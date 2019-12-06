COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
BROOKE POINT
Coach: Eddie Samko
Last season: 12–12 (7–5 district)
Top returners: Sr. G Xavier Purnell, Sr. G Ty Wright, Jr. G Eric Mason.
Top newcomers: Sr. G De’Shaun Mears.
Outlook: The nucleus of last season’s 15–1 JV team moves up and will try to repeat that success on the varsity level.
COLONIAL FORGE
Coach: Anthony Mills
Last season: 17–10 (10–3 district)
Top returners: Sr. G Martin Kawa, Sr. G Trevor Franklin, Jr. G Elijah Sarratt, Sr. G Rashaan Reed.
Top newcomers: Sr. G Isaiah Wise, So. F Ashton Schoolfield, Sr. F Nouhamadou Diallo.
Outlook: Kawa, a second-team all-state selection, is the primary returner from a team that reached the Class 6 state quarterfinals but will have to find some new standouts.
MASSAPONAX
Coach: Darren Berkley
Last season: 20–7 (9–3 district)
Top returners: Sr. F Dorion Staples, Sr. G Alphonso Williams, Sr. G Arkese Claiborne, Sr. F Lanxton Athy.
Top newcomers: Jr. G Carlton Jacobs, Jr. G D.J. Johnson, Sr. F Noryen Lasley, So. G Tyheem Kimble.
Outlook: Seven lettermen return from the district tournament champions, including second-team all-district pick Staples. Kimble, a transfer who played as a freshman at Freedom last season, should help.
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Coach: Kevin Brown
Last season: 6–18
Top returners: Jack Harter, Andrew Pitts.
Top newcomers: Jabez Clark, Slater Sparks, Derek Altstaetter, Alex Davis, Will Hammill.
Outlook: Harter, an honorable mention all-district pick last season, is one of the leaders of a young team.
NORTH STAFFORD
Coach: Steve Hibbert
Last season: 13–11 (6–6 district)
Top returners: Sr. G Javon Swinton, G. Elisha Brown, Jr. G Shawn Asbury.
Top newcomers: Sr. F Nashawn Leftridge, Fr. G Isaiah Shaw.
Outlook: Two-time district player of the year Swinton leads an athletic, talented group that seeks to return to the top of the district standings. Shaw, a dynamic freshman, could play an immediate role.
RIVERBEND
Coach: Nathaniel Jackson
Last season: 4–20 (1–11 district)
Top returners: Sr. F Andy Castillo, Jr. G Jalen Suber, Jr. G Nate Sherman.
Top newcomers: Jr. G Marques Foster, Jr. F Quan Johnson, Fr. G Logan Suber.
Outlook: The Bears bring back just three players and will seek a new identity. Sherman got some varsity experience late last season and takes over at the point.
STAFFORD
Coach: William Richardson
Last season: 18–7
Top returners: Sr. G Jacob Duniver, Sr. G Donovan Aranson, Sr. G Tishawn Ellis.
Top newcomers: So. Nick Belako, So. Amari Moorer, So. Josh Wallace, Fr. Nick Futrell.
Outlook: An experienced backcourt should allow the Indians to play an up-tempo style in Richardson’s first season as head coach.
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
CAROLINE
Coach: Antoine Johnson
Last season: 17–6 (9–3 district), district tournament champion.
Top returners: Sr. G Kaylen Taylor, Sr. G/F Koby Metz, Sr. G/F Tejahn Whiting, Jr. C Tre’ Terrell.
Top newcomers: Jr. G Marquis Morris, So. G Dominque Washington.
Outlook: Taylor, a first-team all-district pick, averaged 21 points and six assists per game last season. He leads a veteran nucleus that should keep the Cavaliers in the hunt again.
CHANCELLOR
Coach: Craig Boothe
Last season: 9–15 (6–6 district)
Top returners: Sr. G Anthony Melvin, Sr. G Vinny Lewis, Jr. G Antonio Coghill, Jr. G Ziggy Carter, Jr. G Shane Batten, Jr. F Breydon Williams.
Top newcomers: Fr. G Isaiah Coleman.
Outlook: Having traits of experience, speed, quickness and scoring, the Chargers know they will need to rebound against bigger teams to be able to make a deep run in the district.
COURTLAND
Coach: Eric Davis
Last season: 17–11 (9–3 district)
Top returners: Sr. G Zane Fox, Jr. G Xander Alston.
Top newcomers: Sr. G Khai Seargent, Jr. G/F Robert Harvey.
Outlook: Transfers Seargent (Masasponax) and Harvey will team with returning first-team all-district pick Fox to give the Cougars a formidable backcourt in their quest for the district title.
EASTERN VIEW
Coach: Patrick Thornhill
Last season: 10–13 (7–5 district)
Top returners: Sr. G Alex Spangler, Sr. G/F Blake Leake.
Top newcomers: Sr. F Raymond Siaca Bey, So. G Taharka Siaca Bey, Jr. G Bryan Maxie, Jr. F James Suter, So. F Raq Lawson.
Outlook: Spangler and Leake are still recovering from football injuries. Their absence, plus the loss of six seniors from last year’s team, means young players will get key playing time early. Transfers Raymond Siaca Bey (Westfield) and Taharka Siaca Bey (Paul VI) are brothers who could make an immediate impact for the Cyclones.
JAMES MONROE
Coach: Carlos Evans
Last season: 13–12 (9–3 district)
Top returners: Jr. G Ricky Goode-Wright, Sr. G Tyler Whitman
KING GEORGE
Coach: Antron Yates
Last season: 6–17 (2–10 district)
Top returners: Jr. G Devon Whiting, So. F Kyle Reviello.
Top newcomers: Jr. G Tyrone McDowney, So. G Connor Gray.
Outlook: The Foxes will try to overcome their lack of experience with tenacious defense.
SPOTSYLVANIA
Coach: Michael Kartson
Last season: 2–20 (0–12 district)
Top returners: Jr. G Nate Widener, Sr. F/C Jake Taylor, Sr. F DeAnthony Pendleton.
Top newcomers: Jr. F Evan Bowles, Jr. G/F Chase Greene.
Outlook: In Kartson’s first season, the Knights will look to establish stability and emphasize defense.
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
LOUISA
Coach: Robert Shelton
Last season: 26–5 (12–2 district), district tournament champion, Region 4B champion, Class 4 state runner-up.
Top returners: Sr. G Jarett Hunter, Sr. G Xavien Hunter, Sr. F Isaac Haywood, Jr. G/F Mahlik Munnerlyn.
ORANGE
Coach: Adam Utz
Last season: 11–13 (6–8 district)
Top returners: Jr. G Sihle Mthethwa, Sr. G Jaylen Alexander, So. G/F J.J. MacDonald, Sr. G Jireek Washington, Sr. F Chance Williams.
Outlook: The dynamic backcourt of Mthethwa and Alexander has averaged a combined 30 ppg. to lead Orange to a 3–0 start thus far. They’re part of a nucleus of experienced players returning from last year’s squad.
NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT
CULPEPER
Coach: James Thompson
Last season: 18–8 (6–2 district), Class 3 Northwestern District champion.
Top returners: Sr. G/F Dejour McCray, Jr. G/F Jo Jo Crenshaw, Jr. F/C Reece Reynolds, Sr. G Jordan Murphy.
Top newcomers: So. F/C Quentin Butler.
Outlook: The Blue Devils lost the nucleus of last season’s team that reached the state quarterfinals to graduation, including all-state selection Devin Mosley. McCray, an all-region pick, is the leader of a young squad.
NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT
COLONIAL BEACH
Coach: Keith Dickerson
Top returners: Corvion Davis, Jace Jett, Tavares Lucas, Tyson Lasse.
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
CARMEL
Coach: Toby Campbell
Last season: 12–16
Top returners: Sr. Joshua Campbell, Sr. Elijah Roye. Jr. Vincent Johnson, Jr. Maurice Vincent.
Top newcomers: Jr. Devawn White, Jr. Jedediah Danaher, Jr. Malakai Whittaker.
Outlook: In the program’s third season, the Wildcats will strive for a third straight state tournament berth with four players who stand between 6–5 and 6–9.
FREDERICKSBURG ACADEMY
Coach: Eyal Fierst
Last season: 1–13
Top returners: Jr. F Shea Laursen, Sr. F Dawson Madison, So. G Caleb Drape, So. G Josh Christmas.
Outlook: Dropping down a division should allow the inexperienced Falcons to be more competitive against similar-sized schools.
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN
Coach: Julian Bumbrey
Last season: 8–15 (2–10 Delaney
Athletic Conference
Top returners: Sr. G Joshua Hill, So. G Caleb Deveau.
Top newcomers: Jr. G Tyson Jones, Jr. F Elijah Lambros, Jr. F Blake Johnson, Jr. G John Varias.
Outlook: The Eagles will benefit from having a full roster this season. Transfers Jones, Lambros and Johnson will figure prominently in the rotation. FCS will count on Deveau’s shooting and Hill’s all-around skills to pick up the team’s pace of play and challenge DAC favorite Highland.
