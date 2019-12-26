With just one player returning from last season, the Eastern View boys basketball team has been a chaotic mix of good and bad so far this winter.
The Cyclones got off to an 0–2 start while showing flashes of equal parts promise and growing pains against Orange and Massaponax, who are a combined 13–2.
Eastern View rebounded from its tough start to pick up a win over crosstown rival Culpeper just before the holiday break—a result the Cyclones hoped would generate some positive momentum heading into their annual Cyclone Classic holiday tournament.
However, Eastern View’s performance against Hanover in Thursday’s opening round of that tournament served only as a microcosm of its campaign to this point: an up-and-down, hot-and-cold performance that ultimately resulted in a 79–71 loss.
“We have so many underclassmen playing key roles for us,” said Cyclones head coach Patrick Thornhill, who played only one senior in the game. “They’re working on being more consistent at both ends of the floor, but that only comes with hard work and experience.”
Eastern View (1–3) looked nothing like a team that played only one senior during a first half where it put three players in double figures to take a 42–37 lead into the locker room. Junior Bryan Maxie scored 11 points, while sophomores Raq Lawson and Corey Long each added 10.
Long, who stands 6-foot-5, took charge in the paint to tally eight of his points in the second quarter, helping the Cyclones erase a 20–17 first-period deficit.
“He’s gradually improving, and with that comes more confidence,” Thornhill said of Long. “He showed his promise at times, especially in the [second quarter].”
Unfortunately for Eastern View (1–3), the visiting Hawks (4–1) gained some confidence of their own in the third quarter.
Trailing 48–42 with five minutes left in the period, Hanover went on a 21–3 run to take a commanding 63–52 advantage by the end of the stanza. Jack Belcastro sank a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 points during the stretch, while Charles Rohr and Trevor Brooks contributed five points apiece.
“One of the strengths of our team is that we have six or seven guys who can flat-out shoot the basketball,” Hawks head coach Darren Thornton said. “We preach sharing the ball above everything else, because wherever the ball lands, we have a shooter.”
Belcastro and Rohr went on to finish the night with 19 points each. Teammate Michael Hustead complemented the duo with a very solid line of 13 points, seven rebounds, six assists and six steals.
The Cyclones were able to pull within 74–71 on sophomore Taharka Siaca Bey’s three-point play with 1:32 remaining in the contest. However, a pair of turnovers—they had 27 in the game—prevented them from drawing any closer down the stretch.
Maxie paced Eastern View with a game-high 20 points, while Lawson and Long ended up with 14 apiece and Siaca Bey added 11.
The Cyclones will play Liberty in Friday’s 3 p.m. consolation game, while Hanover will face Massaponax in the title game at 7. Massaponax defeated Liberty 66–48 in the afternoon’s other semifinal matchup.
|Hanover
|20
|17
|26
|16
|—
|79
|Eastern View
|17
|25
|12
|17
|—
|71
Hanover (4-1): Trevor Brooks 8, Charles Rohr 19, Braniel Santos 9, Jack Belcastro 19, Michael Hustead 13, Joshua Elmore 6, Ethan Samardge 0, Zechariah Christiansen 2, Grant Belcher 0, Cameron Mays 0, Stephen Castle 2. Totals: 28 15-22 79.
Eastern View (1-3): Raq Lawson 14, D’Aze Hunter 5, Corey Long 14, Bryan Maxie 20, Meme Melvin 0, Rickey Butler 3, Raymond Siaca Bey 0, James Suter 4, Taharka Siaca Bey 11. Totals: 25 14-21 71.
3-pointers: Hanover 8 (Rohr 3, Belcastro 2, Elmore 2, Santos). Eastern View 7 (Lawson 2, Maxie 2, T. Siaca Bey 2, Hunter).
