BOYS BASKETBALL

REGION 6B

Tuesday’s semifinals

Massaponax at Patriot

Forest Park at Potomac

REGION 5D

Tuesday’s semifinals

North Stafford at Patrick Henry–Roanoke

William Fleming at Albemarle

REGION 4B

Monday’s first round

Orange at Eastern View

Hanover at Patrick Henr–Ashland

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Hanover/Patrick Henry winner at Courtland

Chancellor at Huguenot

George Wythe at Louisa

Orange/Eastern View winner at Monacan

REGION 3B

Saturday’s first round

James Monroe 68, Independence 57

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

James Monroe at Central-Woodstock

William Monroe at Skyline

George Mason at Goochland

Armstrong at Maggie Walker

REGION 1A

Monday’s quarterfinals

Rappahannock at Colonial Beach, 6

Northampton at Charles City, 6

West Point at Mathews, 6

Washington & Lee at Lancaster, 6

GIRLS BASKETBALL

REGION 6B

Tuesday’s semifinals

Colonial Forge at Osbourn Park

Colgan vs. Stonewall Jackson

REGION 5D

Tuesday’s semifinals

North Stafford at Patrick Henry–Roanoke

William Fleming at Albemarle

REGION 4B

Monday’s first round

Chancellor at Caroline

Huguenot at Powhatan

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Huguenot/Powhatan winner at King George

Caroline/Chancellor winner at Monacan

Patrick Henry–Ashland at Eastern View

Louisa at Hanover

REGION 3B

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Central at William Monroe, 6

George Mason at Goochland, 6

Warren County at Brentsville, 6

James Monroe at Maggie Walker, 5:30

REGION 1A

Monday’s quarterfinals

Colonial Beach at West Point, 6

Chincoteague at Rappahannock, 6

Middlesex at Lancaster, 6

Mathews at Northampton, 6

Delaney Athletic Conference Tournament

Saturday's final

Highland 52, Fredericksburg Christian 22

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments