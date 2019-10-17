Despite the Chancellor field hockey team’s commanding win over Eastern View last month, Chargers head coach Jim Larkin had a feeling his team would have its hands full in Thursday’s rematch with the Cyclones.
Larkin’s intuition proved correct.
Emma Bernard scored two goals—including the eventual game-winner with 16:57 left in regulation—and host Chancellor survived an untimed corner shot from Eastern View’s Sarah Hatfield after time had expired to earn a key 3–2 Battlefield District matchup.
The victory improves the Chargers’ record to 12–2 overall and 9–1 in the district, and it keeps them within a game of first-place James Monroe (11–1, 10–0) in the standings. Chancellor’s lone setback in the district came at the hands of the Yellow Jackets in a 4–3 nailbiter on Oct. 1.
Eastern View falls to 10–4, 6–4 with the defeat.
“That first game against [Eastern View] was kind’ve a fluke,” said Larkin, referencing the Chargers’ 5–0 win over the Cyclones on Sept. 24. “I knew it was going to be a pretty heated game [today], because it always is when we play them.”
Thursday’s contest was heated, as evidenced by the physical play on both sides right up until the very end.
Looking to add to her team’s tenuous advantage with five minutes remaining in the game, Bernard was upended by a pair of Eastern View defenders as she attempted a shot, landing face-first on the turf.
The same fate befell Hatfield shortly thereafter, as she fell into a heap after a collision with two Chancellor defenders while trying to navigate the left baseline for a game-tying salvo.
“We were expecting [the physical play],” Larkin said. “These games are always ultra competitive.”
While the officials let much of the physicality go, it was a penalty they called on the Chargers near the cage in the game’s final seconds that gave Hatfield and the Cyclones one last opportunity to pull even.
Hatfield took control of the ball on the ensuing penalty corner, again near the left baseline. She got off a clean shot, but it sailed just to the right of the cage, sending Chancellor into jubilation.
“[Sarah] has been working on taking corner shots from different angles in practice,” Eastern View head coach Peggy Allen said. “She’s made that shot before, but I think she just undercut the ball a little bit on that one.”
Hatfield’s heroics may not have been needed if it weren’t for Bernard.
With the score tied at 2 midway through the second half, the reigning Class 4 state player of the year was able to find a crease in the Cyclones’ defense and slip the ball past goalie Alanna Barrett. Bernard’s tally gave the Chargers their first lead of the afternoon and put Eastern View back on its heels.
“Eastern View’s defense is very good, so it’s tough just to get the ball around them to get into position for a good shot,” Bernard said. “[Barrett] is quick on her feet, so you either have to go around her or find a corner. Thankfully, I found one.”
Bernard’s first tally of the game knotted the score at 1 with 10:09 left in the first half—a half the Cyclones controlled.
After nearly 17 minutes of scoreless play, Eastern View’s Mia Hutchinson got the better of Chancellor goalie Regan Bestick in a 1-on-1 opportunity, giving her team a 1–0 advantage with 13:31 to go before halftime.
After Bernard tied it, Hatfield responded with a goal of her own on a penalty shot with 4:20 remaining in the stanza.
However, the Chargers’ Erin Dameron found the back of the cage just 1 minute, 33 seconds into the second half to even things up once again, setting the stage for Bernard’s game-winner.
“We just didn’t execute very well in the second half,” Allen said. “But the girls know what they need to do in order to get better moving forward.”
It’s possible the two teams could meet again in the Battlefield District tournament, which starts on Oct. 26, as well as at the region and state levels. They played each other a total of four times last season, with Chancellor getting the last word with a 2–1 victory in the Class 4 state title game.
“I look forward to these games,” Larkin said. “You don’t get many games that are as close and as competitive as the ones we have with Eastern View.”
These games are always ultra competitive. —Jim Larkin,
chancellor coach
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.