When it comes to big games involving Fredericksburg-area field hockey teams, Eastern View and Chancellor are hardly strange bedfellows.
The Battlefield District rivals split four meetings against each other last season, with Chancellor getting the last laugh after a 2–1 victory in the Class 4 state title game.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Chargers carried that momentum to a 5–0 victory over the host Cyclones in the teams’ first meeting of 2019.
“It’s always a highly competitive, really energized game when we play Eastern View,” Chancellor head coach Jim Larkin said. “Between the two of us and James Monroe, we’re always vying for the top spot [in the Battlefield District]. I thought we played pretty well today.”
It didn’t take the Chargers (7–1 overall, 4-0 district) long to show why they’re a state title contender once again. Emma Bernard scored the first goal of the game just 15 seconds into the proceeding.
Larkin said Bernard, the reigning Class 4 state player of the year, set the tone for the rest of the afternoon with her early score.
“I think Emma coming out and scoring 15 seconds in helped us a lot and put [Eastern View] on their heels a little bit,” he said. “That was a really strong start for us.”
Chancellor added another goal before halftime when Ella Newman navigated around Eastern View goalie Alanna Barrett to find the back of the cage.
However, the tallies by Bernard and Newman were hardly the biggest developments to come out of the first half.
With 13 minutes remaining in the opening stanza, the Cyclones’ Sarah Hatfield took a stick to the jaw, forcing her to leave the game. She did not return.
Hatfield, an all-state selection in each of the past two seasons who recently scored her 100th career goal, is expected to be day-to-day with the injury.
Despite the loss of its best player, Eastern View (6–2, 2–2) was able to stay within a pair of goals for much of the second half before Chancellor scored three times in the game’s final 10 minutes. Bernard and Newman each added her second goal of the day during the late flurry, while Kaitlyn Bestick tallied one as well.
Cyclones head coach Peggy Allen said she was proud of how her team played, especially without Hatfield in the lineup.
“I don’t think the score was indicative of the level of play or character of our kids,” she said. “We held them [scoreless] for a good 35 minutes after Sarah went out. Overall, I thought we played hard and had our chances.”
Meanwhile, Larkin was happy to get an early leg up on his district rivals—and to shut them out on top of it.
“Eastern View’s girls can hit and they’re super fast,” he remarked. “If you miss a ball their counter attack is really dangerous, so for us to shut them out, I thought our defense was really solid.”
Both teams play at home on Thursday: Chancellor against King George and Eastern View against Courtland.
