanna at Albemarle, 6

DELANEY CONFERENCE

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Foxcroft at Fredericksburg Christian

Wakefield at Trinity Christian

