Metz

Caroline's Koby Metz drives to the basket for two of his 21 points as Eastern View's Ron Ward defends.  Metz's Cavaliers beat Ward's Cyclones 83-46.

 GREG VAN NOSTRAND/CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT

On Friday night, the Caroline boys basketball team came into Eastern View's gym and put on an offensive clinic.

The Cavaliers put 52 points on the board by halftime and were never seriously threatened in an 83-46 Battlefield District win over the Cyclones.

“I think my guys came out with a lot of energy and intensity tonight,” Caroline head coach Antoine Johnson said. “We've had some tough losses over the last week or two, so we’ve worked really hard in practice as of late to get back on track.”

The Cavaliers had dropped three of their last four games entering Friday's contest, including a 75-54 blowout loss at home to first-place Courtland on Tuesday night.  However, it was clear from the start that they were determined for a different outcome this time out.

Caroline (8-7 overall, 3-3 district) connected on five 3-pointers in the first quarter, including three from Ryan Golladay, to take a commanding 27-8 lead by the end of the period.

Turnovers plagued Eastern View (4-8, 2-3) all night long, including a stretch where the Cyclones coughed the ball up on their first six possessions of the second quarter.

The Cavaliers' duo of Tre' Terrell and Kaylen Taylor was more than happy to capitalize on Eastern View's miscues, combining for 16 of of Caroline's 25 points in the frame to extend the visitors' advantage to 52-26 at intermission.

Terrell put an exclamation mark on the Cavaliers' dominating first half with a two-handed slam dunk that fired up the Caroline bench.

"All of the guys really brought it tonight," Johnson said.  "I'm really satisfied with how they played."

Koby Metz led the Cavaliers with 21 points.  Terrell added 16, Taylor tallied 13 and Tejahn Whiting chipped in 12.

D’Aze Hunter led the Cyclones with a game-high 23 points, but no other Eastern View player mustered more than eight.

"I'm very upset with our effort tonight," Cyclones head coach Patrick Thornhill said.  "We played more as individuals instead of a team.  Caroline was the better team."

Eastern View returns to action when it hosts James Monroe on Tuesday night.  Caroline hosts King George the same night.

Caroline   27   25   21   10   —   83
Eastern View   818128   —46

Caroline (8-7, 3-3): Tejahn Whiting 12, Anthony Dowdy 2, Terrell Poole 2, Marquis Morris 0, Kaylen Taylor 13, Tre' Terrell 16, Ryan Golladay 9, Dominque Washington 5, Darius Fortune 3, Koby Metz 21. Totals: 32 12-14 83.

Eastern View (4-8, 2-3): Raq Lawson 0, Blake Leake 4, D'Aze Hunter 23, Corey Long 8, Dylan White 0, Ron Ward 1, Meme Melvin 0, Rickey Butler 0, Raymond Siaca Bey 0, James Suter 0, Taharka Siaca Bey 7, Leo Angulo 3. Totals: 16 10-16 46.

3-point goals: Caroline 7 (Golladay 3, Whiting, Taylor, Fortune, Metz). Eastern View 4 (Hunter, T. Siaca Bey, Angulo).

Get our Saturday Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments