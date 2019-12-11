When Spotsylvania County realigned four of its five high schools over the summer, the Courtland boys basketball team hit the jackpot.
Of the approximately 300 new students the school gained from the redistricting, one of them was Khai Seargeant, a first-team all-Region 5D point guard for Massaponax last season.
On Wednesday night, Seargeant proved how valuable of an addition he is for the Cougars. The senior point guard registered 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals to help them remain unbeaten with a commanding 73-42 nondistrict victory over visiting Culpeper.
“Khai is one of the top players in the area,” Courtland head coach Eric Davis said. “I knew when we got him, we got a treasure.”
Seargeant scored nine of his points during a 29-6 run that encompassed the final six minutes of the first quarter and the first two minutes of the second, as the Cougars (4-0) built a 31-10 lead and knocked the wind out of the Blue Devils (1-3) early.
Seargeant also eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his career after sinking a free throw late in the first half, forcing a temporary stoppage in play and drawing a standing ovation from those in attendance.
“A lot of hard work and dedication has gone into [reaching 1,000 points],” Seargeant said. “Just hard work, not taking many days off and working to get better year round while playing with and against some great players.”
One of the players Seargeant mentioned was teammate and fellow senior Zane Fox, who was a first-team all-Battlefield District pick a year ago. The only returning starter from a Courtland squad that shared the district’s regular season championship with Caroline and James Monroe before making a run to the Class 4 state quarterfinals, Fox finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists on the night.
“Both Khai and Zane are true leaders,” Davis said. “I lean on them to get the team pumped up and get the guys going.”
The Cougars proved to be more than a two-man team, however. Junior guards Robert Harvey and Brandon Hilliard, who came over from Massaponax with Seargeant, scored 11 and five points, respectively. Senior center Corey John, the other member of Courtland’s starting five, totaled six points, 10 rebounds and four assists.
“We’ve got a lot of guys who can do damage for us,” Davis said. “I feel that Khai, Rob and Brandon coming in made us as good, if not better, than last year’s team.”
Culpeper got nine points each from senior guards Dejour McCray and Cameron Cropp. The Blue Devils struggled at times from the Cougars’ relentless full-court pressure, turning the ball over 22 times.
“They’re a good team,” Culpeper head coach James Thompson said of Courtland. “But this is the kind of team I like to play early in the year to get my guys ready for the stretch run. We just played Albemarle and Chancellor last week, and now Courtland tonight. All of them are good teams, and we’re going to grow and improve from facing them.”
|Culpeper
|10
|14
|13
|5
|--
|42
|Courtland
|27
|17
|16
|13
|--
|73
Culpeper (1-3): Jordan Murphy 5, Cameron Cropp 9, Lucas Rooney 0, DeQuan Thompson 8, Jaiden Penn 4, Dejour McCray 9, Marchalo Queen 0, Chase Smith 2, Jordan Veeney 0, Eli Williams 2, JoJo Crenshaw 3. Totals: 13 11-17 42.
Courtland (4-0): Xander Alston 3, Robert Harvey 11, Brandon Hilliard 5, Keith Saunders 0, Khai Seargeant 20, Raul Gil 2, Kristion Plummer 0, Darren Green 6, Zane Fox 18, Michael Salvary 2, Corey John 6, Brandon Howard 0. Totals: 29 10-14 73.
3-point goals: Culpeper 5 (Cropp 3, Murphy, Thompson). Courtland 5 (Fox 2, Alston, Harvey, Hilliard).
