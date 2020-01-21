A.J. Coghill scored 21 points and Anthony Melvin had five of his 14 points in overtime as Chancellor’s boys basketball team edged James Monroe 83–75 Tuesday night.
Five players scored in double figures for the Chargers (7–4, 4–0 Battlefield). Shane Batten added 12 points and Vincent Lewis and Breydon Williams 11 each. The Chargers will visit Courtland Friday for the district lead.
Ricky Goode-Wright had 38 for JM (7–6, 3–3), which visits North Stafford Wednesday.
|Chancellor
|18
|18
|14
|17
|16
|—
|83
|James Monroe
|18
|14
|19
|18
|8
|—
|75
Chancellor (4–0, 7–4): Shane Batten 10, Ziggy Carter 8, Vincent Lewis 11, A.J. Coghill 21, Bryedon Williams 11, Jaden Voyd 0, Anthony Melvin 14, Jason Jackson 0, Alijah Callahan 0, Isaiah Coleman 6, Dajuan Johnson 0. Totals: 28 18–29 83.
James Monroe (3–3, 7–6): Aaron Carter 10, Ricky Goodw0Wright 38, Tyler WHitman 10, Joe Hardy 0, Greg Williams 0, Kyle Snider 0, Jack Hardy 6, Christian Hamm 4, Travis Hudson 4, DaQuane Brown 0, Christian Young 3. Totals: 21 23–36 75.
3-pointers: Chancellor 9 (Coghill 3, Lewis 2, Coleman 2, Carter, Williams); JM 10 (Goode-Wright 7, Whitman 2, Carter).
COURTLAND 75,
CAROLINE 54
Khai Seargeant exploded for 35 points to pace the Cougars over Caroline.
Courtland remains undefeated in Battlefield District play (5–0) and hosts Chancellor Friday.
Tejahn Whiting scored a game-high 20 points for Caroline.
|Courtland
|18
|22
|21
|14
|—
|75
|Caroline
|15
|6
|13
|20
|—
|54
Courtland (14-1, 5-0): Khai Seargeant 35, Zane Fox 9, Corey John 8, Brandon Hilliard 7, Robert Harvey 6, Darren Green 4, Michael Salvary 4, Xander Alston 2, Raul Gil 0, Kristion Plummer 0. Totals: 34 3-7 75.
Caroline (7-7, 2-3): Tejahn Whiting 20, Anthony Dowdy 11, Tre Terrell 8, Terrell Poole 6, Koby Metz 5, Kaylen Taylor 2, Dominique Washington 2. Totals: 20 10-17 54.
3-pointers: Courtland 4 (Seargeant 3, Hilliard). Caroline 4 (Whiting 2, Dowdy, Poole).
STAFFORD 46,
MASSAPONAX 40
Joshua Wallace led all scorers with 21 as Stafford earned a Commonwealth District victory.
Jacob Duniver chipped in 14 points for the Indians. Senior Dorion Staples scored 11 points on Massaponax’s end.
Stafford moves on to host Brooke Point today.
|Massaponax
|14
|9
|9
|8
|—
|40
|Stafford
|6
|9
|13
|18
|—
|46
Massaponax (9-4, 4-2): Dorion Staples 11, Alphonzo Williams 9, Carlton Jacobs 9, Arkese Claiborne 5, Lanxton Athy 2, Amenique Roberts 2, Noryen Lasley 2. Totals: 16 2-5 40.
Stafford (7-5, 4-2): Joshua Wallace 21, Jacob Duniver 14, Donovan Arnason 4, Jalen Smith 4, Amari Moorer 2, Tishawn Ellis 0, Nicholas Belako 0, Adrian Penn 0. Totals: 18 7-12 46.
3-pointers: Massaponax 6 (Jacobs 3, Williams, Staples, Claiborne). Stafford 3 (Duniver 2, Wallace).
RIVERBEND 77,
MOUNTAIN VIEW 45
Nate Sherman’s 12 points led a balanced attack and the Bears jumped to a 17–3 lead after one quarter in their Commonwealth District victory.
Braden Jory scored a game-high 15 points for the Wildcats (0–4, 7–6), who visit Massaponax Wednesday. Riverbend (3–3, 5–7) hosts Colonial Forge Friday.
|Riverbend
|17
|25
|22
|13
|—
|77
|Mountain View
|3
|12
|18
|12
|—
|45
Riverbend (3–3, 5–7): Andy Castillo 10, Darrell Coleman 6, Jalen Suber 8, Ben Coker 6, Nate Sherman 12, Logan Suber 7, Marquees Foster 9, Quan Johnson 6, Tajae Moore 9, E.J. Wilborne 0, Malachi Geter 2. Totals: 26 16–27 77.
Mountain View (0–4, 7–6): Will Hamill, 0, Duncan Beaumont 0, Jack Harter 6, Andrew Pitts 8, Jabez Clark 3, Reggie Annor 4, Alex Davis 2, Braden Jory 15, Derek Altstaetter 0, Colin Carroll 4, Slater Sparks 2, Russell Gerald 2. Totals: 15 7–19 45.
3-pointers: Riverbend 6 (Sherman 2, Castillo, J. Suber, L. Suber, Foster); Mountain View7 (Jory 4, Pitts, Clark, Annor).
EASTERN VIEW 62,
SPOTSYLVANIA 47
D’Aze Hunter had 13 points and James Suter 12 to led Eastern View to a Battlefield District win.
Nathan Widener led all scorers with 16 points for Spotsylvania, which hosts King George on Friday.
|Spotsylvania
|11
|9
|13
|14
|—
|47
|Eastern View
|13
|17
|18
|16
|—
|62
Spotsylvania (0-14, 0-4): Nathan Widener 16, Charles Coogler 10, Trent Reid 0, Jake Taylor 2, Evan Bowles 9, Josiah Patterson 2, DeAnthony Pendleton 3, Mathias Barnwell 5, Jole Byrd 0. Totals: 19 5-16 47.
Eastern View (4-7, 2-2): Raq Lawson 7, Blake Leake 1, D’Aze Hunter 13, Corey Long 9, Bryan Maxie 8, Dylan White 2, Ron Ward 1, Meme Melvin 2, Ricky Butler 1, James Suter 12, Taharka Siaca Bey 8, Leo Angulo 0. Totals: 24 14-26 62.
3-pointers: Spotsylvania 4 (Widener 2, Bowles, Barnwell). EV 2 (Suter 2).
COLONIAL FORGE 67, BROOKE POINT 59
Martin Kawa scored a game-high 24 points and Trevor Franklin totaled 20 as Colonial Forge built a big first-half lead en route to a Commonwealth District home win.
Xavier Purnell had 19 points to lead Brooke Point, which visits Stafford on Wednesday.
|Brooke Point
|12
|11
|17
|19
|—
|59
|Colonial Forge
|25
|16
|13
|13
|—
|67
Brooke Point (4-9, 2-4): Deshaun Mears 11, Christian Taylor 0, Ty Wright 2, Gary Morean 0, DeShawn Henderson 8, Xavier Purnell 19, Avante Nation 0, Eric Mason 7, Matt Harris 2, Riley Wavada 0, Michael Hammond 10. Totals: 23 11-18 59.
Colonial Forge (7-8, 3-4): Josiah Jones 0, Watavien Favors 5, Antoriano Donald 0, Rashaan Reed 4, Martin Kawa 24, Isaiah Wise 3, Trevor Franklin 20, Ashton Schoolfield 7, Nohamadou Diallo 4. Totals: FG FTM-FTA Pts.
3-pointers: BP 2 (Henderson 2). CF 7 (Kawa, Franklin 3, Schoolfield).
CARMEL 66,
CHRIST CHAPEL 50
Elijah Roye notched a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds during Carmel’s win over fellow VISAA Division III foe Christ Chapel Academy.
Devawn White tallied 12 points and 14 rebounds while three other Wildcats finished in scoring double-figures.
Carmel hosts Williamsburg Christian Academy on Thursday.
|Christ Chapel
|10
|14
|12
|14
|—
|50
|Carmel
|20
|11
|16
|19
|—
|66
Christ Chapel: Tyshaun Pulley 16, Jayden Harris 11, Benjamin Cunningham 7, Byron Gaskins 5, Aaron Cavezza 3, Blake Hall-Taylor 4, Jevon Wilson 2, Chay Wilson 2. Totals: 18 9-20 50.
Carmel (8-9): Elijah Roye 17, Devawn White 12, Josh Campbell 14, Malaki Whittaker 12, Maurice Vincent 10, Jedidiah Danaher 1, Kenny Blaylock 0, Kyle Williams 0, Nathan Flaherty 0, Philip Bou Khalil 0. Totals: 24 14-21 66.
3-pointers: Christ Chapel 5 (Harris 3, Pulley 2). Carmel 4 (Campbell 2, Roye, White).
