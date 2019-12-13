The North Stafford boys basketball team had six players its first three weeks of practice as it awaited reinforcements from the football squad.
But those eight extra players wouldn’t just provide depth and muscle.
They make up the core of the Wolverines, including all five starters.
The group was available after they bowed out of the Class 5 state tournament with a semifinal loss to Stone Bridge last Saturday afternoon.
They jumped right into hoops practice on Monday, and on Friday night North Stafford tipped off the season with a home contest against rival Stafford in front of a large crowd.
Senior star guard Javon Swinton and the rest of the Wolverines showed little rust in a dominant 63–49 Commonwealth District victory in which they had a 32-point lead at one point in the fourth quarter.
The six players who were with the Wolverines (1–0, 1–0 Commonwealth) from the start earned valuable repetitions in practice and they supported Swinton’s game-high 25 points in the victory.
“The three weeks we had practice before the football guys came in gave them an opportunity, and that’s how we sold it,” North Stafford head coach Steve Hibberd said. “Those second and third strong guys, they were getting reps and it shows.”
No North Stafford player other than Swinton scored in double figures, but 10 players contributed points.
Reserve guard Cole Marushi came off the bench to deliver three 3-pointers in the second and third quarters.
Marushi said he didn’t have much of a role last season, so he focused on providing energy from the bench and being a good teammate.
This season, Hibberd is hoping to use his shooting acumen to North Stafford’s advantage when opposing defenses collapse on Swinton, the reigning Free Lance–Star player of the year and an all-state performer.
“When you have a player like Javon Swinton, everybody will be keying on him,” Marushi said. “So we really want to make sure we make it easier on him and give him other options to kick it to and we’ll be more deadly with that.”
Stafford senior forward Jacob Duniver paced the Indians (1–1, 0–1) with 21 points. Fourteen of those points came in the fourth quarter with the game well out of reach.
The contest got away from the Indians in the second quarter. Senior forward Donovan Arnason drained a 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer to cut Stafford’s deficit to 14–10.
Duniver had picked up his second foul with 4:16 left in the first quarter and he sat out the remainder of the first half.
North Stafford outscored the Indians 22–6 in the second quarter with Duniver watching from the bench. The Wolverines led 36–16 at halftime and didn’t look back. Swinton caught fire with three 3s in the third, and part of the final frame was played with a running
clock because of the mercy rule.
The only downer for Swinton was a missed dunk on a breakaway attempt in the fourth quarter.
“Just tired legs,” he said. “I’m going to get my wind back and I’ll be alright.”
The Wolverines and Indians will be in action Saturday at the Colonial Forge Tip-Off Classic. Stafford takes on Freedom–South Riding at 3:30 p.m. North Stafford will follow against Patriot at 5 p.m.
|Stafford
|10
|6
|11
|22
|—
|49
|North Stafford
|14
|22
|21
|6
|—
|63
Stafford (1-1): James Robinson 0, Josh Wallace 6, Donovan Arnason 8, Adrian Penn 2, Sylas Felisbret 0, Bruce Dupee 0, Braxton Fuller 1, Amari Moorer 0, Jacob Duniver 21, Tishawn Ellis 2, Jalen Smith 9, Nick Belako 0. Totals 17 12-17 49.
North Stafford (1-0): Aiden Pittman 4, Javon Swinton 25, Holt Egan 4, Shawn Asbury 4, Ben Kennedy 3, Nashawn Leftridge 3, Caleb Vasquez 0, Cole Marushi 9, A.J. Labrusciano 0, Elisha Brown 7, Isaiah Shaw 2, Anthony Nieves 2, Monte Ferguson 0, Hezekiah Brown 0. Totals 21 12-16 63.
3-pointers: Stafford 3 (Arnason, Wallace, Duniver). North Stafford 9 (Swinton 4, Marushi 3, Swinton, Kennedy, E. Brown).
