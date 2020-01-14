Jalen Smith scored 12 points and Jacob Duniver 11 in the second half as Stafford pulled away after the break to get a 75-63 Commonwealth District win at Mountain View on Tuesday night.
Smith finished with 16 points and Duniver 17 for the Indians, who visit Massaponax on Wednesday.
Andrew Pitts led all scorers with 18 points for Mountain View, but was held to one point over the final two quarters.
The Wildcats travel to Brooke Point on Friday.
|Stafford
|13
|20
|25
|17
|—
|75
|Mountain View
|19
|16
|15
|13
|—
|63
Stafford (5-4, 2-1): James Robinson 1, Tishawn Ellis 10, Donovan Arnason 8, Adrian Penn 6, Joshua Wallace 6, Jalen Smith 16, Braxton Fuller 0, Amari Moorer 9, Jacob Duniver 17, Nick Belako 2. Totals: 28 17-21 75.
Mountain View (7-4, 0-2): Will Hamill 7, Duncan Beaumont 0, Andrew Pitts 18, Jabez Clark 6, Darius Crouch 5, Jordan Jackson 1, Alex Davis 4, Braden Jory 14, Derek Altstaetter 6, Slater Sparks 2, Russell Gerald 0. Totals: 23 6-8 63.
3-pointers: Stafford 2 (Wllis 2). MV 11 (Pitts 5, Jory 4, Hamill, Crough).
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 69, FREDERICKSBURG ACADEMY 44
Fredericksburg Christian jumped out to a 15-0 lead to start the game and John Varlas scored 13 off the bench, including four 3-pointers, in the third quarter to help visiting Fredericksburg Christian get a win.
Joshua Hill added 11 points, eight assists and five steals, and Elijah Lambros chipped in five steals and three assists for the Eagles, who host Randolph-Macon Academy on Thursday.
|Fredericksburg Christian
|17
|13
|28
|11
|—
|69
|Fredericksburg Academy
|6
|8
|17
|13
|—
|44
Fredericskburg Christian (4-7): John Varlas 13, Caleb Deveau 17, Elijah Lambros 5, Tyler Madison 0, Joshua Hill 11, Blake Johnson 9, Nick Miller 3, Luke Chilton 6, Tyson Jones 0, Korey Hazel 5. Totals: 27 4-8 69.
Fredericksburg Academy: Shea Laursen 19, Harry Mozena 0, Josh Christmas 7, Caleb Drape 8, Ian Whitford 0, Dawson Madison 10, Coulson Schaeffer 0, Andy George 0. Totals: 18 5-13 44.
3-pointers: FCS 11 (Varlas 4, Deveau 3, Lambros, Hill, Miller, Hazel). FA 3 (Laursen 2, Christmas).
COLONIAL BEACH 78, WASHINGTON & LEE 71
After a slow first half, visiting Colonial Beach’s offense came alive in the second half as the Drifters rallied for a Northern Neck District win.
Corvian Davis and Tavares Lucas each scored 21 points for Colonial Beach, with Trey Pietras adding 17. The trio combined for 35 of the Drifters 52 points after halftime.
Davis added eight assists and seven steals for Colonial Beach, which hosts Northumberland on Friday.
|Colonial Beach
|18
|8
|24
|28
|—
|78
|Washington & Lee
|13
|25
|21
|12
|—
|71
Colonial Beach (10-4, 2-1): Corvion Davis 21, Tavares Lucas 21, Charles Pietras 0, MJ Virgil 4, Jace Jett 4, Trey Pietras 17, Tyson Lasse 10, Shaun Johnson 1. Totals: 23 25-32 78.
Washington & Lee (3-8, 1-3): Kenneth Turner 22, James Kelly 12, Shane McNeill 7, Tyler Holden 0, Micaiah Coleman 18, Cameron Fisher 0, Brandon Washington 4, Brian Johnson 8, Kentay Jones 0. Totals: 28 7-15 71.
3-pointers: CB 5 (T. Pietras 4, Davis). W&L 8 (Turner 4, Coleman 4).
BROOKE POINT 63, RIVERBEND 42
Michael Hammond’s double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds gave Brooke Point a big spark to take a Commonwealth District win over Riverbend.
Deshaun Mears scored 17 points, while Xavier Purnell had 12 of his own.
Riverbend’s Jalen Suber paced things offensively with 22 points.
Brooke Point will face North Stafford on the road Friday.
|Brooke Point
|17
|10
|17
|19
|—
|63
|Riverbend
|18
|7
|10
|7
|—
|42
Brooke Point (3-8, 1-3): Deshaun Mears 17, Xavier Purnell 12, Michael Hammond 12, Eric Mason 7, Chase Scroggins 5, Charles Leap 4, Ty Wright 4, Christian Taylor 2, DeShawn Henderson 0, Matthew Harris 0, Patrick Sullivan 0. Totals: 21 20-27 63.
Riverbend (3-7, 1-3): Jalen Suber 22, Tajae Moore 10, Andy Castillo 4, Darrell Coleman 2, Marquees Foster 2, Da’Quan Johnson 2, Nate Sherman 0, Logan Suber 0, EJ Wilborne 0, Ben Coker 0. Totals: 17 4-7 42.
3-pointers: Brooke Point 1 (Mason). Riverbend 4 (J. Suber 4).
JAMES MONROE 62, KING GEORGE 38
Ricky Goode-Wright’s 14 points led a fairly solid James Monroe scoring attack that boosted the Yellow Jackets over King George.
Jack Hardy contributed 10 points and Greg Williams had nine.
Von Whiting posted nine points of his own for King George.
|King George
|11
|5
|8
|14
|—
|38
|James Monroe
|22
|16
|11
|13
|—
|62
King George (0-10, 0-3): Von Whiting 9, Nehemiah Frye 8, Kyle Reviello 7, Josh Faneuf 6, Connor Gray 3, Ty McDowney 2, Mitchell Freitag 0, Joseph Billingsley 0. Totals: 13 6-11 38.
James Monroe (6-4, 2-1): Ricky Goode-Wright 14, Jack Hardy 10, Greg Williams 9, Travis Hudson 8, Christian Young 5, Christian Hamm 4, Aaron Carter 4, Tyler Whitman 3, Joe Hardy 2. Totals: 24 11-19 62.
3-pointers: King George 3 (Faneuf 2, Gray). James Monroe 3 (Goode-Wright 2, Williams).
CAROLINE 70, SPOTSYLVANIA 50
Kaylen Taylor and Koby Metz tallied 16 and 15 points, respectively, to take charge in Caroline’s comfortbale Battlefield District win.
Tejah Whiting added 10 points. Nathan Widener had 14 for Spotsylvania.
The Cavaliers will make the trip to James Monroe on Friday.
|Spotsylvania
|12
|15
|10
|13
|—
|50
|Caroline
|15
|19
|24
|12
|—
|70
Spotsylvania (0-12, 0-3): Nathan Widener 14, Charles Coogler 8, Jake Taylor 8, Mathias Barnwell 8, Joel Byrd 6, Josiah Patterson 2, Darien Walker 2, DeAnthony Pendleton 2. Totals: 19 7-13 50.
Caroline (7-5, 2-1): Kaylen Taylor 16, Koby Metz 15, Tejahn Whiting 10, Tre Terrell 8, Terrell Poole 8, Anthony Dowdy 4, Marquis Morris 3, Dominique Washington 3, Darius Fortune 3. Totals: 28 6-10 70.
3-pointers: Spotsylvania 5 (Widener 2, Byrd 2, Coogler). Caroline 8 (Taylor 4, Poole, Washington, Fortune, Metz).
