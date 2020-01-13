Isaiah Shaw went 3 for 3 at the free throw line down the stretch to help North Stafford complete a second-half comeback for a 55–52 Commonwealth District win at Colonial Forge on Monday night.

Javon Swinton led all scorers with 30 points for the Wolverines (5–3, 3–0), who visit Massaponax on Tuesday.

Trevor Franklin led Colonial Forge (6–7, 2–3) with 19 points. The Eagles visit Stafford on Friday.

North Stafford   852121   —55
Colonial Forge   7   14   15   16   —   52

North Stafford (5–3, 3–0): Javon Swinton 30, Holt Egan 6, Cole Maruchi 6, Elisha Brown 5, Isaiah Shaw 4, Hezekiah Brown 4, Aiden Pittman 0, Shawn Asbury 0, Nashawn Leftridge 0. Totals: 19 12-21 55.

Colonial Forge (6–7, 2–3): Josiah Jones 8, Watavien Favors 4, Antoriano Donald 5, Rashaan Reed Jr. 2, Elijah Sarratt 8, Trevor Franklin 19, Ashton Shoolfield 6, Nouhamadou Diallo 0. Totals: 19 8-20 52.

3-pointers: NS 5 (Swinton 2, Marushi 2, E. Brown). CF 6 (Franklin 5, Jones).

CULPEPER 70, SPOTSYLVANIA 58

Dejour McCray led three players in double-figure scoring and Culpeper pulled ahead with a third-quarter offensive burst to get a nondistrict win.

Nathan Widener, Trent Reid and Joel Byrd scored 12 points each to lead Spotsylvania, which visits Caroline Tuesday.

The Blue Devils host Sherando on Tuesday.

Spotsylvania      11   17   11   19   —   58
Culpeper1692718   —70

Spotsylvania (0–11): Nathan Widener 12, Charles Coogler 2, Trent Reid 12, Jake Taylor 3, Josiah Patterson 2, DeAnthony Pendleton 7, Darien Walker 0, Mathias Barnwell 8, Joel Byrd 12. Totals: 24 1-1 58.

Culpeper (2–8): Jordan Murphy 9, Cameron Cropp 4, DeQuan Thompson 3, Jaiden Penn 0, Dejour McCray 19, CJ Queen 0, Chase Smith 4, Jordan Veeney 2, Elijah Williams 5, JoJo Crenshaw 13, Quentin Butler 11. Totals: 28 12-19 70.

3-pointers: Spotsylvania 9 (Bryd 4, Widener 2, Reid 2, Taylor). Culpeper 2 (McCray, Crenshaw).

MOUNTAIN VIEW 66, RAPPAHANNOCK 57

Alex Davis and Braden Jory each scored 12 points to lead the host Wildcats to a non-district win.

Mountain View (7–3) hosts Stafford Tuesday.

Rappahannock      10   13   16   18   —   57
Mountain View12141921   —66

Rappahannock: D. Parker 4, J. Lanier 2, E. Carey 4, X. Fauntleroy 0, T. Carter 0, K. Gordon 2, T. West 11, K. Brown 0, C. Bell 16, D. Butler 17, M. Newton 1. Totals: 22 12–26 57.

Mountain View (7–3): Will Hamill 9, Duncan Beaumont 3, Andrew Pitts 12, Jabez Clark 3, Darius Crouch 5, Jordan Jackson 3, Reggie Anner 3, Alex Davis 12, Braden Jory 12, Derek Altstaetter 12, Slater Sparks 4, Russell Gerald 0. Totals: 18 15–30 66.

3-pointers: Rappahannock 1 (West); Mountain View 11 (Hamill 3, Pitts 3, Jory 3, Beaumont, Jackson).

POTOMAC 75, CHANCELLOR 64

Kyle Honore’s 29 points led the visiting Panthers to a nondistrict win.

Anthony Melvin had 14 for the Chargers (4–4), who host Eastern View Tuesday.

Potomac   18   12   21   24   —   75
Chancellor   2281618   —64

Potomac: Lorin Hall 9, Kejahn Rainey 4, Caleb Satchell 2, Rakim Lamarre 9, Kyle Honore 29, Larry Wright 8. Anthony Jackson 14, Kwadwo Opoku 0. Totals: 24 20–25 75.

Chancellor (4–4): Shane Batten 17, Ziggy Carter 4, Vincent Lewis 9, A.J. Coghill 4, Matt Mesick 0, Breydon Williams 6, Jaden Voys 0, Anthony Melvin 14, Jason Jackson 0, Alijah Callahan 0, Isaiah Coleman 8. Dajuan Johnson 2. Totals: 27 8–14 64.

3-pointers: Potomac 7 (Honore 5, Jackson 2); Chancellor 2 (Lewis, Melvin).

