BOYS BASKETBALL
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
Thursday’s semifinals
At Courtland
Chancellor vs. Eastern View, 5
Courtland vs. James Monroe, 7
Friday’s final
At higher seed
NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT
Wednesday’s semifinal
Washington & Lee at Colonial Beach, 6
REGION 6B
Thursday’s quarterfinal
Colgan at Patriot, 7
Friday’s quarterfinals
Battlefield at Massaponax, 7
Gar-Field at Potomac, 7
John Champe at Forest Park, 7
REGION 5D
Thursday’s first round
Stafford at North Stafford, 6
Brooke Point at Albemarle, 7
Mountain View at Patrick Henry–Roanoke, 7
DELANEY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Trinity Christian 48, Fredericksburg Christian 40
Seton 76, Randolph–Macon 31
Tandem Friends 53, Wakefield 50
Thursday’s semifinals
Trinity Christian at Highland
Tandem Friends at Seton
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
Thursday’s semifinals
At King George
Chancellor vs. Eastern View, 5
King George vs. Caroline, 6:30
Friday’s final
At higher seed
REGION 6B
Friday’s quarterfinals
Patriot at Colonial Forge, 6
Potomac at Colgan, 7
Stonewall Jackson at Woodbridge, 7
Forest Park at Osbourn Park, 7
REGION 5D
Friday’s first round
Stafford at Patrick Henry–Roanoke, 5
Mountain View at Albemarle, 5:30
North Stafford at Brooke Point, 6
DELANEY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Fredericksburg Christian 58, Foxcroft 22
Wakefield at Trinity Christian
Thursday’s semifinals
Fredericksburg Christian at Seton
Wakefield/Trinity Christian winner at Highland
