When Van Green suddenly had to move to Virginia from Tennessee during the track and field season last school year he was unsure what his coaching future held.
Green was the head track and field coach at Notre Dame High in Tennessee and had to depart his team after his wife’s job with the federal government was relocated to Washington.
Green knew wherever he landed next he’d want to coach track and field again. He just didn’t know he’d be in position to become a head coach so soon.
But that’s just what occurred after he spent the spring as an assistant at Colonial Forge. The Eagles were in transition as Harry Booth came out of retirement to serve as an emergency fill-in.
After Booth decided to retire for good, the Eagles turned to Green and his experience. Green is now entering his first full season directing Colonial Forge and his tenure begins with a promising cross country season.
“I love it here,” Green said. “It’s different but I’m fortunate to be in the position I am. When you’re moving you don’t necessarily expect to get something that quick. It just kind of worked out for me and I’m appreciative.”
Green is looking forward to the progress of several key returners and newcomers.
The Colonial Forge girls won Commonwealth District and Region 6B championships last fall and finished second in the state in Class 6.
The Eagles lost three of their four top four runners from a year ago. The trio includes district, region and state champion Mckenzi Watkins as well as Allison Fick and Maegan Savoie.
Sophomore Ali DiClemente returns as does captain Kayla Loescher. DiClemente finished third in the region and fourth in the district a season ago. Loescher was eighth in the region and ninth in the district. She aims to break 19 minutes this fall. Caroline Bignell returns after placing 14th in the district.
Freshman Kalina Frick has potential to be an early sensation. But the Eagles don’t have the same experience they boasted in the past.
Loescher said the Eagles’ 2019 graduates will be missed for their leadership as much as their running ability.
“They were such strong leaders,” Loescher said. “So I’m basically taking on a lot right now.”
Green is confident the boys team can have a breakthrough this season. The Eagles are paced by junior Michael Arner, who was 17th in the region last season as the Eagles placed sixth as a team. Arner finished eighth in the district with five returning runners ahead of him, including three from Stafford.
But Arner is on a mission to crack the 16-minute mark this season. He noted he’s finally healthy after dealing with shin splints and runner’s knee the past two years.
“Most of my training in the offseason focused on long runs,” Arner said. “I’d run five to seven miles a day but I also focused on recovery. I want to make sure I’m not hurting by the end of the season. I don’t want that to happen again.”
Junior Connor Hicks and sophomore Ashton Watterson are also looking to have breakthrough seasons with the Eagles. Newcomer Austin Pollard is a talented track performer who is running varsity cross country for the first time.
Green is hopeful the Eagles’ boys can enjoy some success this season after they watched the girls hoist trophies in 2018.
“I expect us to compete. That goes without saying,” Green said. “But until we get into a meet or two we don’t know. I expect the guys to compete for a district title. Our girls are young. But that will always be our expectation—to compete.”