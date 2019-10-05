The King George football team learned a valuable lesson in last Friday’s 29–28 loss to Chancellor: the need to finish the task at hand in the second half.
The Foxes put that strategy into play at Washington & Lee Friday night. They kept the Eagles out of the end zone in a tight situation in the third quarter, then punched in two fourth-quarter touchdowns by sophomore Javon Campbell to come away with a 21–20 victory, snapping W&L’s three-game winning streak.
“[The Eagles] are a good team and they played extremely well,” Foxes coach Vern Lunsford said. “We were fortunate tonight, stepped up and made enough plays in the second half to win the football game.
“Our guys came focused at practice, we had a good week and we bounced back. We knew this was going to be a tough game.”
Running behind his mammoth offensive line, Campbell rushed for 146 yards on 26 carries while scoring all three TDs for the Foxes. He also entered the game on defense in the second half when the Foxes strove to contain the Eagles’ high-potent passing attack.
Bolstered by the ball-running skills of Gabe Aley and quarterback Charles Matter, the Foxes (3–3) ate up large portions of the second half while piling up 10 first downs, while limiting the Eagles (3–3) to three.
“We didn’t execute. We left some things on the table,” Lunsford said, referring to his team’s passing attack. “The game dictated we run the ball in the second half: grind it out, big boys up front, and backs did a great job all the way round.”
For W&L, L.J. Kelly Jr. broke loose on a 62-yard run for his eighth TD of the season, while amassing 153 yards on 12 carries. Teammate Shane McNeill also played a major role with a TD reception from 19 yards out, finishing with 142 yards on four catches, and also registered four pass breakups from his defensive back position.
Craig Shepherd set up McNeill’s TD with a 42-yard interception return.
His last catch covered 62 yards and put the Eagles in position with a chance to pull the game out midway through the fourth quarter. McNeill caught the ball in the right flat, broke loose down the sidelines and was knocked out of bounds at the Foxes’ 4-yard-line. A roughing-the-passer penalty on the play moved the ball to the 2 and two QB sneaks by Christian Mountjoy cut the Foxes’ lead to one point.
The King George defense denied the Eagles’ 2-point conversion attempt and the Foxes’ offense did what was necessary to run out the clock.
“These guys played extremely hard and I’m proud of their effort. We got to move on and play better next week,” Lunsford said, referring to the Foxes’ home game against James Monroe.
The Eagles, who inducted 2007 graduate Barb (Miles) Apperson and 1997 graduate Antron Yates in their halftime hall of fame ceremony, will travel to Lancaster next Friday for their Northern Neck District opener.
|King George
|7
|0
|0
|14
|—
|21
|Washington & Lee
|0
|14
|0
|6
|—
|20
First Quarter
KG—Javon Campbell 3-yard run (Ryan Kuberek kick
Second Quarter
WL—LJ Kelly Jr. 62-yard run (run failed)
WL—Shane McNeill 19-yard pass from Christian Mountjoy (LJ Kelly Jr. run)
Fourth Quarter
KG—Javon Campbell 7-yard run (Ryan Kuberek kick)
KG—Javon Campbell 6-yard run (Ryan Kuberek kick)
WL—Christian Mountjoy 1-yard run (run failed)
|KG
|WL
|First downs
|24
|9
|Rushes-yards
|26-259
|28-162
|Passing yards
|105
|149
|Comp-Att-Int
|7-22-1
|5-12-1
|Punts-Avg.
|4-26.5
|4-40.5
|Fumbles-Avg.
|2-0
|1-0
|Penalties-yards
|12-81
|14-105
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: King George—Javon Campbell 26-146, 3TD; Gabe Alley 11-56; Charles Mutter 8-44; Brody Newton 1-13. Washington & Lee—LJ Kelly Jr. 12-153, TD; Dewayne Reynolds 2-33; Chraig Shepherd 1-(-6); Christian Mountjoy 9-(-20), TD.
PASSING: King George—Charles Mutter 7-22-1, 105. Washington & Lee—Christian Mountjoy 5-11-0, 149 yards, TD; Shane McNeill 0-1-1.
RECEIVING: King George—Chris Cox 2-35; Anthony Frank 1-20; Javon Campbell 2-19; Gabe Aley 1-16; Von Whiting 1-15. Washington & Lee—Shane McNeill 4-142, TD; Dewayne Reynolds 1-7.
