D’Aze Hunter and Bryan Maxie netted 19 points apiece to help Eastern View secure a 59–53 Battlefield District win at James Monroe on Tuesday night.
Despite the loss, Ricky Goode-Wright of James Monroe achieved a historic mark on the night, as the junior racked up 24 points to become the program’s new all-time scoring leader.
Eastern View brings Lee-Davis to their gym floor tonight at 7 p.m.
|Eastern View
|15
|24
|19
|16
|—
|59
|James Monroe
|15
|5
|14
|19
|—
|53
Eastern View (5-8, 3-3): D’Aze Hunter 19, Bryan Maxie 19, Dylan White 7, Leo Angulo 4, Blake Leake 4, Meme Melvin 2, Corey Long 0, Rickey Butler 0, James Suter, Taharka Siace Bey 0. Totals: 21 10-15 59.
James Monroe (7-8, 3-4): Ricky Goode-Wright 24, Jack Hardy 12, Travis Hudson 7, Da’Quane Brown 4, Aaron Carter 3, Joe Hardy 2, Tyler Whitman 1, Kyle Snider 0, Christian Hamm 0, Christian Young 0. Totals: 19 8-12 53.
3-pointers: Eastern View 7 (Maxie 5, Hunter 2). James Monroe 7 (Goode-Wright 4, Hudson 2, Carter).
COURTLAND 73,
SPOTSYLVANIA 42
Zane Fox’s 18 points led all scorers and a balanced scoring attack to help Courtland stay undefeated in the Battlefield District.
Khai Seargeant pitched in 14 points, while Brandon Hilliard finished with 13 for the Cougars, who will make the trip to James Monroe on Friday.
Nathan Widener had 17 points for Spotsylvania.
|Spotsylvania
|12
|17
|9
|4
|—
|42
|Courtland
|22
|19
|18
|14
|—
|73
Spotsylvania (1-16, 1-6): Nathan Widener 17, Charles Coogler 10, DeAnthony Pendleton 3, Joel Byrd 3, Darien Walker 3, Josiah Patterson 2, Mathias Barnwell 2, Trent Reid 1, Evan Bowles 1, Jake Taylor 0. Totals: 15 8-14 42.
Courtland (16-1, 7-0): Zane Fox 18, Khai Seargeant 14, Brandon Hilliard 13, Xander Alston 10, Corey John 9, Robert Harvey 3, Kristion Plummer 3, Darren Green 2, Michael Salvary 1, Raul Gil 0, Brandon Howard 0. Totals: 31 7-11 73.
3-pointers: Spotsylvania 4 (Widener 3, Byrd). Courtland 4 (Hilliard 3, Fox).
COLONIAL FORGE 66, MOUNTAIN VIEW 46
Three players scored in double figures and Colonial Forge raced to a 20–0 lead after one quarter on its way to a Commonwealth District win.
Josiah Jones led all scorers with 16 points, while Trevor Franklin added 12 and Martin Kawa 10 for the Eagles, who visit North Stafford on Friday.
|Mountain View
|0
|14
|17
|15
|—
|46
|Colonial Forge
|20
|12
|20
|14
|—
|66
Mountain View (7-9, 0-7): William Hamill 0, Charles Beaumont 0, Andrew Pitts 4, Jabez Clark 14, Darius Crouch 0, Jordan Jackson 0, Brayden Handy 0, Reginal Annor 0, Alexander Davis 16, Justin Jory 7, Derek Altstaetter 3, Collin Carroll 0, Slater Sparks 0, Russell Gerald 2, Colin Lafley 0.
Colonial Forge (8-10, 4-5): Josiah Jones 16, Watavien Favors 7, Tori Donald 3, Rashaan Reed 4, Martin Kawa 10, Isaiah Wise 3, Trevor Franklin 12, Ashton Schoolfield 4, Jay Johnson 0, Jalen Elliot 0, Chris Boyd 2, Marquise Haskins 3, Abdul Kamara 0, Falilou Diallo 2.
SETON 65, FCS 42
Tyson Jones notched a team-high 13 points, but Fredericksburg Christian fell to Seton on its home floor in Delaney Athletic Conference play.
Elijah Lambros narrowly missed a double-double, finishing with eight points and 10 rebounds, as well as two blocks for the Eagles.
Fredericksburg Christian will take on rival Highland in a road test Friday.
|Seton
|18
|22
|21
|4
|—
|65
|FCS
|11
|6
|12
|13
|—
|42
Seton: John Paul Vander Woude 18, Bobby Vander Woude 16, Dominic Olszewski 13, Andrew Nguyen 9, Jack Vander Woude 7, Patrick Nguyen 2. Totals: 25 6-8 65.
FCS (6-10, 2-5): Tyson Jones 13, Elijah Lambros 8, Blake Johnson 6, John Varlas 5, Josh Hill 4, Nick Miller 3, Kaleb Van Hoven 3, Luke Chilton 0, Caleb Deveau 0, Tyler Madison 0. Totals: 18 4-11 42.
3-pointers: Seton 9 (B. Vander Woude 4, J. Vander Woude 2, J.P. Vander Woude 2, A. Nguyen). FCS 2 (Varlas, Miller).
MASSAPONAX 56
RIVERBEND 54
Dorion Staples hit a 3-pointer to tie the game and took a charge late to help seal the Massaponax boys basketball team’s come-from-behind overtime win in Commonwealth District action on Tuesday night.
Staples added seven rebounds, while Arkese Claiborne (17) and Alphonzo Williams (14) joined Staples in double-figure scoring for the Panthers, who visit Chancellor on Thursday.
|Riverbend
|7
|15
|11
|17
|4
|—
|54
|Massaponax
|7
|9
|19
|15
|6
|—
|56
Riverbend (7-7, 4-4): Andy Castillo 18, Darrell Coleman 4, Jalen Suber 9, Nate Sherman 4, Logan Suber 8, Marquees Foster 3, Tajae Moore 8. Totals: 17 11-12 54.
Massaponax (12-4, 7-2): Alphonzo Williams 14, Tyheem Kimble 0, Noryen Lasley 3, Dorion Staples 18, Carlton Jacobs 4, Arkese Claiborne 17, Lanxton Athy 0, Amenique Roberts. Totals: 18 14-25 56.
3-pointers: Riverbend 7 (Castillo 4, L. Suber 2, J. Suber). Massaponax 6 (Williams 3, Staples, Jacobs, Claiborne).
CAROLINE 83,
KING GEORGE 57
Tre Terrell’s 21 points helped the host Cavaliers pull away for a Battlefield District win.
Tejahn Whiting added 12 points, Koby Metz 11 and Kaylen Taylor 10 for Caroline, which visits Chancellor next Tuesday.
Von Whiting had 19 for the Foxes, who host Eastern View Thursday.
|King George
|11
|9
|18
|19
|—
|57
|Caroline
|15
|15
|26
|27
|—
|83
King George (0–6. 0–16): Tyrone McDowney 4, Joshua Faneuf 0, Von Whiting 19, Kyle Reviello 9, Mitchell Freitag 7, Connor Gray 7, Nehemiah Frye 9, Joseph Billingsley 2. Totals: 22 11–14 57.
Caroline (4–3, 9–7): Tejahn Whiting 12, Anthony Dowdy 9, Terrell Poole 0, Marquis Morris 6, Kaylen Taylor 10, Tre Terrell 21, Ryan Colladay 9, Dominique Washington 2, Darius Fortune 3, Koby Metz 11. Totals: 34 9–14 83.
3-pointers: KG 2 (Freitag, Gray); Caroline 6 (Gollday 3, Taylor 2, Fortune).
COLONIAL BEACH 57,
ESSEX 49
Corvion Davis poured in 22 points to give Colonial Beach a strong spark en route to Colonial Beach’s Northern Neck District win.
Tavares Lucas tallied 13 points, six assists and five steals for the Drifters, who visits Lancaster on Friday.
|Essex
|8
|13
|16
|12
|—
|49
|Colonial Beach
|11
|19
|15
|12
|—
|57
Essex: Robinson 12, White 11, Harvey 10, Hammond 8, Martin 5, Day 2, Clark 1, Sackson 0. Totals: 18 9-15 49.
Colonial Beach (14-4, 6-1): Corvion Davis 22, Tavares Lucas 13, MJ Virgil 6, Zaccheus Courtney 5, Jace Jett 5, Trey Pietras 2, Tyson Lasse 2, Charles Pietras 2, Calan Brewster 0, Shaun Johnson 0, Seth Jewell 0. Totals: 16 21-31 57.
3-pointers: Essex 4 (White 3, Hammond). Colonial Beach 4 (Davis 2, Courtney, Jett).
