Massaponax’s trapping defense and the Panthers’ “big three” were more than Spotsylvania could handle Tuesday night.
Dorian Staples drained his first six shots to spark a 21-point first quarter and eight of his teammates also scored in leading the visiting Panthers to their fourth straight victory, 73–42.
Staples finished with a game-high 19 points, teammate Alphonzo Williams added 17 and Arkese Claiborne finished with nine points and five assists.
“Our chemistry,” Williams responded when asked what makes this Panther team special. “We feed our big men and get everyone involved. ... [Staples] is a great presence for us. He’s a good distraction: Getting everyone open because he can score at will.”
“We play old school,” Williams added. “We don’t shoot too many 3s, we work the ball inside.”
Both teams converted four 3-pointers, but the Knights also misfired on 13 attempts from beyond the arc.
“They were playing a really nice trapping zone and we weren’t doing a good job of reading that and getting the ball to the open man or attacking before the trap got to us. So when we sat back, we were sitting ducks,” Knights coach Michael Kantson admitted.
A 9–0 run midway through the second quarter rallied Spotsylvania within 25–20 with 3:20 left before intermission. The play of Charles Coogler (13 points) and Corbin Skabo (eight points, five rebounds) sparked the comeback.
But Spotsylvania went ice cold to start the third quarter, going 4 1/2 minutes without scoring a basket as the Panthers forged a commanding 48–22 advantage.
“Zoe, Dorian and Arkese won 20 games last season, so they have been to the battle,” Panthers coach Darren Berkley said. “We tease them that they are our big three. They have the experience and they’re versatile. They can play multiple positions.
“ ... Every game we have been up by double figures and we squandered it and have been in some dogfights. We want to play a complete game which we did for the most part tonight.”
Williams, a team captain, noted the contribution of the bench that brings “energy to the floor and plays good defense.” Carlton Jacobs (eight points) and Kaiden Rosenbaum (six points and six rebounds) gave Massaponax a lift when they entered the contest.
Thursday, the Knights (0–6) travel to Liberty, while the Panthers (4–1) look to avenge their only loss when they entertain Courtland.
“We’ve been taking steps [forward] and hopefully see how well we do against Courtland,” Berkley said. “They are polar opposites to us. We’re kind of an ’80s throwback team.”
