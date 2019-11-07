One-of-15 corner opportunities won't win much praise from a coaching staff, but it proved enough to lift the James Monroe field hockey team to its Region 3B crown on Thursday.
In the 39th minute of play, freshman midfielder Kelsey Reviello scored on a spin move following the Yellow Jackets' seventh corner of the second half, boosting the team's lead to 2–0 over visiting Independence. The first-year Tigers later cut the lead to 2–1 on Evan Black's unassisted goal, but JM's defense denied two late scoring attempts without a shot on goal to seal the deal.
JM boosted its record to 18–3, while Independence slipped to 11–6.
"It feels so good to bring another regional championship under our belt," said junior Ginny Beringer, who opened the scoring at the 22:51 mark of the first half off a rebound of Winny Hall's initial attempt. "[In practice,] we're always trying to follow up the shots and always crashing to the goal. And always getting that rebound after someone hits it."
About having the game's starting time moved up by 2 1/2 hours, Beringer added: "We're use to last-minute changes due to [the threat of] rain. Our main goal coming into the game was intensity: to play with it 100 percent."
JM coach Erin Cunningham was surprised and impressed to learn the team from Ashburn is a first-year program. Several of its players had prior playing experience at Rock Bridge High School. The Tigers roster includes no seniors, three juniors, four sophomores and the rest are freshmen.
"We have a great family aspect here and we play as a team and not a bunch of individuals," said Independence head coach Jessica Darrow, who was an assistant coach previously at Westfield High School and a former standout herself at Radford University. "We came to play hard and we did. ... We made some great plays, we just couldn't finish."
Both teams will host state quarterfinal games on Tuesday: JM going against Lakeland (Region A fourth-seed) and Independence opposing York (Region A third seed). Other quarterfinal games will be played at Region A's top two teams: Tabb and Poquoson. The final two rounds will be played next Friday and Saturday at South County High School in Lorton.
JM held a 15–4 shot advantage and limited the Tigers to two corner opportunities. In the 26th minute of play, the Tigers' Ella Crangle unleashed two high-percentage shots on goal. JM goalie Sam Black's kick save on one attempt helped preserve the halftime advantage.
Cunningham indicated Independence exposed some weaknesses her team needs to clean up if it expects to vie for a third-straight Class 3 state title.
Concerning the mishaps on corner attempts, Cunningham said: "I think it is something different every time: sometimes it's the insert, sometimes we can't stop the pass, [sometimes] we can't execute the corner the way we are suppose to. It's a number of things, but we 'll work on it."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.