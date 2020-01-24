The Spotsylvania boys basketball team was able to hold off visiting King George late and pick up its first win of the season, 67-63, in Battlefield District boys basketball play on Friday night.
Nathan Widener hit five 3-pointers and scored 27 points for the Knights. Mathias Barnwell registered three blocks and Evan Bowles scored 10 points for Spotsylvania, which travels to Chancellor on Monday.
Von Whiting poured in 28 points as the game’s high scorer for King George.
|King George
|8
|15
|15
|22
|—
|63
|Spotsylvania
|15
|27
|15
|10
|—
|67
King George (0-14, 0-4): Ty McDowney 4, Josh Faneuf 0, Von Whiting 28, Kyle Reviello 12, Mitchell Freitag 2, Connor Gray 0, Nehemiah Frye 12, Omar Cinpron 0, Joe Billingsley 5. Totals: 20 20-33 63.
Spotsylvania (1-14): Nathan Widener 27, Charles Coogler 8, Trent Reid 0, Jake Taylor 5, Evan Bowles 10, Josiah Patterson 2, DeAnthony Pendleton 7, Mathias Barnwell 3, Joel Byrd 3, Darien Walker 2. Totals: 26 8-17 67.
3-pointers: King George 3 (Whiting, Reviello, Frye). Spotsylvania 7 (Widener 5, Bowles, Byrd).
BOYS BASKETBALL
RIVERBEND 63,
COLONIAL FORGE 54
Jalen Suber totaled four makes from outside of the arc en route to a team-high 18 points, helping Riverbend take down Colonial Forge in Commonwealth District play.
Andy Castillo and Tajae Moore both added 10 points for Riverbend, which hosts Albemarle on Monday.
For the Eagles, Trevor Franklin and Martin Kawa totaled 20 points each.
|Colonial Forge
|15
|10
|16
|13
|—
|54
|Riverbend
|13
|21
|11
|18
|—
|63
Colonial Forge (7-10, 3-5): Trevor Franklin 20, Martin Kawa 20, Watavien Favors 7, Nouhamadou Diallo 5, Josiah Jones 2, Antoriano Donald 0, RaShaan Reed Jr. 0, Isaiah Wise 0, Ashton Schoolfield 0, Jay Johnson 0, Christopher Boyd 0, . Totals: 21 6-11 54
Riverbend (6-7, 4-3): Jalen Suber 18, Andy Castillo 10, Tajae Moore 10, Nate Sherman 8, Marquees Foster 7, Quan Johnson 4, Logan Suber 2, Ben Coker 2, Darrell Coleman 2. Totals: 23 10-18 63.
3-pointers: Colonial Forge 3 (Franklin 3, Kawa). Riverbend 7 (J. Suber 4, Sherman 2, Castillo).
MASSAPONAX 57,
BROOKE POINT 51
The Panthers missed 17 free-throw attempts, but held off a strong surge by Brooke Point to pick up a key Commonwealth District victory.
Alphonzo Williams had 18 points and three assists for Massaponax.
Xavier Purnell led Brooke Point with 18 points.
|Brooke Point
|11
|9
|7
|24
|—
|51
|Massaponax
|14
|13
|15
|15
|—
|57
Brooke Point (4-11, 2-6): Deshaun Mears 13, Christian Taylor 0, Ty Wright 5, DeShawn Henderson 0, Xavier Purnell18, Eric Mason 3, Riley Wavada 4, Chase Scroggins 2, Michael Hammond 6. Totals: 18 13-23 51.
Massaponax (11-4, 5-2): Alphonzo Williams 18, Tyheem Kimble 3, Noryen Lasley 6, Dorion Staples 10, Arkese Claiborne 17, Lanxton Athy 3. Totals: 18 20-37 57.
3-pointers: Brooke Point 2 (Wright, Purnell). Massaponax 1 (Staples).
NORTH STAFFORD 72,
MOUNTAIN VIEW 38
North Stafford rode the hot shooting of Elisha Brown and Javon Swinton to roll past Mountain View.
Brown was 4 for 6 from beyond the arc, while Swinton tallied 19 points and 10 assists.
Andrew Pitts scored 17 for the Wildcats.
|Mountain View
|9
|5
|13
|11
|—
|38
|North Stafford
|19
|15
|17
|21
|—
|72
Mountain View (7-8, 0-6): Will Hamill 1, Duncan Beaumont 0, Andrew Pitts 17, Jabez Clark 5, Darius Crouch 2, Colin Lafley 0, Reggie Anour 0, Alex Davis 4, Braden Jory 1, Derek Alstaetter 5, Slater Sparks 3, Colin Carroll 0, Russell Gerald 0. Totals: 12 12-30 38.
North Stafford (9-4, 5-1): Aiden Pittman 0, Javon Swinton 19, Holt Egan 5, Shawn Asbury 0, Anthony Nieves 8, Nashawn Leftridge 0, Caleb Vasquez 6, Cole Maruchi 3, AJ Labruciano 1, Elisha Brown 18, Isaiah Shaw 7, Hezekiah Brown 4. Totals: 23 15-19 72.
3-pointers: Mountain View 2 (Pitts 2). North Stafford 10 (E. Brown 4, Nieves 2, Vasquez 2, Swinton, Maruchi).
WAKEFIELD 49,
FRED. CHRISTIAN 46
Elijah Lambros impressed on both sides of the ball with nine points, eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals, but his Fredericksburg Christian Eagles would come up just short at Wakefield.
Tyson Jones’ 13 points led the team, while Josh Hill and Caleb DeVeau each chipped in nine points.
FCS has a big test on Monday when its hosts Steward out of Richmond.
|FCS
|4
|9
|10
|18
|—
|46
|Wakefield
|6
|6
|21
|16
|—
|49
FCS (6-8, 2-4): Tyson Jones 13, Caleb DeVeau 9, Elijah Lambros 9, Josh Hill 9, Blake Johnson 6, Nick Miller 0, Kaleb Van Hoven 0,k Luke Chilton 0, John Varlas 0. Totals: 16 8-13 46.
Wakefield: Ford 16, Whittington 11, Upadhyaya 9, Zontine 9, Rafferty 2, Seaborn 2. Totals: 16 13-21 49.
3-pointers: FCS 6 (Hill 3, DeVeau 2, Jones). Wakefield 4 (Whittington 2, Ford 2).
COLONIAL BEACH 83, RAPPAHANNOCK 68
Jace Jett scored eight of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, and Corvion Davis finished with 32 points and 13 rebounds to help Colonial Beach secure a Northern Neck District home win.
Tavares Lucas added 12 points and 10 assists for the Drifters, who visit King George on Saturday.
|Rappahannock
|17
|25
|17
|9
|—
|68
|Colonial Beach
|24
|26
|15
|18
|—
|83
Rappahannock (5-9): Demetrius Parker 2, Jeremiah Lanier 2, Elijah Carey 2, Korey Gordon 24, T. West 12, Ke’Vaun Brown 2, Cashemere Ball 14, Delonta’ Butler. Totals: 26 9-23 68.
Colonial Beach (11-4, 4-1): Corvion Davis 32, Tavares Lucas 12, Charles Pietras 0, MJ Virgil 0, Seth Jewell 2, Calan Brewster 0, Jace Jett 20, Trey Pietras 15, Tyson Lasse 2, Shaun Johnson 0. Totals: 24 25-29 83.
3-pointers: Rappahannock 7 (Gordon 5, West 2). CB 10 (Jett 4, Davis 3, T. Pietras 3).
