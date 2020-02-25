BOYS BASKETBALL
REGION 6B
Tuesday’s semifinals
Massaponax 56, Patriot 55
Potomac 78, Forest Park 55
Friday's final
Massaponax at Potomac
REGION 5D
Tuesday’s semifinals
Patrick Henry–Roanoke 69, North Stafford 60
Albemarle 51, William Fleming 47
Friday's final
Albemarle at Patrick Henry-Roanoke
REGION 4B
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Patrick Henry at Courtland, 7
Chancellor at Huguenot, 7
George Wythe at Louisa
Eastern View at Monacan, 7:45
REGION 3B
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Central-Woodstock 63, James Monroe 35
Skyline 60, William Monroe 54
George Mason at Goochland, 8
Armstrong at Maggie Walker, 7:15
Thursday's semifinals
Central-Woodstock vs. Skyline
George Mason/Goochland winner vs. Armstrong/Maggie Walker winner
REGION 1A
Wednesday’s semifinals
Northampton at Colonial Beach 6
Lancaster at Mathews, 6
VISAA DIVISION III
Tuesday’s first round
Portsmouth Christian at Carlisle
Covenant 52, Williamsburg Christian 49
Christ Chapel at Amelia
Walsingham Academy at Richmond Academy
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Walsingham/Richmond winner at Carmel School
Portsmouth Christian/Carlisle winner at Life Christian
Covenant at Fairfax Christian
Christ Chapel/Amelia winner at Eastern Mennonite
GIRLS BASKETBALL
REGION 6B
Tuesday’s semifinals
Osbourn Park 51, Colonial Forge 41
Colgan 73, Stonewall Jackson 66
Friday's final
Osbourn Park at Colgan, 7
REGION 5D
Tuesday’s semifinals
Patrick Henry–Roanoke 70, North Stafford 49
William Fleming 52, Albemarle 43
Friday's final
William Fleming at Patrick Henry-Roanoke
REGION 4B
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Powhatan at King George, 7
Chancellor at Monacan, 6
Patrick Henry–Ashland at Eastern View, 6
Louisa at Hanover, 7
REGION 3B
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Maggie Walker 64, James Monroe 33
William Monroe 55, Central 32
George Mason at Goochland, 6
Warren County at Brentsville, 6
Thursday's semifinals
Maggie Walker vs. Warren County/Brentsville winner
William Monroe vs. George Mason/Goochland winner
VISAA DIVISION II
Tuesday’s first round
Fredericksburg Christian 55, Norfolk Collegiate 32
Atlantic Shores at Seton
Covenant 52, Hampton Roads Academy 33
Oakcrest at Trinity Christian
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
FCS at Steward
Atlantic Shores/Seton winner at Miller School
Covenant at Highland
Oakcrest/Trinity winner at Nansemond Suffolk
