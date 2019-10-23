As the Fredericksburg Academy field hockey team laughed and hugged following a thrilling shootout victory over Delaney Athletic Conference rival Foxcroft, longtime head coach Karen Moschetto offered a word of warning to one of her players.
“You’re going to see them again,” Moschetto said. “You do not want to celebrate in their face.”
Moschetto has good reason to alert her team that it needs to be humble against Foxcroft, which hails from Middleburg.
Foxcroft and the Falcons ended regulation tied at 1, and no one scored during a 10-minute overtime session.
The Falcons edged Foxcroft 3-2 in penalty strokes to pick up a hard-earned DAC victory Wednesday afternoon at Fredericksburg Field House.
Moschetto believes the Falcons and Foxcroft will see each other again next Friday in the conference tournament championship and possibly in the VISAA, Division II playoffs.
“They’re just a strong team,” Moschetto said. “Today they did a great job of double-teaming and shutting down the center on us. I feel like every time we play them, they identify something in us they want to shut down.”
The Falcons (12-1) entered the game ranked No. 2 in the state and Foxcroft was right behind them at No. 3.
Fredericksburg Academy won the previous meeting 2-1 earlier this season.
On Wednesday, the Falcons fell behind 1-0 less than five minutes into the game when Foxcroft’s Lucky Moan scored off a corner opportunity.
FA tied the game at 1 with 2:33 remaining before halftime on a goal by Duke commit Grace Norair, a junior midfielder.
“I didn’t think we played real well in the first half, but we kept gutting it out and to score that goal right before the half was big,” Moschetto said. “I felt like we dominated the second half and we had so many opportunities we just couldn’t knock one in.”
Moschetto said the shootout was “stressful,” so she was relieved to come away with a victory.
Two freshmen proved pivotal.
Goalkeeper Emma Clements set the tone with a stop on Foxcroft’s first attempt. Fellow freshman Hope Amberger scored the game-winner, allowing the Falcons to exhale.
Clements said the first stop gave her confidence she could help her team win. She made two more afterward.
“I always just watch their feet, the ball and where they were moving,” Clements said. “Then I would adjust right then and there and hope for the best. I couldn’t second-guess myself because you don’t have time for that. You’ve got a split-second to think, so you’ve just got to act and be confident in your actions.”
Amberger was confident as well.
Foxcroft tied the contest at 2 on its previous attempt and Amberger knew a goal would clinch the victory.
“I was shaking I was so nervous,” Amberger said of her first game-winner. “But when I got up there, I stopped thinking about it and I just watched where the goalie was moving. She went left and I just pulled right around her.”
The Falcons will be back in action today when they visit Fredericksburg Christian in a DAC matchup.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.