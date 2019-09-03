Mackenzie Proffitt was involved in all of Mountain View’s scoring with two goals and two assists, but it was her defensive gem with 1:30 remaining that ensured the field hockey team’s 4–3 victory over host Riverbend on Tuesday.
“I just saw an opening,” the junior said concerning her takeaway following the Bears’ seventh and final penalty corner of the contest. “They showed us a good game. ... We needed to work together and pass the ball around because they have a really strong player [Jayden Moon] who could dribble through all of us.”
Moon’s second goal of the game came on a breakaway with 5:40 remaining, making it a one-goal game.
“It was a good Adrenalin boost for our team,” Moon said. “We were on the upside for that moment. They quickly got back down our throats, which made us turn around and get our heads right back into the game.”
It was the Commonwealth District opener for both teams as well as the Wildcats’ season opener. Riverbend opened its season with victories over Courtland and Albemarle but fell behind early in each game.
Both teams struggled at times due to the high temperatures and fatigue. Mountain View’s Katherine Druett played the first half, but she sat out the second half due to heat exhaustion.
“First game we did pretty well. Obviously, there were a lot of things that we need to work on,” Wildcats coach Kimmy Sullivan said. “I think there is a lot of competition in our district. I do think we will do well, but there are a lot of things we need to do to become a cohesive unit.”
Proffitt expressed similar thoughts.
“The first game is always hard because we’re just getting into groove,” she said. “Working as a team, plus the heat, made us very tired, which made it kind of frustrating.”
Mountain View enjoyed a 16–7 shots-on-goal advantage. Proffitt netted the first goal off a corner with Madi Hyatt assisting at the 28:25 mark. Seven minutes later, Hyatt netted the goal with Proffitt assisting. A goal by Riverbend’s Ellie Helbing with Kayleigh Sullivan assisting cut the deficit to 2–1 with 7:27 left before intermission.
Moon deadlocked the game just 81 seconds into the second half, but goals by Proffitt at 28:20 and by Hyatt at 13:31 put the Wildcats ahead to stay.
“Love to watch them play. Their skills are just phenomenal,” Sullivan said referring the Proffitt–Hyatt connection. “They read each other without communicating. ... It’s exciting to see that type of play.”
Following back-to-back 6B regional titles, the Bears face a number of challenges looking to continue their success while moving over into 6A regional competition (which offers fewer playoff berths to the Commonwealth teams).
“Our goal today was to not let this team [Mountain View] capitalize in the first five minutes and score and they did. That’s something we have to work on as a program,” said Bears’ first-year coach Rebecca Williams, who was a member of a state championship team at Chancellor as well as playing at Slippery Rock (Pa.) University. While there are eight seniors on the team, only several have varsity experience.
Junior Kiki Bryd registered seven saves in goal, including denying Mountain View’s Sophia Marquez a backdoor goal which would have given the Wildcats a 3–0 lead if successful.
Both teams have district contests set for Thursday: Mountain View entertaining North Stafford and Riverbend visiting Colonial Forge.
