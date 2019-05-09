Ivan Torres watched as Colonial Forge goalie Anthony Merida splayed his imposing wingspan to rake in low shot after low shot.
Then, Torres remembered one way to turn Merida’s height into a shortcoming. From the preseason Commonwealth District championship onward, Mountain View coach George Pugh observed that Merida would sometimes lurch too far forward, leaving him vulnerable to bounce shots.
With the scored tied in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s game, Torres put his coach’s scouting report to use. The junior dodged right, pulled up about just shy of the crease and aimed at the turf in front of Merida. The ball hopped into the net, and Mountain View held on for a 7–6 win on senior night.
“Ivan, the moment, he’s not really afraid of it,” Pugh said. “He can see the opening, and he’s aggressive when that time comes.”
The Eagles (10–3) bucked their penchant for slow starts, going ahead 2–0 on a pair of first-quarter combinations from Sam Sharps to Tyler Howard.
But their lead was misleading. Mountain View outshot Forge 22–9 in the first half, an advantage that manifested itself in five straight Wildcat goals. Were it not for handiwork of Merida (16 saves), Forge’s 6–5 halftime deficit would’ve been considerably worse.
To open the third quarter, Forge bracketed uber-talented Mountain View attackman Tanner Van Liew (two goals) and deployed a zone defense. With the Wildcats’ stalled, Sharps tied the game on a quick stick shovel with 6:32 left in the third quarter.
Howard led Colonial Forge (10–3) with two goals and assisted Sharps on the tying tally. Untimely errors—not effort—undid the Eagles down the stretch.
“We are, for the lack of a better term, not as skilled as we typically are,” Colonial Forge coach Phil Fant said.
Thursday’s victory cemented the first regular-season sweep of Colonial Forge in program history. Moments before the opening faceoff, Pugh gathered his players in the huddle and reminded them of the stakes.
“You knocked them off the throne,” he shouted. “They want it back. You show them where they belong!”
In what amounted to a de-facto district championship game (the teams compete in different postseason classifications), the Wildcats solidified their standing atop the area.
“A lot of teams before us haven’t been able to do this,” Torres said. “Our seniors, this was the last time playing them. They deserved this.”