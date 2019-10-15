Quick decisions by Madi Hyatt paid immediate dividends, lifting the Mountain View field hockey team to a 2-0 Commonwealth District victory over host Stafford Tuesday.
“One of the things we tried to capitalize this year is getting our forwards more involved,” said Hyatt, who assisted on Lizzie Ranberger’s goal at the 16:17 mark of the first half, then netted an insurance goal off a rebound with 16:19 remaining. “So I was looking to get the ball somewhere in the circle so they could do their job and they did.”
Concerning her 90th career goal, Hyatt said: “It was just [spur of] the moment. I was like, ‘Ball.’ I just went for it and put the ball in the cage or around that area.”
Hyatt’s younger sister Meghan also made her presence felt, stopping a first-half goal attempt by the Indians’ Lexi Bove, the lone shot Stafford managed, compared to the Wildcats 19 attempts.
“We prepared very well in practice and what we’ve done in practice definitely showed tonight,” Wildcats coach Kimmy Sullivan said. “I think there were moments when we were a little frantic and couldn’t calm down. That’s a learning experience. . . Our work ethic was very gratifying, going 100 percent the whole time. It was good to see that.”
The outcome left the Wildcats (13-2, 10-1) and the Indians (13-2, 10-1) tied for first place with one regular-season contest remaining. If still tied following Thursday’s finales, the Indians would be seeded No. 1 based on a higher rating and the Wildcats would be seeded second, with both teams hosting semifinal games next Wednesday, with Stafford hosting Thursday’s championship game at 5:30.
Colonial Forge and Massaponax are the front runners for the two remaining spots in the district tournament.
“Mountain View came out really strong. They wanted it as bad as we did,” said Bove, whose squad beat the Wildcats 2-1 earlier in the season. “I think we were playing more defensively not to lose instead of getting in the top of the circle.”
Stafford sophomore Caitlyn Kahn turned in a solid effort in goal, registering 10 saves.
Both winning goalie Keana Roberts and teammate Simone Tapp provided insights on what was necessary to shutdown Stafford’s potent attack.
“Our energy. We just wanted it. We put it all out there,” Roberts said of the difference between the teams’ first and second encounters. “They’re very quick, but we had our marking down. We were ready and we pushed it hard.”
Tapp added: “We knew Stafford is a really strong program. We were taking them very seriously. We had to set up the press very quickly and the communication for the ball was key. Our defenders would tell us to set up and we would as soon as possible.”
Sullivan’s message to her team came loud and clear during timeouts and the 10-minute halftime. “We just needed to compose ourselves,” Roberts said. “We got into our heads a little bit. We worked on settling (down) in the second half and composing ourselves, because we got a little frantic.”
Still, the excitement level for the players, coaches and fans is heightened on both sides whenever the Wildcats and Indians take the same field.
“I think it is very exciting. They are good competition,” Madi Hyatt said. “It is always a great game with them. I think it will be fun for us because it will better our team.”
On Thursday, Mountain View will entertain Brooke Point, while Stafford travels to Colonial Forge.
