Mountain View football coach Lou Sorrentino schedules a scrimmage with Courtland each preseason.
Sorrentino believes despite the experience or talent level of each Courtland squad, the Cougars will be a physical bunch that will provide a worthy test for the Wildcats.
Mountain View wasn’t perfect this past Thursday when the teams squared off in the annual affair on Courtland’s new blue artificial turf field.
But Sorrentino saw enough encouraging signs to give him hope the Wildcats can improve on their 7–5 2018 campaign.
The Wildcats outscored the Cougars 14–0 in one quarter of play after a controlled 10-play scrimmage in which they scored once and Courtland didn’t reach the end zone.
“Up front I thought we played well,” Sorrentino said. “But I think everybody’s probably a little inconsistent at this point. On offense, sometimes we moved the ball and sometimes we didn’t. But I thought our defensive front did a solid job.”
Running backs Mark Shelton and Ike Daniels and quarterback Edward Ware scored for the Wildcats.
Mountain View and Courtland weren’t the only Fredericksburg-area teams scrimmaging late last week. North Stafford outscored Tuscarora 4–2 (four touchdowns to two touchdowns) as quarterback Jamir Boyd showed he’s already in sync with his receivers. Boyd connected twice with Holt Egan for scores. He also hooked up with Javon Swinton and Tevin White on touchdown tosses.
“We made some progress,” Wolverines first-year head coach Neil Sullivan said. “There’s still stuff for us to work on, but each of our first two scrimmages [against Life Christian and Tuscarora] gave us exactly what we wanted—two really good opponents and a chance to work on stuff we needed to work on.”
Brooke Point, Colonial Forge and Stafford also got some much needed work recently.
The Black–Hawks were in scoreless tussles with Patriot and Riverside in controlled scrimmages. Sophomore safety Manny Thomas was a standout as he forced a fumble against Patriot.
“We’re young and inexperienced,” Brooke Point head coach Dwight Hazelwood said. “We just have a bunch of kids flying around and making effort plays. They’re having fun playing football.”
Colonial Forge head coach John Brown lost track of how many times the Eagles scored as they raced up and down the field against Forest Park. The Eagles got a 65-yard touchdown reception from Elijah Sarratt. Brown said quarterback Madden Lowe and running back Jamal Thomas (two touchdown runs) were also standouts. The Bruins didn’t reach the end zone.
Stafford outscored Heritage–Leesburg 2–0. Jake Koetter and Colten Dunmire scored a touchdown each for the Indians.
Eastern View outscored Liberty 2–0 in a controlled scrimmage. The Cyclones got several standout performances although head coach Greg Hatfield said his team was “inconsistent.”
“Alex Spangler caught a couple of passes and he was very dynamic defensively,” Hatfield said. “Drew Shurina ran the ball well and he was steady at linebacker. Defensive end C.J. Taylor was steady all game. He was really great in the run game.”
Spotsylvania participated in a tri-scrimmage with Madison and Orange. The Knights outscored the Hornets 5–0. Junior running back Ty–Shaun Colbert scored twice for Spotsylvania. Davon Banks, JoJo Gonzalez and DeAnthony Pendleton also scored on touchdown runs for the Knights.
Spotsylvania outscored Madison 2–0.
“Offensively we feel we’re going to be strong,” Knights head coach Jeremy Jack said. “I especially liked the physical nature in which we played. We had a great offseason, making tremendous strength gains. You can really see the confidence when we step on the field. That’s a huge plus.”
Massaponax traveled to Martinsburg High (W.Va.) for a tri-scrimmage that included Patrick Henry–Roanoke, as well. No details were available.
Riverbend participated in a tri-scrimmage with Gar–Field and West Potomac. The Bears scored on Jamarius Thomas’ 70-yard touchdown catch and they gave up a score on defense to West Potomac.
Chancellor was in a controlled scrimmage with Rock Ridge on Friday. The Chargers came out on top, 2–0. Zyshawn Carter scored on offense for the Chargers, while Brycen Edwards ran back an interception for a touchdown.
“I felt good about the scrimmage because we moved the ball offensively and the defense played fast,” Chargers first-year head coach Jeff Drugatz said.
James Monroe participated in a tri-scrimmage with Fort Defiance and Monticello. The Yellow Jackets outscored Fort Defiance 3–0 and Monticello
2–0. Jawaun Fauntleroy and Deonte Curry scored on touchdown runs against Fort Defiance and Jack Hardy tossed a scoring pass to Gianni Allen. Against Monticello, Hardy found Mac Holland for a touchdown pass and Aidan Ryan scored on a run.
Washington & Lee visited Caroline for a scrimmage on Friday. In controlled 10-play action, the Eagles scored the lone touchdown on Christian Mountjoy’s deep pass to Shane McNeill. Mountjoy scored on a run when the teams switched to the traditional format. Caroline’s Sivon Pleasants closed the scoring with a touchdown run.
Colonial Beach outscored Mathews 6–0 in its opening scrimmage. Freshman Randall Annino scored three touchdowns for the Drifters (two rushing, one receiving). Trey Allison added two rushing scores and Zahkye scored on a run. Drifters’ quarterback Corvion Davis went 5 for 6 for 103 yards, including a 60-yard scoring hookup with Annino.