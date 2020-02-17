BOYS BASKETBALL
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Tuesday’s final
North Stafford at Massaponax, 7
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
Thursday’s semifinals At Courtland
Chancellor vs. Eastern View, 5
Courtland vs. James Monroe, 7
Friday’s final
Semifinal winners at higher seed
REGION 6B
Friday’s quarterfinals
Battlefield at Massaponax, 7
Gar-Field at Potomac, 7
John Champe at Forest Park, 7
REGION 5D
Thursday’s first round
Stafford at North Stafford, 6
Brooke Point at Albemarle, 7
Mountain View at Patrick Henry–Roanoke, 7
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
Monday’s semifinals
Charlottesville 71, Louisa 69
W. Albemarle 37, Albemarle 34
Tuesday’s final at Albemarle
Charlottesville vs. W. Albemarle
DELANEY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Trinity Christian at Fredericksburg Christian
Randolph–Macon at Seton
Wakefield at Tandem Friends
GIRLS BASKETBALL
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Tuesday’s final
Brooke Point at Colonial Forge, 6:30
REGION 6B
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Patriot at Colonial Forge, 6
Potomac at Colgan, 7
REGION 5D
Friday’s first round
Stafford at Patrick Henry–Roanoke, 5
Mountain View at Albemarle, 5:30
North Stafford at Brooke Point, 6
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
Monday’s semifinals
Charlottesville 63, Louisa 51
Albemarle 35, Fluvanna 30
Tuesday’s final at Albemarle
Charlottesville vs. Albemarle
DELANEY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Foxcroft at Fredericksburg Christian
Wakefield at Trinity Christian
