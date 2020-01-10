AJ Coghill scored 10 of hits 16 points in the first quarter as Chancellor jumped out to a 14-point lead after one quarter and never looked back in a 64-49 Battlefield District boys basketball victory at Caroline on Friday night.
Anthony Melvin lead all scorers with 17 points for the Chargers, who host Potomac on Monday.
Koby Metz had 10 points to lead the Cavaliers, who entertain Spotsylvania on Monday.
|Chancellor
|26
|18
|17
|3
|—
|64
|Caroline
|12
|13
|11
|13
|—
|49
Chancellor (4-3, 1-0): Shane Batten 6, Ziggy Carter 2, Vincent Lewis 0, AJ Coghill 16, Matt Mesick 0, Breydon Williams 5, Jaden Voyd 0, Anthony Melvin 17, Jason Jackson 2, Alijah Callahan 0, Isaiah Coleman 8, Dajuan Johnson 8, Jamari Fleming 0. Totals: 27 8-14 64.
Caroline (6-5, 1-1): Tejahn Whiting 8, Anthony Dowdy 4, Terrell Poole 6, Marquis Morris 1, Kaylen Taylor 2, Tre Terrell 7, Ryan Golladay 2, Dominique Washington 5, Darius Fortune 4, Koby Metz 10. Totals: 18 9-14 49.
3-pointers: Chancellor 6 (Coghill 2, Melvin 2, Williams, Coleman). Caroline 4 (Metz 2, Washington, Fortune).
BOYS BASKETBALL
CARMEL 110,
GRACE CHRISTIAN 48
Malakai Whittaker had a 13-point, 10-assist double-double as Carmel rolled to a home win.
Joshua Campbell added a game-high 23 points and Elijah Roye grabbed 13 rebounds for the Wildcats, who host Millwood on Tuesday.
|Grace Christian
|12
|10
|8
|18
|—
|48
|Carmel
|34
|31
|25
|20
|—
|110
Grace Christian: Fore 8, Lee 2, Leopold 12, Haynes 2, Mullins 3, Martin 12, Secrist 9. Totals: 16 7-8 48.
Carmel (7-7): Kyle Williams 16, Maurice Vincent 12, Nathan Flaherty 7, Devawn White 7, Joshua Campbell 23, Elijah Roye 7, Jedidiah Danaher 9, Philip Bou khalil 6, Malakai Whittaker 13, Kenny Blaylock 10. Totals: 47 6-15 110.
3-pointers: GC 9 (Secrist 3, Fore 2, Martin 2, Leopold, Mullins). Carmel 10 (Campbell 5, Vincent 2, Williams, Flaherty, Whittaker).
JAMES MONROE 62,
SPOTSYLVANIA 34
Ricky Goode-Wright poured in a game-high 25 points as James Monroe notched an easy win over Spotsylvania in Battlefield District play.
Jack Hardy added 10 points for the Yellow Jackets, while DaQuane Brown had eight.
Nathan Widener’s 12 points paced Spotsylvania.
|James Monroe
|13
|16
|12
|21
|—
|62
|Spotsylvania
|10
|2
|14
|8
|—
|34
James Monroe (5-4, 1-1): Ricky Goode-Wright 25, Jack Hardy 10, DaQuane Brown 8, Aaron Carter 7, Tyler Whitman 7, Christian Young 2, Greg Williams 0, Travis Hudson 0. Totals: 22 13-24 62.
Spotsylvania (0-10, 0-2): Nathan Widener 12, Trent Reid 8, Charles Coogler 6, Jake Taylor 6, Mathias Barnwell 2, Josiah Patterson 0, DeAnthony Pendleton 0, Joel Byrd 0, Darien Walker 0. Totals: 13 5-6 34.
3-pointers: James Monroe 5 (Goode-Wright 4, Carter.). Spotsylvania 3 (Widener 2, Coogler).
NORTH STAFFORD 59,
BROOKE POINT 43
Javon Swinton lived at the charity stripe all night for a good portion of his 29 points, leading North Stafford to a Commonwelath District victory over Brooke Point.
Swinton finished the night 13 for 17 from the line for the Wolverines, who will take on Colonial Forge in a road contest Monday.
Isaiah Shaw contributed 12 points for the Wolverines. Xavier Purnell tallied 11 on Brooke Point’s end.
|Brooke Point
|13
|10
|9
|11
|—
|43
|North Stafford
|10
|13
|15
|21
|—
|59
Brooke Point (2-8, 0-3): Xavier Purnell 11, Michael Hammond 8, Eric Mason 6, Riley Wavada 4, Matthew Harris 4, Christian Taylor 3, Ty Wright 3, Deshaun Mears 2, Chase Scroggins 2. Totals: 14 12-19 43.
North Stafford (4-3, 2-0): Javon Swinton 29, Isaiah Shaw 12, Holt Egan 8, Shawn Asbury 5, Hezekiah Brown 3, Elisha Brown 2, Aiden Pittman 0. Totals: 19 18-25 59.
3-pointers: Brooke Point 3 (Taylor, Purnell, Mason). North Stafford 3 (Swinton 2, H. Brown).
COURTLAND 85,
KING GEORGE 32
Khai Seargeant scored all of his game-high 21 points in the first half as Courtland went on to dominate over King George in a Battlefield District outing.
Brandon Hilliard chipped in 13 points. Five additional Cougars added six or more points.
Joe Billingsley had 11 to lead King George.
Courtland visits James Monroe on Wednesday.
|Courtland
|34
|23
|21
|7
|—
|85
|King George
|14
|8
|5
|5
|—
|32
Courtland (11-1, 2-0): Khai Seargeant 21, Brandon Hilliard 13, Raul Gil 8, Kristian Plummer 7, Robert Harvey 7, Zane Fox 6, Corey John 6, Darren Green 6, Xander Alston 5, Brandon Howard 4, Michael Salvary 2. Totals: 35 6-9 85.
King George (0-9, 0-2): Joe Billingsley 11, Kyle Reviello 8, Nehemiah Frye 4, Von Whiting 4, Josh Faneuf 3, Ty McDowney 2, Shuma Gresham 0. Totals: 10 11-15 32.
3-pointers: Courtland 9 (Seargeant 4, Hilliard 2, Howard, Harvey, Alston). King George 1 (Faneuf).
CHURCH HILL 61,
FRED. CHRISTIAN 36
Josh Hill and Luke Chilton each totaled eight points, but Fredericksburg Christian would fall to visiting Church Hill Academy.
Elijah Lambros finished with a line of six points, five rebounds, three assists and three blocks for the Eagles, who visit crosstown rival Fredericksburg Academy on Tuesday.
|Church Hill
|6
|22
|16
|17
|—
|61
|FCS
|7
|8
|9
|12
|—
|36
Church Hill: Bracey 22, Wilson 13, Hicks 10, Booker-Nelson 9, Tuell Jr. 4, Jackson 3, Overton 0. Totals: 23 9-13 61.
FCS (3-7): Josh Hill 8, Luke Chilton 8, Elijah Lambros 6, Caleb DeVeau 5, Tyson Jones 5, Blake Johnson 4. Totals: 15 3-4 36.
3-pointers: Church Hill 6 (Bracey 6). FCS 3 (Lambros 2, DeVeau).
STAFFORD 71,
RIVERBEND 44
Stafford knocked down 10 3-pointers as it cruised past Riverbend for a Commonwealth District win.
Donovan Arnason had five triples and Jacob Duniver connected on four to help the Indians. Duniver had a game-high 22 points while Arnason had 18.
Riverbend was paced by Darrell Coleman’s 12 points.
Stafford travels to Mountain View on Tuesday.
|Riverbend
|10
|8
|10
|16
|—
|44
|Stafford
|21
|12
|24
|14
|—
|71
Riverbend: Andy Castillo 5, Darrell Coleman 12, Jalen Suber 8, Ben Coker 4, Troy Townsend 3, Marquees Foster 3, Da’quan Johnson 3, Tajae Moore 4. Totals: 13 14-17 44.
Stafford (4-4, 1-1): James Robinson 1, Donovan Arnason 18, Adrian Penn 2, Joshua Wallace 6, Jalen Smith 4, Amari Moorer 8, Jacob Duniver 22, Nicholas Belako 8, Braxton Fuller 2. Totals: 26 9-12 71.
3-pointers: Riverbend 3 (Suber, Coker, Townsend). Stafford 10 (Arnason 5, Duniver 4, Belako).
LANCASTER 43,
COLONIAL BEACH 42
Corvion Davis and Tavares Lucas netted 14 and 11 points, respectively, but Colonial Beach lost in a heartbreaker after Lancaster knocked down a buzzer-beater to secure a Northern Neck District win.
Tyson Lasse pulled down 10 rebounds in the loss for the Drifters, who travel to Washington & Lee on Tuesday.
|Lancaster
|17
|5
|10
|11
|—
|43
|Colonial Beach
|10
|11
|8
|13
|—
|42
Lancaster: Lee 13, Moody 10, Davenport 4, Wilson 3, Smith 3, Curry 3, X. Owens 3, Sutton 2, G. Owens 2. Totals: 15 9-15 43.
Colonial Beach (9-4, 1-1): Corvion Davis 14, Tavares Lucas 11, Jace Jett 8, Trey Pietras 4, Tyson Lasse 3, MJ Virgil 2, Charles Pietras 0. Totals: 15 9-18 42.
3-pointers: Lancaster 4 (Wilson, Moody, Davenport, Curry). Colonial Beach 3 (Jett 2, Davis).
MASSAPONAX 53,
COLONIAL FORGE 46
The Panthers improved to 3–0 in district play with a win over the Eagles.
Dorion Staples had 18 and Alphonso Williams scored 13 to pace Massaponax, which is 8–2 overall.
Colonial Forge was led by Josiah Jones’ 16 points and Trevor Franklin who had 13. The Eagles drop to 2–2 in district play. They’ll host North Stafford on Monday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.