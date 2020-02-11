With 5:41 to go in Tuesday night’s Battlefield District game with visiting Courtland, Eastern View boys basketball coach Patrick Thornhill looked up at the scoreboard
His Cyclones trailed the Cougars 59–39.
As hard as it was to believe at the time, Eastern View had led by as many as 11 points earlier in the contest. However, when junior point guard D’Aze Hunter went down late in the second quarter, the Cyclones’ upset hopes went up in smoke.
With Hunter out of the game, Courtland controlled the tempo the rest of the way to pick up a 73–45 victory.
The win gives the Cougars (19–1 overall, 10–0 district) at least a share of the district’s regular-season championship, and it keeps them entrenched in the top spot in Region 4B’s north division.
“I thought we came out a little sluggish tonight to start the game,” Courtland coach Eric Davis said. “But that’s a credit to [Eastern View]. I thought they were patient to start with and we were gambling too much. We eventually stopped gambling and made them work a little harder in the second half.”
Senior point guard Khai Seargeant stepped up his workload for Courtland after intermission, scoring 17 of his game-high 21 points after intermission, including 12 of the team’s 18 points in the third period.
Seargeant’s fellow seniors and backcourt mates, Zane Fox and Xander Alston, finished with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Eastern View (10–9, 6–4) started off hot, building a 21–11 lead after the opening stanza behind a balanced attack that saw Alex Spangler score six points and Blake Leake and Dylan White each contribute four.
Spangler, who recently returned to the court after suffering an ankle injury during football season, went on to finish with a team-high 17 points.
The Cougars opened the second quarter on an 8–0 run to pull within 21–19, and the two teams battled tooth and nail until Hunter hit the floor hard just before halftime.
During a scramble for a loose ball near midcourt, Hunter collided with two other players and hit his head on the ground. He was taken to the Cyclones’ locker room and did not return.
Eastern View trailed 30–29 by halftime and mustered only 16 points the rest of the way. The setback snapped a six-game winning streak for the Cyclones, who are locked in a battle with Orange and Caroline for the final two regional berths in 4B north.
“It hurt a lot losing him,” Thornhill said of Hunter. “He’s our point guard, and he helps to control the tempo. You can see what happens when we don’t have him out there. [Courtland] took advantage. They’re a great team.”
|Courtland
|11
|19
|18
|25
|—
|73
|Eastern View
|21
|8
|9
|7
|—
|45
Courtland (19-1, 10-0): Khai Seargeant 23, Zane Fox 13, Xander Alston 10, Kristion Plummer 7, Brandon Hilliard 7, Robert Harvey 4, Raul Gil 4, Corey John 3, Michael Salvary 2, Darren Green 0, Brandon Howard 0. Totals: 23 22-32 73.
Eastern View (10-9, 6-4): Alex Spangler 17, Dylan White 7, Blake Leake 6, D’Aze Hunter 3, Corey Long 3, Bryan Maxie 3, Meme Melvin 3, Rickey Butler 2, Ron Ward 1, James Suter 0. Totals: 17 7-19 45.
3-pointers: Courtland 5 (Alston 2, Hilliard, Seargeant, Plummer). Eastern View 4 (Leake, Spangler, Maxie, Melvin).
