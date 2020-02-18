BOYS BASKETBALL

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

Thursday’s semifinals

At Courtland

Chancellor vs. Eastern View, 5

Courtland vs. James Monroe, 7

Friday’s final

At higher seed

NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT

Wednesday’s semifinal

Washington & Lee at Colonial Beach, 6

REGION 6B

Thursday’s quarterfinal

Colgan at Patriot, 7

Friday’s quarterfinals

Battlefield at Massaponax, 7

Gar-Field at Potomac, 7

John Champe at Forest Park, 7

REGION 5D

Thursday’s first round

Stafford at North Stafford, 6

Brooke Point at Albemarle, 7

Mountain View at Patrick Henry–Roanoke, 7

DELANEY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Trinity Christian 48, Fredericksburg Christian 40

Seton 76, Randolph–Macon 31

Tandem Friends 53, Wakefield 50

Thursday’s semifinals

Trinity Christian at Highland

Tandem Friends at Seton

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

Thursday’s semifinals

At King George

Chancellor vs. Eastern View, 5

King George vs. Caroline, 6:30

Friday’s final

At higher seed

REGION 6B

Friday’s quarterfinals

Patriot at Colonial Forge, 6

Potomac at Colgan, 7

Stonewall Jackson at Woodbridge, 7

Forest Park at Osbourn Park, 7

REGION 5D

Friday’s first round

Stafford at Patrick Henry–Roanoke, 5

Mountain View at Albemarle, 5:30

North Stafford at Brooke Point, 6

DELANEY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Fredericksburg Christian 58, Foxcroft 22

Wakefield at Trinity Christian

Thursday’s semifinals

Fredericksburg Christian at Seton

Wakefield/Trinity Christian winner at Highland

