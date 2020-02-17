BOYS BASKETBALL

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

Tuesday’s final

North Stafford at Massaponax, 7

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

Thursday’s semifinals At Courtland

Chancellor vs. Eastern View, 5

Courtland vs. James Monroe, 7

Friday’s final

Semifinal winners at higher seed

REGION 6B

Friday’s quarterfinals

Battlefield at Massaponax, 7

Gar-Field at Potomac, 7

John Champe at Forest Park, 7

REGION 5D

Thursday’s first round

Stafford at North Stafford, 6

Brooke Point at Albemarle, 7

Mountain View at Patrick Henry–Roanoke, 7

JEFFERSON DISTRICT

Monday’s semifinals

Charlottesville 71, Louisa 69

W. Albemarle 37, Albemarle 34

Tuesday’s final at Albemarle

Charlottesville vs. W. Albemarle

DELANEY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Trinity Christian at Fredericksburg Christian

Randolph–Macon at Seton

Wakefield at Tandem Friends

GIRLS BASKETBALL

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

Tuesday’s final

Brooke Point at Colonial Forge, 6:30

REGION 6B

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Patriot at Colonial Forge, 6

Potomac at Colgan, 7

REGION 5D

Friday’s first round

Stafford at Patrick Henry–Roanoke, 5

Mountain View at Albemarle, 5:30

North Stafford at Brooke Point, 6

JEFFERSON DISTRICT

Monday’s semifinals

Charlottesville 63, Louisa 51

Albemarle 35, Fluvanna 30

Tuesday’s final at Albemarle

Charlottesville vs. Albemarle

DELANEY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Foxcroft at Fredericksburg Christian

Wakefield at Trinity Christian

