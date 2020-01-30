Eastern View boys basketball coach Patrick Thornhill feels like he hasn’t had a full team at his disposal for much of the season.
When the campaign started in early December, the Cyclones were without the services of senior all-district guards Blake Leake and Alex Spangler, who both suffered injuries playing for Eastern View’s football team.
Leake returned to the court three weeks ago, but almost as soon as he did, the Cyclones lost junior sharpshooter Bryan Maxie to a severe case of the flu.
Both Leake and Maxie are back in the Cyclones’ lineup now though, and each of them had a hand in Eastern View’s 72-58 Battlefield District victory at King George on Thursday night.
Maxie connected on a pair of 3-pointers to help sustain a second-quarter rally, while Leake tallied all eight of his points during a 20-5 third-quarter run that blew the contest open and buoyed the Cyclones (7-8 overall, 4-3 district) to their third win in a row.
“It sure is nice having almost everyone healthy,” Thornhill said. “Blake’s been getting his legs back, and Bryan just started feeling back to normal late last week.”
Eastern View trailed for much of the first half, but Maxie’s outside shooting was key during a 16-5 spurt over the final three-plus minutes of the second period that turned a 23-17 deficit into a 33-28 halftime lead for the Cyclones.
“He had some good looks and really shot the ball well,” Thornhill said of Maxie.
Eastern View kept the momentum going once play resumed in the third quarter, ripping off the aforementioned 20-5 run over the first four minutes of the stanza to seize a commanding 53-33 advantage. In addition to Leake’s eight points, senior forward Dylan White scored eight of his 12 points on the night during the pivotal stretch as well.
“We were able to get a lot of easy looks by switching some things up and forcing turnovers,” Thornhill said, referencing the 24 Foxes turnovers his team’s full-court, trapping defense created. “On top of that, the guys shared the ball and moved it around very well.”
Senior guard Ron Ward sank four 3’s in the first half to join White with a team-high 12 points, while Maxie finished with 10 to round out the Cyclones in double figures.
King George (0-17, 0-7) led 15-12 after a quarter and was in control early in the second frame thanks to the play of sophomore forward Kyle Reviello, who scored 19 of his game-high 28 points before intermission. Junior guard Von Whiting chipped in 13 points, but he and Reviello didn’t get much help from the rest of the Foxes, as no other player reached the scoring column until freshman forward Nehemiah Frye’s layup midway through the third period.
“I think we came out a little flat early on,” Thornhill said. “It was a long road game at the end of a stretch where we played three nights in a row. I think our legs were a little tired, but we rode our momentum from beating James Monroe and Lee-Davis the past two nights into a good win tonight.”
Eastern View returns to action when it welcomes in Brooke Point for a nondistrict matchup next Wednesday.
