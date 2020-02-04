Corvion Davis celebrated senior night with a season-high 43 points in Colonial Beach’s 81–80 overtime victory over visiting Washington & Lee Tuesday night.
Tavares Lucas added 14 points for the Drifters (15–5, 6–2 Northern Neck District), who visit Northumberland Friday. James Kelly had 21 points and DeVean Read 18 for the Eagles.
|W&L
|20
|18
|20
|17
|6
|—
|80
|Colonial Beach
|27
|19
|10
|18
|8
|—
|81
Washington & Lee (5–4, 7–9): Kenneth Turner 16, James Kelly 21, Shane McNeill 9, Tyler Holden 0, C. Lee 0, Micaiah Coleman 0, Cameron Fisher 0, Brandon Washington 13, Brian Johnson 3, DeVean Read 18. Totals: 20 12–17 80.
Colonial Beach (6–2, 15–5): Corvion Davis 43, Tavares Lucas 14, Charles Pietras 0, Zaccheus Courtney 11, Seth Jewell 0, Calan Brewster 0, Jace Jett 3, Trey Pietras 4, T. Lasse 2, Shaun Johnson 0. Totals: 30 17–27 81.
3-pointers: W&L 8 (Reed 4, Turner 3, McNeill). CB 4 (Davis 3, Courtney).
STAFFORD 46,
RIVERBEND 44
Joshua Wallace sank two free throws in the final 10 seconds to give visiting Stafford a Commonwealth District victory over Riverbend.
Jacob Duniver scored 18 points and Donovan Arnison 13 for the Indians, who host Mountain View on Friday.
Jalen Suber had 13 and Darrell Coleman 12 for the Bears, who visit Chancellor Saturday.
|Stafford
|12
|4
|15
|15
|—
|46
|Riverbend
|7
|17
|7
|13
|—
|44
Stafford (8–2, 11–5): James Robinson 0, Tishawn Ellis 4, Donovan Arnison 13, Adrian Penn 0, Joshua Wallace 7, Jalen Smith 2, Tyler Turner 0, Amari Moorer 0, Jacob Duniver 18, Nick Futrell 2. Totals: 17 7–11 46.
Riverbend (5–5, 7–10): Andy Castillo 5, Darrell Coleman 12, Jalen Suber 13, Ben Coker 2, Nate Sherman 2, Logan Suber 0, Marquees Foster 4, Tajae Moore 6. Totals: 18 2–5 44.
3-pointers: Stafford 5 (Arnison 3, Duniver 2); Riverbend 4 (J. Suber 2, Castillo, Moore).
COURTLAND 77,
KING GEORGE 43
Khai Seargeant’s game-high 18 points led a balanced Courtland offesnvie attack.
Zane Fox and Brandon Hilliard contributed 15 and 14 points, respectively. Ty McDowney had 13 for King George.
Courtland will have some time off before a contest at Eastern View on Tuesday.
|King George
|10
|12
|13
|8
|—
|43
|Courtland
|27
|30
|8
|12
|—
|77
King George (0–18, 0–8): Ty McDowney 13, Von Whiting 12, Nehemiah Frye 6, Connor Gray 4, Joe Billingsley 4, Mitchell Freitag 2, Kyle Reviello 2, Omar Cinpron 0, Josh Faneuf 0, Shuma Gresham 0. Totals: 16 8-11 43.
Courtland (18–1, 9–0): Khai Seargeant 18, Zane Fox 15, Brandon Hilliard 14, Corey John 7, Darren Green 6, Kristion Plummer 5, Robert Harvey 4, Raul Gil 4, Xander Alston 2, Michael Salvary 2, Brandon Howard 0. Totals: 29 14-16 77.
3-pointers: King George 3 (Gray, Whiting, McDowney). Courtland 5 (Seargeant 2, Hilliard, Plummer, Fox).
MASSAPONAX 66,
COLONIAL FORGE 60
Arkese Claiborne stood out on both ends of the floor totalling 19 points, four steals, two blocks and two assists during Massaponax’s hard-fought Commonwealth District win.
Dorion Staples posted a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. Noryen Lasley narrowly missed out on one of his own, finishing with nine points and 12 rebounds. The Panthers went 9 for 10 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
Massaponax heads to North Stafford on Friday.
|Colonial Forge
|12
|12
|16
|20
|—
|60
|Massaponax
|22
|8
|17
|19
|—
|66
Colonial Forge (8–12, 4–7): Josiah Jones 15, Watavien Favors 12, Trevor Franklin 12, Martin Kawa 11, Antoriano Donald 8, RaShaan Reed Jr. 2, Ashton Schoolfield 0. Totals: 23 5-7 60.
Massaponax (14–5, 9–2): Arkese Claiborne 19, Alphonzo Williams 15, Dorion Staples 14, Noryen Lasley 9, Carlton Jacobs 3, Amenique Roberts 2, Tyheem Kimble 0. Totals: 24 14-21 66.
3-pointers: Colonial Forge 9 (Jones 3, Favors 2, Franklin 2, Donald, Kawa). Massaponax 4 (Claiborne 3, Jacobs).
CHANCELLOR 83,
CAROLINE 65
Fueled by a strong fourth quarter and Anthony Melvin’s 28 points, Chancellor turned a one-point halftime lead into a comfortable Battlefield District victory.
AJ Coghill had 20 points and Isaiah Coleman 16 for the Chargers, who visit Eastern View on Friday.
Caroline’s Koby Metz and Terrell Poole netted 14 points apiece.
|Caroline
|22
|13
|21
|9
|—
|65
|Chancellor
|20
|16
|26
|21
|—
|83
Caroline (9–8, 4–4): Koby Metz 14, Terrell Poole 14, Tejahn Whiting 12, Tre Terrell 10, Anthony Dowdy 6, Kaylen Taylor 3, Ryan Golladay 3, Dominique Washington 3, Marquis Morris 0. Totals: 24 7-10 65.
Chancellor (12–5, 8–1): Anthony Melvin 28, AJ Coghill 20, Isaiah Coleman 16, Breydon Williams 9, Shane Batten 8, Ziggy Carter 2, Dajuan Johnson 0. Totals: 29 21-29 83.
3-pointers: Caroline 10 (Poole 4, Metz 2, Whiting, Golladay, Washington, Taylor). Chancellor 4 (Melvin 3, Coleman).
FCS 49, WAKEFIELD 41
Caleb Deveau hit five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 19 points, while Joshua Hill dished out 11 assists to help Fredericksburg Christian get a Delaney Athletic Conference home win.
Blake Johnson add 11 points and six boards for the Eagles, who visit Randolph–Macon Academy on Thursday.
|Wakefield
|5
|12
|12
|12
|—
|41
|Fred. Christian
|14
|8
|14
|13
|—
|49
Wakefield (4–11): Alejandro Ford 13, Boston Chute 0, Ashwin Upadhyaya 2, Graham Zontine 16, Brennan Whittington 10. Totals: 14 9-14 41.
Fredericksburg Christian (7–11, 3–6): John Varlas 0, Caleb Deveau 19, Tyler Madison 0, Joshua Hill 5, Blake Johnson 11, Nick Miller 0, Luke Chilton 6, Tyson Jones 6, Kaleb Van Hoven 0, Korey Hazel 0, Elijah Lambros 2. Totals: 20 3-5 49.
3-pointers: Wakefield 4 (Ford 3, Whittington). FCS 6 (Deveau 5, Hill).
Javon Swinton scored 24 points and Elisha Brown added 17, along with five 3-pointers, to help North Stafford get a 75–66 Commonwealth District boys basketball win at Brooke Point on Tuesday night.
DeShaun Mears lead all scorers with 25 points for Brooke Point.
On Wednesday, the Wolverines visit Mountain View, while the Black–Hawks travel to Eastern View.
|North Stafford
|18
|23
|18
|16
|—
|75
|Brooke Point
|14
|21
|16
|15
|—
|66
North Stafford (12–6, 7–2): Javon Swinton 25, Holt Egan 8, Shawn Asbury 9, Anthony Nieves 3, Nashawn Leftridge 2, Caleb Vasquez 0, Cole Maruchi 0, AJ Labruciano 0, Elisha Brown 17, Isaiah Shaw 9, Hezekiah Brown 3. Totals: 28 10-15 75.
Brooke Point (5–13, 2–8): DeShaun Mears 25, Christian Taylor 0, Christian Leap 0, Deshawn Henderson 3, Xavier Purnell 21, Eric Mason 8, Matt Harris 3, Riley Wavada 0, Chase Scroggins 0, Patt Sullivan 2, Michael Hammond 4. Totals: 24 10-11 66.
3-pointers: North Stafford 9 (E. Brown 5, Swinton, Asbury, Nieves, Shaw). BP 8 (Mears 4, Henderson, Purnell, Mason, Harris).
JM 69, SPOTSYLVANIA 42
Spotsylvania led by two points after the first quarter, but James Monroe’s defense woke up the rest of the way to lead the Yellow Jackets to a Battlefield District home win.
Ricky Goode-Wright had 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Travis Hudson amassed 10 points, 10 rebounds and four steals for JM.
Jack Hardy added eight boards and Tyler Whitman four steals for the Yellow Jackets, who visit King George on Thursday.
|Spotsylvania
|18
|6
|7
|11
|—
|42
|James Monroe
|16
|19
|16
|18
|—
|69
Spotsylvania (1–18, 1–8): Nathan Widener 17, Charles Coogler 0, Trent Reid 2, Jake Taylor 10, Evan Bowles 0, DeAnthony Pendleton 8, Josiah Patterson 3, Mathias Barnwell 2, Darien Walker 0. Totals: 15 8-12 42.
James Monroe (8–10, 4–5): Aaron Carter 12, Ricky Goode-Wright 18, Tyler Whitman 8, Joe Hardy 2, Greg Williams 0, Kevin Concepcion 3, Kyle Snider 6, Jack Hardy 8, Dequan Brown 2, Travis Hudson 10, Christian Young 0. Totals: 20 3-6 69.
3-pointers: Spotsylvania 4 (Widener 3, Taylor). JM 7 (Carter 2, Whitman 2, Snider 2, Concepcion).
