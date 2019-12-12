When Dorion Staples was a sophomore on the Stafford boys basketball team, he found playing time scarce due to the depth and experience the Indians possessed.
Chomping at the bit for more action, Staples focused on fine-tuning all aspects of his game in the hope that it would pay off down the road.
Two years later, it’s safe to say it has.
Now a 6-foot-7 senior center for Massaponax, Staples scored 28 points, pulled down 12 rebounds and blocked five shots as the Panthers topped visiting Eastern View 67–53 in a nondistrict game Thursday.
“I had to work very hard to get playing time when I was at [Stafford],” Staples said. “That forced me to change my practice habits for the better.”
Staples wasted no time making his presence felt against the Cyclones (0–2), scoring 14 points in the first half to stake Massaponax (2–1) to a 32–23 advantage at intermission.
“I felt good in warmups, so I knew it was going to carry over to the game,” Staples said. “I came out and hit a 3-pointer to start things off, and everything just flowed from there.”
While Staples’ 3 was his first basket of the night, he did the majority of his damage from close range—especially in the third quarter.
Displaying a soft touch around the basket, Staples scored the Panthers’ first eight points of the period to extend their lead to 40-23. He went on to tally two more buckets from inside the paint, finishing with 12 of his team’s 14 points in the stanza.
“[Eastern View] was playing behind him, so our guards made a concerted effort to get the ball in to him every time down the floor,” Massaponax head coach Darren Berkley said. “He did a good job with it, and I feel like we can go a long way this season if he continues to improve the way he has.”
Despite the big stat line, Staples was more proud of a less-glamorous number after the game: the four charging calls he drew against the Cyclones.
“That’s another thing that goes back to my time at Stafford,” he said. “The coaches were really big on taking charges, so I spent a lot of time focusing on that area of my game. It’s something I really take a lot of pride in.”
Eastern View was able to pull within 46–39 with six minutes left in the contest, thanks to a deep 3 from D’Aze Hunter and a pair of free throws by Taharka Siaca Bey. They would draw no closer, however, as the Panthers responded with a 14–4 run to slam the door shut for good. Arkese Claiborne contributed five points to the spurt, while Alphonzo Williams chipped in four.
Williams finished the night with 11 points.
The Cyclones, who are without first-team all-Battlefield District performers Blake Leake and Alex Spangler until January due to football injuries, got nine points apiece from Hunter, Bryan Maxie and James Suter. Each of them connected on three 3’s, as Eastern View made a total of 12 in the game.
“The guys came out and competed hard, and that’s all I can ask of an inexperienced group right now,” Cyclones head coach Patrick Thornhill said. “The biggest thing for them is learning how to compete at the varsity level while we’re missing Blake and Alex.”
|Eastern View
|8
|15
|11
|19
|—
|53
|Massaponax
|17
|15
|14
|21
|—
|67
Eastern View (0-2): Raq Lawson 3, D'Aze Hunter 9, Corey Long 4, Bryan Maxie 9, Dylan White 4, Meme Melvin 0, Rickey Butler 0, Ray Siaca Bey 7, James Suter 9, Taharka Siaca Bey 8. Totals: 17 7-17 53.
Massaponax (2-1): Alphonzo Williams 11, Daejean Johnson 0, Tyheem Kimble 2, Caleb Flowers 0, Noryen Lasley 3, Dorion Staples 28, Carlton Jacobs 5, Arkese Claiborne 8, Mike Swain 0, Trevor Bennett 0, Jamerson Lewis 0, Lanxton Athy 2, Kaiden Rosenbaum 5, Amenique Roberts 3. Totals 25 15-21 67.
3-point goals: Eastern View 12 (Hunter 3, Maxie 3, Suter 3, R. Siaca Bey 2, Lawson). Massaponax 2 (Staples, Claiborne).
