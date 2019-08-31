As Joshua Hale crutched about the Massaponax sideline wearing a white visitor’s jersey, his backfield mates showed their true colors.
With Hale, the incumbent starter at fullback, on the mend from a lower-body injury, three Panthers—Luke Morley, Jacob Romero and Elijah Christopher—eclipsed 100 yards rushing as Massaponax opened its season with a 47–34 victory over Chancellor at home.
“Having that bond, it doesn’t matter who’s in,” said Romero, who finished with 124 yards on seven carries, including a 53-yard scoring scamper in the first quarter. “It’s going to be the same result every time.”
Equal parts interchangeable and inevitable, Massaponax’s triple-option offense needed just six plays to produce its first score of the season. Christopher, a bruising 210-pound junior known to teammates as “Uno,” rumbled 23 yards to paydirt with 7:44 left in the first quarter.
Morley, entrenched as starting quarterback after being pressed into the job during the Panthers’ injury-plagued 2018 playoff run, operated with poise. He rushed for 153 yards and narrowly missed on a touchdown pass when the receivers’ toes tapped inches out of bounds.
“It seems whatever the situation, they keep a steady demeanor and just go out and do their jobs,” Massaponax head coach Eric Ludden said.
Sophomore linebacker Tyheem Kimble returned an interception 27 yards for a touchdown to put the Panthers ahead by three scores early in the second quarter.
Massaponax led 34–14 at halftime.
Addressing his team in the visitor’s locker room before his first game as Chancellor head coach, Jeff Drugatz challenged the Chargers to earn respect.
Mission accomplished. Behind three scoring connections from quarterback Trevin Edwards to speedy receiver Kim Carruthers, Chancellor never wavered. Despite relentless pressure from the Massaponax pass rush, Edwards completed 15 of 19 attempts for 236 yards and four touchdowns.
The three-year starter even snuck into the end zone on a game-ending play that was meaningless to everyone but the Chargers.
“They had their starters out in the fourth quarter and that was a moral victory for us,” Drugatz said.
It was also something of an issue for the Panthers, who failed to put the game on ice despite never letting their lead dwindle to single digits.
“We can’t do that anymore,” Romero said. “We just have to keep our foot on the pedal and follow through.”
Sophomore Derell Stokes added a pair of rushing touchdowns for Massaponax (1–0), which hosts Dinwiddie next Friday. Chancellor’s road to a resurgent campaign doesn’t get any easier, as the Chargers (0–1) face powerhouse Louisa on the road.
|Chancellor
|7
|7
|6
|14
|—
|34
|Massaponax
|20
|14
|6
|7
|—
|47
First Quarter
Ma—Elijah Christopher 23-yard run (kick fail); Jacob Romero 53-yard run (Stephen Hudson kick); Luke Morley 60-yard run (Carson Pugh kick). Ch—Kim Carruthers 71-yard pass from Trevin Edwards (Baylor Gallagher kick).
Second Quarter
Ma—Tyheem Kimble 27-yard interception return (Carson Pugh kick). Ch—Kodi Mohr 28-yard pass from Trevin Edwards (kick fail).
Third Quarter
Ma—Derrell Stokes 3-yard run (Stephen Hudson kick). Ch—Kim Carruthers 21-yard pass from Trevin Edwards (Baylor Gallagher kick).
Fourth Quarter
Ch—Kim Carruthers 9-yard pass from Trevin Edwards (Trevin Edwards run); Trevin Edwards 2-yard run (end game). Ma—Elijah Christopher 12-yard run (Carson Pugh kick).
|Ch
|Ma
|First Downs
|14
|18
|Rushes-yards
|35-112
|39-425
|Passing yards
|236
|19
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-9-1
|1-4-0
|Punts-Avg.
|4-28.0
|1-44.0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Penalties-yards
|5-32
|7-63
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Ma—Luke Morley 10-153, TD; Elijah Christopher 13-116, 2 TDs; Jacob Romero 7-124, TD; Derell Stokes 6-2, 2 TDs; Javaney Bruno 3-30. Ch—Krisshaun Scott 13-58; Trevin Edwards 15-17; Kim Carruthers 4-13; Ziggy Carter 2-13; Ty’Sean Wilson 1-18.
PASSING: Ma—Luke Morley 1-4-0, 9 yards. Ch—Trevin Edwards 15-19-1, 236 yards and 4 TDs.
RECEIVING: Ma—Mike Swain 1-19. Ch—Kim Carruthers 4-108, 3 TDs; Kodi Mohr 3-41; Brycen Edwards 3-32; Donovan Williams 2-13; Tyler Maddox 2-30.
