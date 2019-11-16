LORTON—Frank Cox’s impressive résumé seemed to be every bit as big a challenge as the Falcons’ considerable talent for Mountain View in Saturday’s Class 5 state field hockey final.
The Wildcats struggled to compete early on with the Falcons, who struck early and often en route to a 4–1 victory and the program’s record 21st state title. Frank Cox scored four times in the game’s first 22 minutes.
“In the first half, we were extremely flat,” Mountain View coach Kimmy Sullivan said. “We were one step behind on everything, and against a program like Frank Cox, you can’t afford to get off to a slow start.”
The Falcons, who won last year’s Class 6 championship, moved down a division this season due to an enrollment drop. That was bad news for the state’s Class 5 programs, including three-time champion Mountain View.
Frank Cox (20–1) went unbeaten against state competition this year, losing only to an opponent from New Jersey in an early-season tournament.
“I grew up in Virginia Beach, and I always wanted to play for Cox,” said sophomore Zella Bailey, who scored three of the Falcons’ goals. “ … It’s such a great program.”
Bailey opened the scoring just 2:15 into play on Saturday, backhanding a rebound past Wildcats goalie Keane Roberts after a corner. Teammate Zoe Campisi made it 2–0 less than 10 minutes into the game by deflecting a shot into the cage, and Bailey added two more scores on a deflection and a penalty stroke for a 4–0 lead.
At that point, the Wildcats (18–3) seemed destinein danger of becoming victims of the Virginia High School League’s six-goal mercy rule. Instead, Mountain View leveled the field and stayed competitive, although it was too late to catch the Falcons.
“It’s very hard to compete, especially when you don’t know what to expect from a team you haven’t played before,” said senior Madi Hyatt, who scored the Wildcats’ goal off a corner late in the first half. “After the first half, we settled down and played Mountain View field hockey.”
That was enough to ensure a scoreless second half. There were tears and hugs as the Wildcats accepted their runner-up medals and trophy.
Hyatt is one of four seniors on Mountain View’s roster, so the Wildcats seem poised to remain state title contenders. Frank Cox will continue to loom over the field for at least one more season, but at least the Wildcats now know what the standard is.
“Once we had a little momentum shift in the second half, they were like, ‘Oh, we can compete,’ ” Sullivan said. “It was good to see our girls not quit and not give up, especially at 4–0, and to continue playing for the entire time.”
