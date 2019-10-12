Sometimes the ball just seems to bounce your way. Throw in a dominant offensive line, strong showings by the defense and special teams, and a little bit of urgency and discipline, and you’ve got the recipe for a blowout victory.
Chancellor put it all together to score a convincing 64–15 win over Caroline Friday night.
“The O-line gave me about 6 or 7 seconds every time we tried to throw the ball,” quarterback Trevin Edwards said. “It was wonderful.”
The gift card he won as player of the game, he said, “is definitely going to them.”
Offensive lineman Matt Minter was happy with his line’s performance and the promised dinner.
“We just executed and did the little things,” Minter said. “If we do that, we’re going to have a good game.”
Edwards used the time his linemen gave him to throw for more than 200 yards and five touchdowns in the first half, while also running for 36 yards and a score.
Early on, the game looked like it might be close. Edwards hit Kim Carruthers for a 56-yard touchdown, but Caroline quarterback Sivon Pleasants countered with a 70-yard touchdown run.
Edwards then hit his brother Brycen with a 20-yard TD pass, and the Chargers finished the first quarter with just a 6-point lead.
It was all Chancellor in the second quarter, though. Donovan Williams caught a 50-yard TD pass, Jacari Strothers recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown, Edwards ran one in himself and Carruthers caught another long pass for a 45-yard score.
After a fumble recovery, Edwards again hit his brother with a pass—this time in the head. The ball bounced off Brycen’s helmet, and Michael Mathews Canty grabbed it for another score.
“That’s not how it was drawn up,” admitted Chancellor coach Jeff Drugatz.
Drugatz said he was proud of his team’s effort after a tough loss last week.
“I think we were more focused this week,” Drugatz said. “I’ve been telling the kids all season, a sign of a good team is to be able to regroup and be disciplined. It was a difficult loss last week, and we came together.”
“Urgency” and “discipline” were the words of the week before this must-win game, he said. “If you work all week on urgency and discipline, you’ll be successful Friday night.”
The second half started much the same way the first ended, with Ziggy Carter running 64 yards for a touchdown, the Chargers’ seventh in a row.
Jonathan Chapman finally answered for the Cavaliers with a 4-yard TD run, and Ty’Sean Wilson finished the scoring with a touchdown for the Chargers.
Chancellor (4–3, 2–1 Battlefield District) hopes to continue their march to the playoffs at Courtland (1–6, 0–3) next week. Caroline (1–5, 1–2) will play host to Thomas Jefferson (4–1).
|Caroline
|7
|0
|8
|0
|-
|15
|Chancellor
|13
|37
|14
|0
|-
|65
First Quarter
Ch—Kim Carruthers 56-yard pass from Trevin Edwards (Baylor Gallagher kick).
Ca—Sivon Pleasants 70-yard run (Gabriel Shire kick).
Ch—Brycen Edwards 20-yard pass from T. Edwards(conv. play).
Second Quarter
Ch—Donovan Williams 50-yard pass from Edwards(Gallagher kick).
Ch—Jacori Strothers blocked punt return (Kodi Mohr pass from T. Edwards 2 pt).
Ch—T. Edwards 15-yard run(Gallagher kick).
Ch—Carruthers 45-yard pass from T.Edwards(B. Edwards pass from T. Edwards 2 pt).
Ch—Michael Mathews Canty 23-yard pass from T. Edwards (Gallagher kick).
Third Quarter
Ch—Ziggy Carter 64-yard run (Gallagher kick).
Ca—Jonathan Chapman 4-yard run(Pleasants run 2 pt).
Ch—Ty’Sean Wilson 1-yard run (Gallagher kick).
|Ca
|Ch
|First Downs
|12
|13
|Rushes-yards
|39-150
|27-208
|Passing-yards
|12
|210
|Comp-Att-Int
|6-12-0
|6-12-0
|Punts-Avg.
|4-12.0
|0-0.00
|Fumbles-lost
|4-2
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|6-53
|7-54
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Caroline— John Chapman 18-63, Td; Sean Brannigan 6-36; Sivon Pleasants 11-23,1 Td; Justin White 2-14; Zachary Silver 1-4; Dominique Washington 1-4. Chancellor— Ziggy Carter 9-113, 1 Td; Trevin Edwards 4-36, 1 Td; Ty’Sean Wilson 9-28, 1 Td; Kim Carruthers 2-28; Kodi Mohr 1-2; Quan Johnson 2-1; Javontae Mickens 1-1; AJ Lewis 1-0.
PASSING: Caroline— Pleasants 6-12-0, 32 yards. Chancellor— Edwards 6-12-0, 210 yards, 5 Tds.
RECEIVING: Caroline—Washington 2-12; Avery Delisi 1-11, Branigan 1-7; Chapman 3-2. Chancellor— Carruthers 2-101, 2 Tds; Williams 1-50, Td; B. Edwards 2-36, Td; Mathews Canty 1-23, Td.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.