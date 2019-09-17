A defensive miscalculation resulted in Stafford’s first goal in the 36th minute of play on Tuesday. There was plenty more to come as the Indians blitzed guest Riverbend 4–0 to remain unbeaten in Commonwealth District field hockey play and set the stage for Thursday’s showdown against defending district champion Mountain View.
“In the first half we weren’t clicking as much,” said three-goal scorer Alaina McCoy in explaining her team’s 23–5 shot advantage in the second half. “In the second half, we worked for each other and we were backing each other up. We were going out for passes and that’s what made us successful.”
Stafford’s record improved to 7–1 (4–0 Commonwealth). Riverbend, which entertains Brooke Point on Thursday, fell to 2–4 (1–3).
Riverbend junior goalie Kiki Byrd showed flashes of brilliance, totaling 15 saves, but she was betrayed when one of her defenders left early on an Indians’ penalty corner. The referees caught the mistake, replayed the corner attempt with the Bears minus one defender in the cage box, from four to three players. McCoy took advantage to score her 12th goal of the season.
Mattie Furrow gave the Indians an insurance goal with 16:54 left and McCoy added a pair, the last on a breakaway opportunity with 2:40 remaining. Elsa DaSilva, Lexi Bove and Furrow were credited with assists.
“Becca [Williams] does a great job with the program. I respect Riverbend and would never take them lightly,” Stafford coach Robin Woodie said. “[Our] expectation was to work together and work for each other. I think [the Indians] did a better job in the second half, which created the goals.”
Maintaining discipline and working hard to get rebounds led to more scoring chances following the five-minute intermission.
For the first 30 minutes, the Indians had their hands full trying to corral the pesky Bears, who outshot their hosts 7–3 in the opening half. Freshman defender Camryn DeLeva made a key defensive save midway through the first half on a shot taken by Riverbend’s Lisa Sullivan.
“We talked about a lot about moving and where we needed to go, backing people up and all that stuff,” DeLeva said. “[Goalie] Caitlyn [Hahn] speaks a lot to me and it’s comforting to know she has my back.”
Fellow freshmen Skylar Duffy and Alyssa Ianarelli also made their presence felt. “She moves very well off the ball and she’s very good at backing up,” Woodie said regarding Ianarelli’s play.
“The second half, our team definitely got together more,” said Furrow, a sophomore. “We really connected and the defense to the forwards all worked together.”
With scoring threat Olivia Stocks still sidelined with an injury, the play of McCoy has been a godsend for the Indians.
“It’s nice because I’ve actually had her for three years,” Woodie said. “She has really developed and I like it how she’s a team player and works well with our front line and midfielders.”
Taking on the Wildcats on the road will be a major challenge, but McCoy expressed confidence that the Indians can hang tough with Mountain View.
“We’re building into such a strong team,” the junior said. “Even without Olivia, we’re a strong team and we always come together.”
