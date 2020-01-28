In its season opener, the Stafford boys basketball team fought back from a 32-point deficit but lost to North Stafford, 63–49.
The rematch turned out even better for the Indians Tuesday night.
Stafford placed 10 players in the scoring column, rallied from an early 10–0 deficit and got clutch plays down the stretch from Joshua Wallace and sophomore Nicholas Belako to squeak out a 53–50 victory.
The win was well-received by the host Indian fans who charged onto the court afterward to celebrate with the players and coaches after their win against a long-time Commonwealth District rival.
The Indians (9–5, 6–2) trailed by as many as 15 points in the second quarter, but responded by rattling off eight straight points, including a pair of 3-pointers by Tyler Turner and Tishawn Ellis. Trailing by seven points at halftime, the Indians got a big lift from Donovan Arnason, who scored eight of his nine points in the third quarter.
Using the late L.A. Lakers star player Kobe Bryant as an example, first-year coach William Richardson challenged his players: “What legacy do you want to leave at Stafford High School?” The Indians responded with a well-balanced attack while succeeded in limiting the Wolverines’ top scorer Javon Swinton to 16 points.
With 1:16 remaining, Belako drove down the lane for a layup and was fouled. He converted the free throw and the Indians trailed 48–47.
An errant Wolverine pass gave the Indians the ball back and Wallace scored to give Stafford its first lead of the contest. North Stafford’s Holt Egan converted two free throws with 37 seconds left, giving the Wolverines their final lead for the night. Wallace then hit the game-winning basket with 8.6 seconds remaining.
The Wolverines (10–5, 5–2) had one final opportunity to regain the lead, but Swinton was whistled for stepping out of bounds just past mid-court. Ellis hit a pair of free throws in the closing seconds.
Wallace and Ellis led Stafford’s balanced attack with 10 points apiece. Jacob Duniver contributed eight rebounds and a blocked shot for the Indians, while Tyler Turner, James Robinson and Belako were the chief contributors off the bench.
Elisha Brown finished with 12 points following his MVP performance against Menchville on Saturday, while Wolverine teammate Egan had six rebounds and a pair of blocked shots to go with nine points.
North Stafford coach Steve Hibberd was disappointed in the effort from his team, but gave full credit to the Indians for a better performance and for being well-coached. He anticipates another tough challenge when the Wolverines play Louisa in a non-district contest at home Tuesday night, before hosting Colonial Forge on Friday.
Stafford’s next contest is at Brooke Point on Friday.
North Stafford 17 13 13 7 — 50
Stafford 9 14 14 16 — 53
North Stafford (10-5, 5-2): Javon Swinton 16, Elisha Brown 12, Holt Egan 9, Shawn Asbury 6, Isaiah Shaw 3, Hezekiah Brown 2, Nashawn Leftridge 2, Cole Maruchi 0, Aiden Pittman 0. Totals: 19 7-10 50.
Stafford (9-5, 6-2): Tishawn Ellis 10, Joshua Wallace 10, Donovan Arnason 9, Jalen Smith 5, Jacob Duniver 5, James Robinson 4, Tyler Turner 3, Nicholas Belako 3, Amari Moorer 2, Adrian Penn 2. Totals: 20 9-17 53.
3-pointers: North Stafford 5 (Swinton 3, E. Brown 2). Stafford 4 (Turner, Ellis, Arnason, Wallace).
