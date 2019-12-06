With an experienced group of players returning, the Chancellor boys basketball team is hoping to make a deep playoff run this season.
In Friday night’s nondistrict matchup with visiting Culpeper, that experience took center stage.
Anthony Melvin scored 13 of his 19 points in the second half, and Breydon Williams tallied 14 points—seven in each half—to help the Chargers hold off the Blue Devils for a 66–57 victory.
The win evened Chancellor’s record on the young season at 1–1 after a difficult loss to Charlottesville earlier this week. Culpeper fell to 0–2.
“A lot of these guys, like Anthony and Breydon, have been with me here [at Chancellor] and in AAU for a few years now,” Boothe said. “They’re veteran leaders who I can count on late in close games.”
That veteran leadership was never more important than early in the fourth quarter, when Culpeper trimmed what had been a nine-point deficit with a minute to go in the third period to three at 54–51.
Williams, a 6-foot-2 junior, took it upon himself to score the Chargers’ next six points from inside the paint, helping them push their advantage to 60–55 with 4:30 left to play. From there, Melvin converted 4 of 4 free-throw attempts and was instrumental in helping the hosts slow the pace to close out the win.
“What I wanted to do in the fourth quarter was control the tempo,” Boothe said. “I wanted the guys to be patient, move [Culpeper’s] zone around a little bit and see if we could get some big shots in the paint. Breydon made the shots, and Anthony was instrumental in us holding the ball for more than two minutes with the lead down the stretch.”
Chancellor controlled the pace early in the contest as well, with Williams scoring seven points in the first quarter to help the Chargers to a 13–3 lead midway through the stanza. That lead grew to 29–17 in the opening minutes of the second quarter after a layup by freshman Isaiah Coleman.
Coleman notched eight points, nine rebounds and four assists, providing a valuable complement to Williams in the paint.
“He has long arms and is very athletic,” Boothe said of the 6-foot-3 Coleman. “He’s sort of sneaky as well, in that he’s able to slide in and get good position near the basket.”
The Blue Devils didn’t pack it in, however. Instead, they packed down their zone to make it harder for Chancellor to get the ball inside to Coleman and Williams, daring the Chargers to take jump shots from the perimeter instead.
The strategy worked, as Chancellor continually misfired from outside and Culpeper’s DeQuan Thompson attacked the rim at the other end for 10 of his game-high 21 points, helping his team tie the score at 36 heading into intermission.
Thompson added another eight points in the third period, the last of them on a three-point play that pulled the Blue Devils within 54–48 at the end of the frame.
“DeQuan really played well for us,” Culpeper head coach James Thompson said. “He really finishes strong at the rim, which is impressive for only being a sophomore.”
Dejour McCray totaled eight of his 18 points to help Culpeper pull within three on three separate occasions early in the fourth quarter, setting the stage for Williams and Melvin to take charge for the Chargers.
“It’s early and there are still some kinks to work out,” Boothe said. “But overall, I’ll definitely take the win.”
