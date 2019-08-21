COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
BROOKE POINT
Coaches: Briana Hall and Neil Eggleston
Last season: Boys seventh in district; girls did not field complete team.
Top returnees: Boys—Jr. Owen Lenzmeir, Jr. Jacob Ohlegar, Sr. Joseph Lane. Girls—Sr. Lili Cervantes, Sr. Melody Medina, Sr. Tabitha Paulus.
Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Andrew Carey, Sr. Jose Jihad. Girls—So. Garbriela Montoya, Jr. Kaitlynn Anderson, Fr. Riley Hansen.
Outlook: The Black-Hawk girls have improved numbers and an influx of young talent to join three returning seniors. Lenzmair hopes to blossom in his third varsity season.
COLONIAL FORGE
Coach: Van Green
Last season: Girls—Group 6 State runners-up, Region 6B and district champions. Boys—Third in district.
Top returnees: Boys—Jr. Michael Arner, Jr. Connor Hicks, So. Ashton Watterson. Girls—Jr. Kayla Loescher, So. Alison DiClemente, Jr. Caroline Bignell.
Top newcomers: Boys—So, Austin Polalrd. Girls—Fr. Kalina Frick.
Outlook: The Eagle boys hope to compete for a district title this year, while the young girls squad is replacing over half the varsity team from last year and hopes to grow as the season goes on.
MASSAPONAX
Coach: Anthony Bramlett
Last season: Girls second, boys sixth in district.
Top returnees: Boys—So. Alex Johnson, Jr. Ian Yansick, Sr. Nathan Richardson, Jr. Ethan Wrye. Girls—Sr. Kayla Kosco, Sr. Rebekah Bautista.
Top newcomers: Boys—Sebastian Aven.
Outlook: The Panthers don’t have quantity, but Kosco placed second in Region 5D as a junior last season.
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Coaches: Mike Porter and Jill Williams
Last season: Boys, girls fifth in district.
Top returnees: Boys—Sr. Abram Billings, Sr. Palu Popphan, Sr. James Russ, Jr. Noah Cahoon, Jr. Matt D’Lugos, Jr. Craig Swan. Girls—Sr. Grace Dausman, Jr. Catherine Dittmer, Jr. Bekah Simmons, Jr. Adalyn Perez, So. Sara Lieske, So. Emma Winderly.
Top newcomers: Boys—Jacob Petska. Girls—Jr. Abby DBailey, Fr. Naomi Dausman, Fr. Helena Ramirez.
Outlook: The Wildcat boys have plenty of experience. The girls don’t have a senior among their top returnees, so there’s room to grow.
NORTH STAFFORD
Coaches: Brian Maynard (boys) and Nic Wolfe (girls).
Last season: Boys—fourth in district, third in region. Girls—sixth in district.
Top returnees: Boys—Sr. Jordan Smith, Jr. Noah LeCain, Jr. John Webb, So. Sam Yakulis Jr. Girls—Jr. Hailey Smith, Jr. Isabella Micallef, So. Nicole Wooten.
Top newcomers: Boys—So. Ben Bianca. Girls—Jr. Marnay Acri Burns, So. Madeline Grab.
Outlook: Jordan Smith and Hailey Smith were both all-district and all-region finishers a year ago. The experienced boys team is aiming for another state meet appearance.
RIVERBEND
Coaches: Anedra Henley-Logan and Silvio Gurrera.
Last season: Boys second, girls fourth in district.
Top returnees: Boys—Sr. Joshua Dagget, So. Blake Fairbanks. Girls—Sr. Caroline Fairbanks.
Outlook: With three leaders back and around 70 runners on the roster, including several freshmen showing a lot of potential in the preseason, both Bears’ teams hope to contend in the district and postseason.
STAFFORD
Coach: Pete Augrom
Last season: Boys—District champions, Region 5D runners-up. Girls—Third in district.
Top returnees: Boys—Sr. Nathan Notgrass, Sr. Jacob Polcha, So. Justin Polcha, Jr. Liam Zinn, Jr. Thomas Sepulveda. Girls—Sr. Katherine Calvert, Jr. Shelby O’Dell, Jr. Greta Lambert, So. Norah Sutton, Sr. Zoi Betties.
Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Nathan Godsey, Fre. Nathan Meline, Fr. Robert Calvert. Girls—Fr. Brenna Elchenko, Fr. Megan Gibbons, Fr. Anabelle Harvey.
Outlook: Both teams boast a good mix of returnees and newcomers. The boys are aiming for a third straight district title and girls for a return to the state meet after missing out last season.
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
CAROLINE
Coach: Lauren LaPointe
Last season: Boys seventh in district; girls did not field complete team.
Top returnees: Boys—So. Sean Kenny, Sr. Michia High, Sr. Aiden Huff, Sr. Zach Mosonyi. Girls—So. Enjoli Duker, Jr. Isabel Baggett.
Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Dominic Kittle, Fr. Elijah Kessler, Sr. Nick Williams, Fr. Anthony Hope. Girls—8th-grader Danica Sale.
Outlook: The Cavaliers will rely on youth as they seek to improve.
CHANCELLOR
Coach: Sylvia Williams
Last season: Boys—Fourth in district, fourth in Region 4B. Girls—Sixth in district.
Top returnees: Boys—Sr. Connor Adkins, Jr. Liam O’Gorman, Jr. Tucker Snow. Girls—Sr. Maya Cea-Lavin.
Top newcomers: Boys—Sr. Jackson Snow, Jr. Will Smith, So. Tyler Evans, Fr. Keegan O’Gorman, Fr. Mohammed Ahmed, Fr. Alexander Blair. Girls—.
Outlook: The boys hope to improve on last year’s district and region showing, while the girls to finish higher in the district. Staying healthy will be a key.
COURTLAND
Coach: John Helsley
Last season: Boys—District champions, third in Region 4B. Girls—Third in district.
Top returnees: Boys—Jr. Kyle Ernandes, Sr. Mathew Spicer, So. Alexander Sappenfield, Jr. Theron Stinar, Sr. David Gondek. Girls—Sr. Alexis Carmine, Jr. Elle Slater, Sr. Abigail Howes, Sr. Haley Kerhart, Sr. Joyce Ellis.
Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Christian Reid, Sr. Emile Marsh, So. Yash Patel, Fr. Nathan Sherwood, Fr. Christian Szakelyhidi, Garrett Wright, Fr. Alexander Storen, Fr. Morgan Lehocky, Fr. Ian Lowman, Fr. Walker Berndt, Jr. Chrisian Jones, Jr. Ariek Boxley, Sr. Ryan Doering. Girls—Jr. Leah Ellis, Fr. Alexa Hewson, Fr. Sarah Hoburg, Fr. Jailyn Keyes, Fr. Mia MacDermot, Fr. Adeline Sappenfield, Fr. Emmerson Slater, Fr. Lily Wadas.
Outlook: Helsley is excited at the large numbers for each team, including several talented newcomers, and the team’s potential.
EASTERN VIEW
Coach: Paul Lutz
Last season: Boys fifth, girls fourth in district.
Top returnees: Boys—Jr. Elijah Akbar, So. Markus Luckinbill, So. Mack Luckinbill, Sr. Joseph Karstetter. Girls—So. Natalie Castro, So. Darby Ashley, So. Hurieh Abed.
Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Hunter Lutz. Girls—Jr. Abby Murphy, Fr. Julianne LaRosa.
Outlook: Akbar should lead the boys team and be a strong contender in the district and Region 4B. Graduated district champion Kirstyn Gilyard will be tough to replace, but several new runners are pushing the young team team that Lutz thinks will get stronger.
JAMES MONROE
Coach: David Lovegrove
Last season: Boys—Second in district, Region 3B champions, fourth in Class 3. Girls—District and region champions, Fourth in Class 4.
Top returnees: Boys—Jr. Sam Dumont, So. Jack Greven, Sr. Alex Kolar, Jr. Paul Lucas, So. Noah Lucas, Jr. Brandon McVade, jr. Aidan Ridderhof, Sr. Ryan Sweet. Girls—Jr. Ginny Beringer, Sr. Emma Capman, So. Katie Fidler, Jr. Ana Heller, Jr. McLaren Reed, Jr. Carrie Stinchcomb, Sr. Madeline Weber, So. Sydney Wynn.
Top newcomers: Boys—Sr. Martin Crow, Fr. Luke Dumont, Fr. Jason Stinchcomb. Girls—Fr. Katie Boyd, Fr. Mary Dzibela, So. Isabel Whitman.
Outlook: Both groups suffered some key loses from graduation, but also return solid numbers that have been building mileage.
KING GEORGE
Coach: Paul Koepfinger
Last season: Girls second, boys fourth in district.
Top returnees: Boys—Sr. Alex Shea, Sr. Dylan Veazey, Sr. Jason Healey, Sr. Matt Rose, Jr. A.J. Dale, Jr. Brady Wingeart, Jr. Alex Dachose. Girls—Sr. Becca Tidwell, Jr. Kyla Brown, Jr. Ellie Veazey, Jr. Katie Ward, Jr. Delanie Williams.
Top newcomers: Boys—Jr. Jackson White, So. Graham Paterson. Girls—Sr. Kat Healey, Fr. Megan O’Hanlon, Fr. Chelsea Saguid, Fr. Anna Kale.
Outlook: The boys have plenty of depth and experience and should be in the running for district and region titles. The girls are young but could get a boost from soccer player Healey, who’s new to the sport.
SPOTSYLVANIA
Coaches: Charles Sayers (boys) and Cathy LaRocco (girls)
Last season: Girls fifth, boys sixth in district.
Top returnees: Boys—Jr. McKeiran Romasser, So. Clay Wadd, Sr. Justin Light, Sr. Marshal Boutchyard. Girls—Sr. Natalie Buchanan.
Top newcomers: Boys—So. Min Lee, So. Jon Collins, Fr, Jin Lee. So. JT Webner. Girls—Sr. Aalyiah Cutlip.
Outlook: The Knights added several boys from the track team for depth. The girls are unlikely to field a full team and will focus on individual improvement.
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
LOUISA
Coach: Jerry Cutright
Last season: Boys third, girls fifth in district.
ORANGE
Coach: Larry Kilby
Last season: Boys seventh in district; girls did not field complete team.
NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT
CULPEPER
Coaches: Mark Dennis (boys) and Aaron Keich (girls).
Last season: Boys fourth, girls fifth in district.
Top returnees: Boys—Tyler Houston, Andrew Rogers, Austin Rogers, Brent Bowler. Girls—Madison Bebel, Amy Thelin, Kasey Mize.
Top newcomers: Boys—Cole Rozwadowski, Jonah Woodward. Girls—Isabella Hardaway, Lauren Light, Meagan Fay.
Outlook: The Blue Devils boys’ nucleus has been together for four years. The girls are younger but show promise.
NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT
WASHINGTON & LEE
Coach: Cole Vanover (boys)
Last season: Boys—Second in district, third in Region 4B. Girls—Fourth in region.
Top returnees: Boys—So. Conner Benson, Jr. Corey Mumford, So. William Luzier. Girls—Sr. Celene King.
Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Luis Murillo, Fr. Alex Diaz.
Outlook: The boys teams is young and struggling with numbers at times. Vanover says at times the Eagles are unable to field a full team at practice due to other commitments, but will focus on individual achievement. The girls squad is small and inexperienced and will rely on two seasoned veterans, that included four-year runner King, to provide leadership.
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
FREDERICKSBURG ACADEMY
Coach: David Steinberger
Last season: Girls second, boys third in Delaney Athletic Conference.
Top returnees: Boys—Caleb Drupe, Owen Geddes. Girls—Parker Sims, Rachel Turman.
Top newcomers: Boys—Harrison Mozena.
Outlook: Geddes and Sims each finished all-DAC for the second year in a row, while Drupe and Turman earned the honor for the first time. Mozena is a James Monroe transfer who finished the preseason as a top-four runner for the Falcons. Steinberger said the team could contend for a top-two finish if the team stays healthy.
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN
Coach: Rebecca White
Last season: n/a
Top returnees: Boys—Sr. Luke Smith, So. Jack Almy. Girls—Sr. Frankie Veale, Sr. Eden Ambrose.
Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Sam Winter. Girls—Fr. Isabella Reed, 8th-grader Sianna Salafia, 8th-grader Victoria Reed.
Outlook: The Eagles’ teams are growing in size, and several talented youngsters should make the girls more competitive.