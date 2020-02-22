BOYS BASKETBALL
REGION 6B
Tuesday’s semifinals
Massaponax at Patriot
Forest Park at Potomac
REGION 5D
Tuesday’s semifinals
North Stafford at Patrick Henry–Roanoke
William Fleming at Albemarle
REGION 4B
Monday’s first round
Orange at Eastern View
Hanover at Patrick Henr–Ashland
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Hanover/Patrick Henry winner at Courtland
Chancellor at Huguenot
George Wythe at Louisa
Orange/Eastern View winner at Monacan
REGION 3B
Saturday’s first round
James Monroe 68, Independence 57
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
James Monroe at Central-Woodstock
William Monroe at Skyline
George Mason at Goochland
Armstrong at Maggie Walker
REGION 1A
Monday’s quarterfinals
Rappahannock at Colonial Beach, 6
Northampton at Charles City, 6
West Point at Mathews, 6
Washington & Lee at Lancaster, 6
GIRLS BASKETBALL
REGION 6B
Tuesday’s semifinals
Colonial Forge at Osbourn Park
Colgan vs. Stonewall Jackson
REGION 5D
Tuesday’s semifinals
North Stafford at Patrick Henry–Roanoke
William Fleming at Albemarle
REGION 4B
Monday’s first round
Chancellor at Caroline
Huguenot at Powhatan
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Huguenot/Powhatan winner at King George
Caroline/Chancellor winner at Monacan
Patrick Henry–Ashland at Eastern View
Louisa at Hanover
REGION 3B
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Central at William Monroe, 6
George Mason at Goochland, 6
Warren County at Brentsville, 6
James Monroe at Maggie Walker, 5:30
REGION 1A
Monday’s quarterfinals
Colonial Beach at West Point, 6
Chincoteague at Rappahannock, 6
Middlesex at Lancaster, 6
Mathews at Northampton, 6
Delaney Athletic Conference Tournament
Saturday's final
Highland 52, Fredericksburg Christian 22
