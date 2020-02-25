BOYS BASKETBALL

REGION 6B

Tuesday’s semifinals

Massaponax 56, Patriot 55

Potomac 78, Forest Park 55

Friday's final

Massaponax at Potomac

REGION 5D

Tuesday’s semifinals

Patrick Henry–Roanoke 69, North Stafford 60

Albemarle 51, William Fleming 47

Friday's final

Albemarle at Patrick Henry-Roanoke

REGION 4B

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Patrick Henry at Courtland, 7

Chancellor at Huguenot, 7

George Wythe at Louisa

Eastern View at Monacan, 7:45

REGION 3B

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Central-Woodstock 63, James Monroe 35

Skyline 60, William Monroe 54

George Mason at Goochland, 8

Armstrong at Maggie Walker, 7:15

Thursday's semifinals

Central-Woodstock vs. Skyline

George Mason/Goochland winner vs. Armstrong/Maggie Walker winner

REGION 1A

Wednesday’s semifinals

Northampton at Colonial Beach 6

Lancaster at Mathews, 6

VISAA DIVISION III

Tuesday’s first round

Portsmouth Christian at Carlisle

Covenant 52, Williamsburg Christian 49

Christ Chapel at Amelia

Walsingham Academy at Richmond Academy

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Walsingham/Richmond winner at Carmel School

Portsmouth Christian/Carlisle winner at Life Christian

Covenant at Fairfax Christian

Christ Chapel/Amelia winner at Eastern Mennonite

GIRLS BASKETBALL

REGION 6B

Tuesday’s semifinals

Osbourn Park 51, Colonial Forge 41

Colgan 73, Stonewall Jackson 66

Friday's final

Osbourn Park at Colgan, 7

REGION 5D

Tuesday’s semifinals

Patrick Henry–Roanoke 70, North Stafford 49

William Fleming 52, Albemarle 43

Friday's final

William Fleming at Patrick Henry-Roanoke

REGION 4B

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Powhatan at King George, 7

Chancellor at Monacan, 6

Patrick Henry–Ashland at Eastern View, 6

Louisa at Hanover, 7

REGION 3B

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Maggie Walker 64, James Monroe 33

William Monroe 55, Central 32

George Mason at Goochland, 6

Warren County at Brentsville, 6

Thursday's semifinals

 Maggie Walker vs. Warren County/Brentsville winner

William Monroe vs. George Mason/Goochland winner

VISAA DIVISION II

Tuesday’s first round

Fredericksburg Christian 55, Norfolk Collegiate 32

Atlantic Shores at Seton

Covenant 52, Hampton Roads Academy 33

Oakcrest at Trinity Christian

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

FCS at Steward

Atlantic Shores/Seton winner at Miller School

Covenant at Highland

Oakcrest/Trinity winner at Nansemond Suffolk

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments