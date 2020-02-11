Eric Mason and Deshaun Mears had seven points each as Brooke Point used various contributions to narrowly take home a 46–43 boys’ basketball victory over Mountain View Tuesday night.
All seven of Mears’ points came in the fourth quarter. The Black-Hawks finish the regular season at 6–15 overall.
Andrew Pitts scored a game-high 16 points on Mountain View’s end.
Both teams hope to play in next week’s Region 5D tournament.
|Brooke Point
|7
|14
|7
|18
|—
|46
|MV
|15
|10
|6
|12
|—
|43
Brooke Point (6-15, 3-9): Eric Mason 7, Deshaun Mears 7, Xavier Purnell 6, Avante Nation 6, Gary Moran 5, Riley Wavada 4, Chase Scroggins 4, Michael Henderson 3, Christian Taylor 2, Michael Hammond 2, Ty Wright 0, Charles Leap 0, Patrick Sullivan 0. Totals: 17 7-23 46.
Mountain View (8-14, 0-12): Andrew Pitts 16, Alex Davis 9, Jack Harter 8, Derek Alstaetter 4, Jabez Clark 3, Darius Crouch 2, Slater Sparks 1, Braden Jory 0, Will Hamill 0, Duncan Beaumont 0. Totals: 16 8-19 43.
3-pointers: Brooke Point 5 (Nation 2, Moran, Henderson, Mason. Mountain View 3 (Pitts 3).
JAMES MONROE 66
CAROLINE 63
Ricky Goode-Wright poured in 19 points to lead all scorers and give James Monroe an edge as the Yellow Jackers took down Caroline in a tightly-played matchup.
Tyler Whitman had 13 points. Kaylen Taylor’s 16 led a balanced Caroline scoring attack.
James Monroe returns to their home floor on Friday versus Chancellor.
|James Monroe
|14
|14
|18
|20
|—
|66
|Caroline
|19
|18
|14
|12
|—
|63
James Monroe (10-10, 6-5): Ricky Goode-Wright 19, Tyler Whitman 13, Aaron Carter 8, DaQuane Brown 8, Kyle Snider 7, Travis Hudson 4, Jack Hardy 2, Christian Hamm 2, Christian Young 2, Joe Hardy 1. Totals: 21 20-26 66.
Caroline (10-9, 5-5): Kaylen Taylor 16, Anthony Dowdy 13, Terrell Poole 12, Koby Metz 11, Tre Terrell 4, Gabe Campbell 3, Dominique Washington 3, Ryan Golladay 1. Totals: 19 19-25 63.
3-pointers: James Monroe 4 (Brown 2, Snider, Carter). Caroline 6 (Taylor 2, Poole, Metz, Campbell, Washington).
CHANCELLOR 64,
KING GEORGE 42
Isaiah Coleman scored 16 points to help Chancellor get away from a short slump as the Chargers defeated King George in Battfield District play.
AJ Coghill contributed 11 points, while Vincent Lewis and Shane Batten finished with nine apiece.
Nehemiah Frye’s 13 points paced King George.
Chancellor travels to James Monroe on Friday.
|King George
|9
|12
|13
|8
|—
|42
|Chancellor
|12
|17
|23
|12
|—
|64
King George (0-20, 0-10): Nehemiah Frye 13, Kyle Reviello 9, Von Whiting 7, Ty McDowney 5, Mitchell Freitag 4, Joe Billingsley 4, Joshua Faneuf 0, Connor Gray 0, Omar Cintron 0, Shuma Gresham 0. Totals: 16 7-9 42.
Chancellor (14-6, 10-2): Isaiah Coleman 16, AJ Coghill 11, Vincent Lewis 9, Shane Batten 9, Anthony Melvin 8, Colby Bestick 3, Jason Jackson 2, Dajuan Johnson 2, Jamari Fleming 2, Breydon Williams 2, Ziggy Carter 0, Matt Mesick 0, Jaden Voyd 0, Alijah Callahan 0. Totals: 25 9-13 64.
3-pointers: King George 3 (McDowney, Whiting, Frye). Chancellor 5 (Coleman 2, Melvin 2, Bestick).
BENEDICTINE 78,
CARMEL 63
Josh Campbell netted four triples and led all scorers with 20 points but his Carmel Wildcats ultimately fell to Benedictine in a home contest.
Malaki Whittaker chipped in 16 points and Maurice Vincent had 10.
Carmel brings Middleburg Academy to town on Thursday for a 5:30 p.m. slot.
|Benedictine
|24
|22
|16
|16
|—
|78
|Carmel
|17
|16
|11
|19
|—
|63
Benedictine: Daughtry 19, Fisher 16, Turner 11, Cosby 10, Tomlin III 9, Boykin 6, Herman 4, Cray 3. Totals: 26 22-28 78.
Carmel (12-10): Josh Campbell 20, Malaki Whittaker 16, Maurice Vincent 10, Kyle Williams 5, Devawn White 4, Philip Bou Khalil 4, Jedidiah Danaher 2, Elijah Roye 2, Kenny Blaylock 0, Nathan Flaherty 0. Totals: 21 14-19 63.
3-pointers: Benedictine 4 (Cosby 2, Boykin, Daughtry). Carmel 7 (Campbell 4, Whittaker 2, Vincent).
COLONIAL FORGE 62,
STAFFORD 59
Martin Kawa totaled 17 points and Trevor Franklin 16 to lead homestanding Colonial Forge to a 62–59 Commonwealth District win over Stafford Tuesday.
Josiah Jones added 14 points for the Eagles.
The loss cost Stafford a home game in Friday’s district semifinals. The Indians finished tied for second with North Stafford, but the Wolverines owned the tiebreaker allowing them to host Friday night’s encounter.
NORTH STAFFORD 57,
RIVERBEND 52
Javon Swinton’s game-high 22 points and a big team fourth quarter, in which the Wolverines outscored Riverbend 25–11, fueled North Stafford en route to their last win of the regular-season.
Shawn Asbury had 12 of his 15 points in the final eight minutes, including three strong offensive putbacks. Holt Egan added 12 points.
Jalen Suber tallied 16 points to lead Riverbend.
North Stafford will host Stafford on Friday in a the Commonwealth semifinal.
|North Stafford
|14
|8
|10
|25
|—
|57
|Riverbend
|10
|14
|17
|11
|—
|52
North Stafford (14-7, 9-3): Javon Swinton 22, Shawn Asbury 15, Holt Egan 12, Elisha Brown 6, Nashawn Leftridge 2, Aiden Pittman 0, Caleb Vasquez 0, Cole Maruchi 0, Isaiah Shaw 0, Hezekiah Brown 0, Anthony Nieves 0. Totals: 19 15-19 57.
Riverbend (9-12, 6-6): Jalen Suber 16, Marquees Foster 10, Nate Sherman 8, Darrell Coleman 7, Quan Johnson 4, Logan Suber 3, Tajae Moore 2, Andy Castillo 2, Malachi Geter 0, Caleb Mattozzi 0, Ben Coker 0. Totals: 16 13-19 52.
3-pointers: North Stafford 4 (Swinton 2, Asbury, E. Brown). Riverbend 7 (J. Suber 3, Sherman 2, L. Suber, Foster).
