Jacob Duniver scored on a put-back shot of a missed 3-point attempt by Donovan Arnason at the buzzer to give the Stafford boys basktball team a 73-71 Commonwealth District overtime win at Brooke Point on Friday night.

After blowing a 13-point first-quarter lead, Matt Harris hit a 3 with 12 seconds left in regulation to bring the Black–Hawks within 61-58.

Deshawn Henderson followed by burying his seventh 3-pointer of the night with six seconds left to force the extra period.

Henderson led Brooke Point with 21 points, while Xavier Purnell added 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Arnason finished with 23 points to lead the Indians.

Stafford141717131273
Brooke Point        27   8   12   14   10 —   71

Stafford (10-5, 7-2): James Robinson 2, Tishawn Ellis 5, Donovan Arnason 23, Adrian Penn 0, Joshua Wallace 7, Jalen Smith 11, Amari Moorer 4, Jacob Duniver 15, Nick Delako 6. Totals: 25 16-25 73.

Brooke Point (5-12, 2-7): Deshaun Mears 12, Christian Taylor 0, Christian Leap 0, Gary Moran 0, Deshawn Henderson 21, Xavier Purnell 18, Eric Mason 2, Matt Harris 13, Riley Wavada 0, Chase Scroggins 0, Patt Sullivan 0, Michael Hammond 2. Totals: 25 6-16 71.

3-pointers: Stafford 7 (Arnason 5, Smith, Duniver). BP 15 (Henderson 7, Harris 3, Mears 2, Purnell 2, Leap).

BOYS BASKETBALL

NORTH STAFFORD 67,

COLONIAL FORGE 63

Trailing by 14 points entering the fourth quarter, North Stafford found a late surge to outscore Colonial Forge 26-8 during the final eight minutes and take home a thrilling Commonwealth District win.

Javon Swinton poured in 34 points and Elisha Brown had 10 for the Wolverines.

Trevor Franklin’s 17 points led Colonial Forge.

Colonial Forge122023863
North Stafford        13   8   20   26 —   67

Colonial Forge (8-11, 4-6): Trevor Franklin 17, Martin Kawa 15, Nouhamadou Diallo 10, Josiah Jones 9, Watavien Favors 5, Isaiah Wise 5, RaShaan Reed Jr. 2, Antoriano Donald 0, Ashton Schoolfield 0. Totals: 25 9-18 63.

North Stafford (11-6, 6-2): Javon Swinton 34, Elisha Brown 10, Shawn Asbury 6, Nashawn Leftridge 6, Hezekiah Brown 6, Isaiah Shaw 3, Holt Egan 2, Anthony Nieves 0, Aiden Pittman 0, Cole Maruchi 0, AJ Labruciano 0. Totals: 20 22-31 67.

3-pointers: CF 4 (Franklin 2, Wise, Jones). NS 5 (Swinton 3, E. Brown 2).

MASSAPONAX 65,

MOUNTAIN VIEW 49

Massaponax used a strong fourth quater to pull away from Mountain View and collect its 13th win of the season.

Arkese Claiborne poured in 20 points, while Dorion Staples contributed 16 for the Panthers

Braden Jory and Derek Altstaetter each scored 15 points for the Wildcats.

Massaponax1614112465
Mountain View        8   10   15   16 —   49

Massaponax (13-5, 8-2): Alphonzo Williams 12, Tyheem Kimble 3, Caleb Flowers 0, Noryen Lasley 5, Dorion Staples 16, Carlton Jacobs 2, Arkese Claiborne 20, Mike Swain 0, Lanxton Athy 4, Kaiden Rosenbaum 3, Amenique Roberts 0. Totals: 22 17-24 65.

Mountain View (7-11, 0-9): Will Hamill 0, Dunan Beaumont 0, Andrew Pitts 14, Jabez Clark 5, Darius Crouch 0, Alex Davis 0, Braden Jory 15, Derek Altstaetter 15, Slater Sparks 0. Totals: 16 9-12 49.

3-pointers: Massaponax 5 (Claiborne 3, Lasley, Rosenbaum). MV 8 (Jory 5, Pitts 2, Clark).

COURTLAND 66, JM 52

James Monroe held a two-point lead entering the fourth quarter, but Courtland outscored the hosts 23-7 to earn a Battlefield District win.

Khai Seargeant scored 24 points, which included four 3-pointers for the Cougars.

Ricky Goode-Wright scored 24 for JM.

Courtland198162366
James Monroe        19   14   12   7 —   52

Courtland (17-1, 8-0): Xander Alston 8, Robert Harvey 4, Brandon Hilliard 13, Khai Seargeant 24, Raul Gil 0, Kristion Plummer 2, Darren Green 0, Zane Fox 14, Michael Salvary 0, Corey John 2, Brandon Howard 0. Totals: 23 11-20 66.

James Monroe (8-8, 3-5): Aaron Carter 5, Ricky Goode-Wright 24, Tyler Whitman 5, Joe Hardy 0, Greg Williams 0, Kevin Concepcion 0, Kyle Snider 0, Jack Hardy 2, Christian Hamm 0, Robert Hardin Jr. 0, Travis Hudson 8, Christian Young 5, Dequan Brown 0. Totals: 20 9-15 52.

3-pointers: Courtland 9 (Seargeant 4, Hilliard 2, Alston 2, Fox). JM 3 (Goode-Wright 2, Carter).

HIGHLAND 80,

FRED. CHRISTIAN 31

With five players in double-figures, Highland was able to cruise past Fredericksburg Christian.

The Eagles were lead by Joshua Hill with 11 points.

Fred. Christian        2   8   12   9 —   31
Highland2825141380

Fred. Christian (6-11, 2-6): Caleb Deveau 5, Tyler Madison 2, Joshua Hill 11, Blake Johnson 4, Luke Chilton 7, Tyson Jones 2. Totals: 13 1-1 31.

Highland: Brizzo 10, Johnson 8, Hanberry 13, Wells 6, O’Brian 12, Abraham 10, Furr 17, Edwards 4. Totals: 34 6-7 80.

3-pointers: FCS 4 (Hill 2, Deveau, Chilton). Highland 6 (Hanberry 3, Johnson, Abraham, Furr).

LANCASTER 81,

COLONIAL BEACH 63

Corvion Davis caught fire from distance, knocking down six triples on his way to a game-high 33 points, but Colonial Beach would fall on the road to Lancaster.

Davis also pulled down eight rebounds for the Drifters.

Colonial Beach        14   16   8   25 —   63
Lancaster1418232681

Colonial Beach (14-5, 5-2): Corvion Davis 33, Jace Jett 13, Trey Pietras 6, Tavares Lucas 5, Tyson Lasse 2, Shaun Johnson 2, Zaccheus Courtney 2, Seth Jewell 0, Charles Pietras 0, MJ Virgil 0, Calan Brewster 0. Totals: 22 10-16 63.

Lancaster: Moody 27, Smith 13, Curry 12, Davenport 11, Lee 7, Owens . Totals: 32 10-15 81.

3-pointers: Colonial Beach 9 (Davis 6, Jett 2, T. Pietras). Lancaster 7 (Moody 4, Wilson, Curry, Smith).

CHANCELLOR 76,

SPOTSYLVANIA 49

Despite a sluggish first half, Chancellor got into its groove en route to a win, finishing with four players in double-figure scoring, led by Isaiah Coleman’s 22 points.

Shane Batten and Ziggy Carter chipped in 18 and 14 points, respectively, for the Chargers.

Nathan Widener paced Spotsylvania with 16.

Chancellor1616242076
Spotsylvania        14   13   8   14 —   49

Chancellor (11-5, 7-1): Isaiah Coleman 22, Shane Batten 18, Ziggy Carter 14, Anthony Melvin 12, AJ Coghill 6, Alijah Coleman 2, Dajuan Johnson 2, Matt Mesick 0, Jaden Voyd 0, Jason Jackson 0, Jamari Fleming 0. Totals: 29 12-15 76.

Spotsylvania (1-17, 1-7): Nathan Widener 16, Charles Coogler 12, Joel Byrd 6, Jake Taylor 4, Josiah Patterson 3, Trent Reid 2, Evan Bowles 2, DeAnthony Pendleton 2, Mathais Barnwell 2, Corbin Skebo 0, Darien Walker 0. Totals: 21 1-2 49.

3-pointers: Chancellor 6 (I. Coleman 3, Batten 2, Melvin). Spotsylvania 6 (Widener 3, Byrd 2, Patterson).

