The Caroline boys basketball team entered this season on a high, with back-to-back Battlefield District regular-season and tournament titles under its belt and a strong nucleus of veteran players on its roster.
However, aside from a five-game winning streak in mid December, the Cavaliers never quite found their footing. Entering Tuesday’s regular-season finale with visiting Eastern View, losses in three of their past four games had knocked them out of contention for berths in both the district and regional tourneys.
Unfortunately for Eastern View, Caroline was able to put its disappointing campaign aside for one night only and resemble the squad it had hoped to be all along.
Tejahn Whiting scored 27 points and pulled down seven rebounds, and Kaylen Taylor and Koby Metz chipped in 11 points apiece and took turns knocking down big shots in the game’s final minutes to lift the Cavaliers to a dramatic 72-70 overtime victory over the Cyclones.
“That was intense,” Caroline head coach Antoine Johnson said afterward. “Both teams played extremely hard, and our guys were just able to hit some big shots at the end there.”
The Cavaliers (11-10 overall, 6-6 district) trailed 61-55 with just over a minute to go in regulation. That’s when things got exciting.
After Taylor sank a pair of free throws to make it 61-57, Eastern View misfired on its next possession. Taylor calmly took a pass in the left corner, feigned driving to the hoop and drained a long stepback 3-pointer from the wing to pull Caroline within 61-60 with 40 seconds left.
“That was a big 3 that Kaylen hit,” Johnson said. “He had been a little bit off all night long, but he stepped up big for us in that situation.”
“I told [Coach Johnson] on the previous possession that it was my time and I wanted the ball in my hands,” said Taylor, who was a second-team all-region pick a year ago, but sat out the first half of this season with a broken arm. “I had to make that shot for my brothers.”
As cool as Taylor was, the Cyclones (11-10, 7-5) completely lost theirs afterward.
After a free throw by Blake Leake gave Eastern View a 62-60 edge, the Cyclones’ Alex Spangler was called for his fourth foul on Metz with 17.1 seconds remaining. Spangler smacked the wall at the opposite end of the gym in frustration and immediately received a technical foul that disqualified him from the contest.
Metz made both of his free throws, and Whiting connected on both technical attempts, giving the Cavaliers a 64-62 advantage. Taylor then converted 1 of 2 after being fouled on the ensuing possession, making it 65-62 with 14.9 seconds to go.
“We made some silly mistakes,” Eastern View head coach Patrick Thornhill said. “The fact that we’re a predominantly young team really showed at times tonight, especially down the stretch.”
Nonetheless, Thornhill’s squad didn’t pack it in. Ron Ward made an off-balance, pull-up 3 from the right wing with 6.1 seconds remaining that sent the game into overtime.
The Cyclones ran out of steam in the extra frame, however. Metz, Whiting and Anthony Dowdy each scored buckets in a 6-0 Caroline spurt that buoyed the hosts to a 71-65 lead with two minutes to play, and though Eastern View had one final shot in the waning seconds, Ward’s desperation heave from the right corner missed the rim as the buzzer sounded.
Spangler led Eastern View with 21 points, Leake finished with 18, and Ward and Rickey Butler tallied 10 apiece.
“It was just frustrating,” said Thornhill, who’s team will be the No. 3 seed and play No. 2 Chancellor in Thursday’s district semifinals at Courtland. “We had our chances, but we didn’t capitalize whatsoever.”
In the other locker room, the feeling was bittersweet for the Cavaliers—particularly for Whiting and Taylor, who were two of seven seniors playing in the final game of their high school careers.
“It just means so much to go out with a win,” said a tearful Whiting, who poured in 22 of his points through the first three quarters. “I knew this was the last time I’d ever get to go out there with my brothers, so it was a special night for all of us.”
|Eastern View
|13
|13
|19
|20
|5
|—
|70
|Caroline
|16
|14
|17
|18
|7
|—
|72
Eastern View (11-10, 7-5): Blake Leake 18, Alex Spangler 21, Corey Long 1, Brian Maxie 2, Dylan White 2, Ron Ward 10, Meme Melvin 6, Rickey Butler 10. Totals: 25 12-22 70.
Caroline (11-10, 6-6): Tejahn Whiting 27, Anthony Dowdy 8, Terrell Poole 8, Kaylen Taylor 11, Tre' Terrell 3, Ryan Golladay 0, Dominque Washington 2, Gabe Campbell 0, Darius Fortune 2, Koby Metz 11. Totals: 23 18-23 72
3-pointers: Eastern View 8 (Leake 3, Spangler 3, Ward, Butler). Caroline 8 (Whiting 4, Taylor 2, Poole, Metz).
