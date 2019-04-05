Nothing came easy for the Mountain View boys soccer team Friday night. So when opportunity knocked in the 70th minute of play, forward Anthony Solorzano rose to the occasion.
“It was a deflection off a crossing pass from Gabe [Guerrero] that went off the crossbar,” the senior said after netting the goal that lifted the Wildcats to a hard-fought 1–0 Commonwealth District victory over visiting North Stafford. “[At halftime] we talked about how well we were playing and communicating as a team. We just needed to be a little more aggressive up top.”
The Wildcats (8–0–2, 2–0–1) weren’t out of the woods just yet. North Stafford’s Derek Amissah hit a low, hard shot on goal in the closing seconds of play, but goalie Colin Weinberger extended his body fully diving to his left, knocking the ball away for his eighth save of the contest.
“We were outplaying them for the most part and so I thought a goal was coming,” said Wildcats winger Noel McBride. “The field was a little slippery, but we adjusted as the game went along, [and] we started to control the ball the right way.”
North Stafford, which posted only three victories a season ago, has lost twice to Mountain View by 1–0 scores, but the Wolverines appear to be on the upswing from just a month ago.
“Our defense played as hard as they could and as organized as they possibly could,” said Wolverines’ team captain Jack Connally. “In the past, we haven’t done so great. We came in a lot happier and more aggressive to wn.”
“We are definitely a different squad,” added coach Dean Hogan, whose Wolverines are 5–3–1 overall and 2–1 in district play. “We played hard tonight; it could have gone either way.”
North Stafford enjoyed a 7–2 shot-on-goal edge in the first half, but it took a diving save by Wolverines’ goalie Zeke Montanez to deny the Wildcats’ Chris Borilla a fast-break goal shortly before intermission. The senior goalie recorded four saves. Mountain View outshot its guest 5–3 in the second half.
“We don’t have any big goal scorers, but we have a lot of weapons,” said Solorzano, who has two goals this spring. “Our statistics don’t reflect it, but I think we have a lot of good shooters on the team.”
While the game turned into a nail-biter, Mountain View coach Max Watson was extremely happy with the way his team played.
“Tonight in a lot of ways, the way we played was a reflection of all the work we have done in practice for 2 1/2 months,” he said. “We didn’t create as many chances as I would have liked, but the guys rose to the occasion. ... Not only did they perform well, they did it the right way.”
Both teams are in action on Tuesday: Mountain View entertaining Riverbend and North Stafford traveling to Brooke Point.