COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
BROOKE POINT
Coach: Shannon Freeman
Last season: 8-11 overall (4-8 district), tied for fourth in district.
Top returnees: Jr. M Gracie Wilkerson, Jr. Leslie Colliver, Sr. D Kaitlyn Freeman, So. G Fayth Julius.
Top newcomers: So. Victoria Rios, Fr. Olivia Ohleger.
Outlook: With solid returners, along with a few additions, the Black–Hawks look to be competitive and improve on last year’s record.
COLONIAL FORGE
Coach: Julie Spinelli
Last season: 9-10 overall (4-8 district), tied for fourth in district.
Top returnees: M Alison Alznauer, F Kelly McHugh, F Aaryn Boatwright, M Mary Ellen Schuster, D Kylee Fields, M Maggie Hatton, F Makenzie Shields, G Jaedia Rodgers, D Charlotte Vazquez.
Top newcomers: M Annamarita Sofis F Keelan Crane, D Schuyler Trail
Outlook: The Eagles return a strong group with the goal of being competitive in the district and new region, in turn, building on last year’s successes.
MASSAPONAX
Coach: Amy LaFleur
Last season: 2-13 overall
Top returnees: Sr. Tristen F Craig, Jr. MF Taryn Saunders, Jr. MF Grace Pietri, Jr. MF Emily Catlett, So. F/MF Morgan Hughes.
Top newcomers: Sr. GK Nina Otto, Jr. MF Mollie McGann, So. D Kaitlyn Venzen, So. MF Kristen Venzen, Fr. F Natalie LaFleur.
Outlook: With 11 players returning (including second-team all-region picks Saunders and Catlett), the Panthers are optimistic for significant improvement.
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Coach: Kim Sullivan
Last season: 16-6 overall, third in district, Class 5 state semifinalists
Top returnees: Sr. M Madi Hyatt, So. D Meghan Hyatt, Jr. M Mackenzie Proffitt.
Top newcomers: Fr. Katherine Druiett.
Outlook: With a combination returning talent and newcomers, the Wildcats hope contend for another shot at a state title.
NORTH STAFFORD
Coach: Sam Barbarczuk
Last season: Tied for sixth in district
RIVERBEND
Coach: Rebecca Williams
Last season: 16-3 (10-2 district), Region 6B champions (back-to-back achievement)
Top returnees: Sr. Jayden Moon, Jr. Kierra Byrd, Sr. Rachel Ivy, Sr. Amanda Doley.
Top newcomers: Fr. Kayleigh Sullivan, So. Amelia DeDecker, Fr. Caroline DeDecker.
Outlook: The Bears are hungry to prove their mark as one of the Commonwealth District’s top teams and to also make a run to the state finals. Head coach Rebecca Williams refers to her group as a “strong seasoned team throughout the line up with a sprinkle of new spark.”
STAFFORD
Coach: Robin Woodie
Last season: 18-3 overall (11-1 district), Region 5D champion, Class 5 state semifinalists
Top returnees: Jr. F Alaina McCoy, Jr. F/M Lexi Bove, Jr. D Sydney Duffy, So. F/M Madison Furrow, Jr. D Elissa Bustamante, So. G Caitlyn Kahn, So. F/M Olivia Stocks.
Top newcomers: Jr. F/M Elsa DaSilva, Jr. G Halea Pitts, Jr. F Emily Schneider, So. M Carter Furrow, Fr. D Lauren Buckle, Fr. M/D Skylar Duffy, F. D/M Camryn Deleva.
Outlook: The Indians have a young squad and hope to be competitive in the always-strong Commonwealth District.
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
CAROLINE
Coach: Dena Kappler
Last season: 2-15 overall, seventh in district.
Top returnees: Sr. F Madelyn Smith, Jr. M Jayla Hill.
Top newcomers: Fr. F Lili Smith, So. G Codi Dudley.
Outlook: The Cavaliers are hoping to have a strong forward line to score more goals, while relying on a sturdy defense in front of first-year goalie Dudley.
CHANCELLOR
Coach: Jim Larkin
Last season: 16-6, Class 4 state champion
Top returnees: Sr. MF/D Emma Bernard, Sr. D Kaylee Tuebner, So. F Kaitlyn Bestick, So. F Ella Newman.
Top newcomers: So. GK Reagan Bestick, So. F Ellie Byram.
Outlook: Six senior starters graduated from the Chargers’ state championship team, but reigning state player of the year Bernard and veteran defender Tuebner give them a strong nucleus as they rebuild.
COURTLAND
Coach: Skyler Medley
Last season: 9-8 overall (6-6 district).
Top returnees: Sr. D Grace Sprinkle, Sr. G Carter Sprinkle, Sr. M Grace Mahon, Sr. D Addy Lowman, Sr. F Caroline Slick, So. M Madison Shea, Jr. F Makhiah Coleman, Jr. D Atlee Thompson.
Top newcomers: Jr. F Ellie Holt, F. D/M Natalie Holt.
Outlook: With a small graduating class last season, the Cougars starting lineup remains mostly unchanged, so experience should be a strong point. The squad hopes to carry momentum built from the second half of last season into better results against their top district rivals.
EASTERN VIEW
Coach: Peggy Allen
Last season: 20-4, Class 4 state runner-up
Top returnees: Sr. F Sarah Hatfield, Sr. Augusta Bailey, Sr. Jensen Armstrong.
Outlook: After two straight state runner-up finishes, the Cyclones are rebuilding around Hatfield, a VCU-bound all-state selection who scored 51 goals last season.
JAMES MONROE
Coach: Erin Cunningham
Last season: 20-2 (11-1 district), Class 3 state champions.
Top returnees: Sr. Zoe Tierney, So. Maddie Tierney, So. Celie Constantine, Sr. Winny Hall, Jr. Ginny Beringer, Sr. Grace Marchosky.
Top newcomers: Fr. Sarah Rigual, Fr. Kelsey Reviello.
Outlook: A strong core returns in addition to some quality newcomers to help the Yellow Jackets fight for a shot at their third straight state title. Maddie Tierney, Constantine, Rigual and Reviello have each earning sections to the USA Field Hockey Junior Olympics team.
KING GEORGE
Coach: Katie Swick
Last season: 4-10 overall
Top returnees: Sr. F Keira Lipinski, Sr. F Karsyn Newman, Sr. McKenzie Conroy.
Top newcomers: Fr. F Madison Grieber, Fe. GK Alina Puentes.
Outlook: With a new coach and a handful of holdovers, the Foxes will look to compete in a challenging district.
SPOTSYLVANIA
Coach: Heather Amon
Last season: 5-10 overall
Top returnees: Sr. F Emma Rust, Sr. F Taylor Rumuly, Sr. M Jordan Delaney, Sr. M Malorie Bettis, Sr. M Natalie Buchanan, Sr. Sw Hannah Hockaday
Top newcomers: Jr. Kaitlyn Bowling, Jr. Amanda Bowling.
Outlook: With a senior-heavy squad, and nine total players returning, the Knights are excited to see what they can accomplish. Amon said they are a team to watch and committed to improving their overall record and competing in the postseason
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
LOUISA
Coach: Meredith Williamson
ORANGE
Coach: n/a
NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT
CULPEPER
Coach: Claire Giannelle
Last season: 12-6, state qualifiers.
Top returnees: Sr. MF Emily Koberlein, So. MF Emily Evans.
Top newcomers: Jr. F Mia Pacheco, So. GK Sana Tewari.
Outlook: The Blue Devils lost some key players from last year’s regional runner-up team but have a good midfield nucleus in first-team all-region pick Koberlein and Evans, a second-team pick as a freshman.
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
FREDERICKSBURG ACADEMY
Coach: Karen Moschetto
Last season: 13-3 overall, (5-1 Delaney Athletic Conference) DAC tournament champions, VISAA state semifinals.
Top returnees: Jr. MF Grace Norair, So. D Izzy Larimore, So. F Kylie Amberger, So, MF Annika Luce, So. F Ashley Luce, Jr. F Sheridan Simes.
Top newcomers: Fr. MF Hope Amberger.
Outlook: Returning all-state performers Norair and Larimore lead an experienced team that’s shooting for a 12th straight trip to the state semifinals—and possibly beyond.
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN
Coach: Jody Scott
Last season: 6-7-1 (3-6, fourth Delaney Athletic Conference)
Top returnees: Jr. G Emma Jones, So. M/F Grayson Scott.
Outlook: The Eagles have a very young team, but has goals of improving its DAC standing and reaching the state playoffs. The veteran players returning will be counted on to help shape the newer players into a strong cohesive team.