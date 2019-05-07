Around the same time Massaponax starting goalie Sam Herrin was being fitted with an ice pack that left a Quasimodo-like bulge beneath his jersey, Brooke Point coach Matt Tucker had a hunch.
The Black-Hawks hadn’t generated many high-quality shots over the first 40 minutes of Tuesday’s Commonwealth District boys’ soccer match, and with Herrin’s back injury relegating him to the bench, maybe they wouldn’t need to.
“At halftime, we talked about if we had any chance 30 [yards] and in, to then try to find the back post and get one of those chances in the back of the net,” Tucker said.
“When we saw the keeper switch, it was kind of like a light switch for us,” added senior midfielder Joshua Maloney.
The shift in strategy resulted in an electric second half for Brooke Point, which surged to a 3–1 victory and accrued valuable Region 5D power points in the process.
“We train with our backup keeper,” Massaponax coach Matt Eby said. “We do what we can, but at the end of the day it just didn’t bounce our way.”
Such was the case in the 43rd minute, when a contested ball brought Herrin’s understudy, Diony Polo, off his line and evaded his grasp for an own goal that put Brooke Point up 1-0.
The Panthers (9–3–1) responded almost immediately. Junior Gabe Bailey unleashed a sidewinding scorcher from 25 yards out, burying it inches inside the left post for the equalizer.
Before he went down late in the first half, Herrin had already accumulated five stops. Meanwhile, on offense, the Panthers generated scoring opportunity after scoring opportunity but failed to finish.
“We’re a team where if we have frustrations, we can have some difficulty finding the game,” Eby said.
Brooke Point retook the lead permanently in the 53th minute when Erick Rodriguez scored off a long throw, and added an insurance tally on a header by the 6-foot-5 Maloney with 17 minutes to play.
From there, the Black–Hawks simply braced against the Massaponax counterattack. Despite sustained pressure, the Panthers couldn’t break through against Brooke Point’s staunch defensive pairing of Emmanuel Sarfo and Bryce Graf.
“We owe it all to them,” Tucker said of the tandem. “They have a lot of talent with good goal scorers and we were fighting it off in the end. They weren’t going to go away, that’s for sure.”
Neither are the Black–Hawks (10–2–1). A demoralizing 2–1 defeat at Mountain View could have sent Brooke Point on a tailspin.
Instead, the setback galvanized Tucker’s side for what it hopes will be a memorable stretch run with five games remaining.
“This game was kind of make or break for us,” Maloney said. “After the loss on Friday, this was either going to determine if we were going to go downhill or keep rolling.”