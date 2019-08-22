Indoors or out, the Stafford field hockey team is raring to go and build on last season’s success, which included a surprising trip to the Class 5 state semifinals.
When school opened, practices were switched from the morning to the afternoon. And last week’s sweltering heat wave prompted the county’s “black flag” policy, forcing all fall teams to practice indoors.
With only one senior on the squad, the Indians are anxiously polishing their technique and strategy, not to mention their endurance, prior to next week’s opening Stallions tournament Aug. 30–31 at South County High School in Lorton.
“From the beginning to now, we have improved so much,” junior forward Alaina McCoy said. “We’re a very young team. A little setback at the beginning, but we’re already becoming a team.”
The four tournament games against Chantilly, Fairfax, Oakton and Hayfield will give the Indian players and coaches a valuable gauge in determining the team’s progress.
“I like getting out of the fish bowl, moving out a little bit further,” veteran coach Robin Woodie reflected. “They’re 6A schools and they are very talented. It will be a very good test for us.”
After holding its tournament at the beginning of the season last year, the Commonwealth District moved it back to the end of the regular season and limited it to the top four teams. But all of the league members will advance to either the Class 6 or 5 regional playoffs.
“I think the district is very competitive. I don’t think there is any one team with a target on their backs,” Woodie said.
“I definitely think we can make it to states this year,” said McCoy, whose older sister Madison plays at Randolph–Macon College. “Every single year we mesh well as a team. We already have a strong bond, hanging out all of the time, not just about field hockey but outside of school.”
Early-season focus will be on Stafford’s formidable defense, including second-team All-State goalie Caitlyn Kahn. The Indians’ offense may take time to click after high-scoring sophomore Olivia Stocks sustained a knee injury and will be sidelined indefinitely.
“It definitely gives me a good idea what to expect,” Kahn said concerning her banner freshman campaign. “[The main challenge] is learning where we need to be communication-wise.”
Like fellow juniors Lexi Bove, Elisa Bustamante and McCoy, defender Sydney Duffy anticipates filling a larger leadership role following the graduation of four starters. “We all try to work as one unit,” she said. “Everybody doing their part: knowing their job and about who is doing what, who’s taking the ball, seeing the supporting defense.”
Bove is a high-energy athlete, taking the advice to “always give 110 percent,” imparted by her mother Sherry (Soper), a former field hockey standout at Courtland. Her Randy played football at Stafford and both parents attend their daughter’s games.
“We’re working on team work, getting the ball up together and not just one carrying the ball up,” said the forward/midfielder.
For the second summer in a row, the Indians benefited from a week-long camp supervised by from male players from The Netherlands and Great Britain. “They helped us with team dynamics and team play,” Bove said.
Commenting on the contributions of the coaching staff, McCoy said: “I respect my coaches so much. They make me want to work so much harder; they know how to push us; they know how to have a good time with us, but also be strict when they need to.”