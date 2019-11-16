LORTON—Scoring state championship-winning goals has become a tradition in the Rigual family.
Nearly a year to the day after her older sister Morgan produced the decisive score in James Monroe’s 2018 Group 3 field hockey final victory over Poquoson, freshman Sarah Rigual duplicated the feat Saturday. Her goal 8:32 into sudden-death overtime gave the Yellow Jackets a 2–1 triumph over those same Islanders—and their third straight state title.
“It runs in the blood,” Rigual said. “I was at the [scorer’s] table watching my sister [last year]. I’ve been waiting for this the past four years. As long as she’s been here, I wanted to do this.”
James Monroe (20–3) has a plethora of veterans who are the constants of all three title runs—each accomplished under a different head coach.
But the Yellow Jackets probably wouldn’t be hoisting a third trophy without contributions from some of their youngest, most precocious players.
Sophomore Grace Maynard got the Yellow Jackets on the scoreboard first. Her goal 3:59 into the first half stood up at halftime—thanks in part to a defensive save by freshman Celie Constantine, who cleared a first-half shot off the goal line after it had eluded sophomore goalie Sam Black.
Freshman Kelsey Reviello and sophomore Maddie Tierney were other key cogs on a team that figures to contend for state titles for the foreseeable future.
“I’m so excited,” senior Winny Hall said. “That just gives me hope that this dynasty of JM hockey is going to continue for years to come.
“A lot of people say that once a group of seniors leaves, your team just gets worse. I’m 100 percent confident that’s not the case for JM hockey. I’m so excited for this group of freshmen and sophomores coming in. They’re going to win more back-to-back state championships.”
After Poquoson’s Maddie Duncan evened the score six minutes into the second half, both the Jackets and Islanders (20–2) had chances to win and avoid overtime. None was better than JM’s bid with 1:15 left in regulation, when Ginny Beringer broke down the right sideline and crossed a pass to Hall. But Islanders goalie Abby Cannella made a sliding save on Hall to force seven-on-seven sudden-death overtime.
“It was very even,” Poquoson coach Darcey Chiappazzi said. “We dominated at times; they dominated at times. We had shots; they had shots. We had big saves; they had big saves. We both had ample opportunities to get it in.”
Despite the disappointment at the end of regulation, JM entered overtime with confidence. Seven-on-seven play benefits teams with speed, and the Jackets have plenty.
“In the seven-v-seven, we came out with the most intense energy,” Rigual said. “We really wanted this.”
Black made a save for JM early in ovetime, and the Jackets earned a pair of corners before Rigual found the ball on her stick in front of the goal.
Morgan Rigual recently completed her freshman season at the University of Delaware, where she started for the nationally ranked Blue Hens. Sarah Rigual said she planned to contact her sister “right away” to compare notes on their state final heroics.
If JM’s young players continue to develop, there may be plenty more good news to share in the future.
“I’m blown away as a coach sometimes at how great they play together,” first-year JM coach Cunningham said, “especially our young girls stepping up in a big game like this. I think yesterday, they were a little nervous to start the game, but today they came out strong and played well the whole game.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.