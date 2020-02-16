BOYS BASKETBALL
REGION 6B
Friday’s quarterfinals
Battlefield at Massaponax, 7
Gar-Field at Potomac, 7
John Champe at Forest Park, 7
REGION 5D
Thursday’s first round
Stafford at North Stafford, 6
Brooke Point at Albemarle, 7
Mountain View at Patrick Henry–Roanoke, 7
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
Monday’s quarterfinals
Charlottesville at Louisa, 7
Albemarle at Western Albemarle, 7
DELANEY CONFERENCE
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Trinity Christian at Fredericksburg Christian
Randolph–Macon at Seton
Wakefield at Tandem Friends
GIRLS BASKETBALL
REGION 6B
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Patriot at Colonial Forge, 6
Potomac at Colgan, 7
REGION 5D
Thursday’s first round
Stafford at Patrick Henry–Roanoke, 5
North Stafford at Brooke Point, 6
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
Monday’s quarterfinals
Louisa at Charlottesville, 6
Fluvanna at Albemarle, 6
DELANEY CONFERENCE
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Foxcroft at Fredericksburg Christian
Wakefield at Trinity Christian
